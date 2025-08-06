GATE 2026 Application Starts from August 25; official website link gate2026.iitg.ac.in

IIT Guwahati has shared the registration dates for the GATE 2026 exam. Students can start filling the GATE 2026 application form from August 25, 2025, and the last date to apply is September 25, 2025. The registration will happen only online.

To apply, candidates must first create a GATE 2026 login ID, then fill the form, upload documents, and pay the fee. The fee is ₹1800 for General category and ₹900 for reserved categories.

Candidates should follow the photo and signature rules given in the GATE 2026 guidelines and keep all documents ready to avoid problems later. Check this article for GATE 2026 Application Form Details.

GATE 2026 Application Form Dates

Candidates can check the table below