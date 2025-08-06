GATE 2026: Check the New Updates, Participating Institutes and Eligibility Criteria

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prominent national-level test that evaluates students’ comprehension of various undergraduate-level disciplines in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. The Indian Institute of Science(IISc) and all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) organise the Graduate on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

What’s new about the GATE 2026 exam being conducted by IIT Guwahati? The GATE exam, conducted by the Indian Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institute of Science, allows the candidate to apply for admission to Master’s programs, Direct Doctoral programs, and Doctoral programs in relevant disciplines of engineering, science and technology, architecture, and humanities in those institutions that are supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government agencies. Some colleges and institutions use the scores obtained in the GATE exam to admit students to postgraduate programs who do not receive the MoE scholarships. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also used GATE scores in recruiting talented students. Below are some of the features of theGATE 2026 examthat will be featured for the candidates seeking admission to postgraduate programs offered by the prestigious institutions:-

The GATE 2026 paper will consist of 30 papers, which will include complete and sectional papers. The GATE 2026 paper will have a new segment on Energy Science(XE-I), which is being included in the Engineering Science (XE) document. Candidates preparing to appear in the GATE 2026 exam will be allowed to sit in one or two test papers. Those candidates who will be appearing in two papers are allowed to use only the selected two-paper combinations. The GATE 2026 scores obtained by the candidate will be valid only for three years from the date of the results announcement. Important Dates of the GATE 2026 exam:- Below are theimportant dates of the GATE 2026 exam for those candidates who will be preparing to appear in the exam to seek admission to the postgraduate programs offered by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs):-