GATE 2026 Application Starts from August 25; official website link gate2026.iitg.ac.in

IIT Guwahati has announced that the GATE 2026 registration will begin on August 25, 2025, and end on September 25, 2025. The process is fully online and includes form filling, document upload, and fee payment. Candidates must follow photo/signature guidelines and submit documents like ID proof, category certificate, and photo. The GATE 2026 exam will be held in February 2026.

ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 6, 2025, 11:16 IST
GATE 2026 Application Starts from August 25
IIT Guwahati has shared the registration dates for the GATE 2026 exam. Students can start filling the GATE 2026 application form from August 25, 2025, and the last date to apply is September 25, 2025. The registration will happen only online.

To apply, candidates must first create a GATE 2026 login ID, then fill the form, upload documents, and pay the fee. The fee is ₹1800 for General category and ₹900 for reserved categories.

Candidates should follow the photo and signature rules given in the GATE 2026 guidelines and keep all documents ready to avoid problems later. Check this article for GATE 2026 Application Form Details.

GATE 2026 Application Form Dates

Candidates can check the table below 

Event

Date

GATE Application Form 2026 Starts

August 25, 2025

GATE Application Form 2026 Deadline (No Late Fee)

September 25, 2025

Extended Application Deadline (With Late Fee)

October 6, 2025

GATE 2026 Exam Dates

February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

Steps to Fill GATE 2026 Application Form

Candidates can follow the given steps to fill out the GATE 2026 Application Form:

  • Go to the official GATE 2026 website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

  • Find and click the "GATE 2026 Registration" link on the homepage.

  • Fill in basic details like your name, mobile number, and email ID to register.

  • After registering, you will get your GATE 2026 login ID and password.

  • Log in using your credentials and complete the application form with your details.

  • Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature, and other required certificates in the correct format.

  • Pay the GATE registration fee using your debit card, credit card, or net banking.

  • Before final submission, check all your details carefully in the preview screen.

  • Click submit to finish your GATE 2026 application process.

Documents Required for GATE 2026 Application Form

Candidates applying for GATE 2026 must upload a few important documents while filling out the form. The list will be shared on the official GATE website, Check the following list of documents that you need to submit:

Document Name

Details

Photograph

Size: 3.5 cm x 4.5 cm

Resolution: 240x320 to 480x640 pixels

Taken after August 1, 2025

Face should cover 60–70% of the photo

Signature

Use black or dark blue ink

Resolution: 80x280 to 160x560 pixels

Photo ID Proof (any one)

Aadhar Card (preferred), PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License

Caste Certificate (if SC/ST)

Upload a scanned copy in PDF format

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Upload a scanned copy in PDF format

Dyslexia Certificate (if applicable)

Upload a scanned copy in PDF format

Also read: KEAM Allotment 2025: Round 3 Option Registration Begins; Details here

