Bihar School Holidays in August 2025: Full List of Festivals and Upcoming Holidays

Bihar School Holidays 2025: Staying updated with the upcoming holidays or school breaks is essential for students and parents alike, especially when planning academic schedules or festive celebrations. August 2025 is packed with important festivals and national events, making it a month full of holidays for school students across Bihar. With Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, Hartalika Teej, and Ganesh Chaturthi all falling in the same month, students can look forward to multiple breaks from their academic routine. Whether you're a parent looking for the best time to plan family activities or a student curious about upcoming school closures, here’s a complete list of Bihar school holidays in August 2025.

The festival of sibling love, Raksha Bandhan, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, and is a declared school holiday in Bihar. As it falls on a weekend, it creates a comfortable break for students.

2. Independence Day & Chehlum – August 15 (Friday)

This year, August 15 marks both India’s 78th Independence Day and Chehlum, a significant observance in the Muslim community. Schools across the state will remain closed, marking it as a national holiday.

3. Shri Krishna Janmashtami – August 16 (Saturday)

Falling right after Independence Day, Janmashtami is observed on Saturday, August 16, marking the birth of Lord Krishna. Most schools in Bihar observe this as a holiday, offering students a long weekend from Friday to Sunday.

4. Hartalika Teej – August 26 (Tuesday)

Celebrated mainly by women in Bihar and surrounding regions, Hartalika Teej falls on Tuesday, August 26. Government and aided schools usually declare this day a holiday to honour local traditions.