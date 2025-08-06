GATE 2026 Application Starts from August 25; official website link gate2026.iitg.ac.in

IIT Guwahati has shared the registration dates for the GATE 2026 exam. Students can start filling the GATE 2026 application form from August 25, 2025, and the last date to apply is September 25, 2025. The registration will happen only online.
To apply, candidates must first create a GATE 2026 login ID, then fill the form, upload documents, and pay the fee. The fee is ₹1800 for General category and ₹900 for reserved categories.
Candidates should follow the photo and signature rules given in the GATE 2026 guidelines and keep all documents ready to avoid problems later. Check this article for GATE 2026 Application Form Details.
GATE 2026 Application Form Dates
Candidates can check the table below
|
Event
|
Date
|
GATE Application Form 2026 Starts
|
August 25, 2025
|
GATE Application Form 2026 Deadline (No Late Fee)
|
September 25, 2025
|
Extended Application Deadline (With Late Fee)
|
October 6, 2025
|
GATE 2026 Exam Dates
|
February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
Steps to Fill GATE 2026 Application Form
Candidates can follow the given steps to fill out the GATE 2026 Application Form:
-
Go to the official GATE 2026 website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
-
Find and click the "GATE 2026 Registration" link on the homepage.
-
Fill in basic details like your name, mobile number, and email ID to register.
-
After registering, you will get your GATE 2026 login ID and password.
-
Log in using your credentials and complete the application form with your details.
-
Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and other required certificates in the correct format.
-
Pay the GATE registration fee using your debit card, credit card, or net banking.
-
Before final submission, check all your details carefully in the preview screen.
-
Click submit to finish your GATE 2026 application process.
Documents Required for GATE 2026 Application Form
Candidates applying for GATE 2026 must upload a few important documents while filling out the form. The list will be shared on the official GATE website, Check the following list of documents that you need to submit:
|
Document Name
|
Details
|
Photograph
|
Size: 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm
Resolution: 240x320 to 480x640 pixels
Taken after August 1, 2025
Face should cover 60–70% of the photo
|
Signature
|
Use black or dark blue ink
Resolution: 80x280 to 160x560 pixels
|
Photo ID Proof (any one)
|
Aadhar Card (preferred), PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License
|
Caste Certificate (if SC/ST)
|
Upload a scanned copy in PDF format
|
PwD Certificate (if applicable)
|
Upload a scanned copy in PDF format
|
Dyslexia Certificate (if applicable)
|
Upload a scanned copy in PDF format
