SSC Recruitment 2025: Tentative Vacancies Announced for JE & CHSL at ssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

SSC JE CHSL Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has announced 3131 tentative vacancies for the CHSL 2025 exam and 1731 vacancies for the Junior Engineer (JE) exam across various ministries and departments. Check the complete breakdown of vacancies in the article below.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 6, 2025, 18:21 IST
SSC JE CHSL Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2025 and SSC JE 2025 exams on its official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the notification, a total of 3131 vacancies are to be filled through the SSC CHSL exam across various departments and ministries, while 1731 vacancies are announced for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment. Out of the total CHSL vacancies, the Ministry of Defence will recruit for 939 posts and 154 for the Ministry of Communications. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance will fill 266 vacancies, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will fill 361 posts.
For the SSC JE 2025 exam, the Commission has announced 1731 vacancies for various government organisations. Among these, the highest number of vacancies has been announced for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), with 796 posts for Junior Civil Engineers. Additionally, 163 vacancies are available for male candidates holding a degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.
Candidates who have registered for the SSC CHSL and JE exams can download the notice from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

SSC Vacancy 2025

SSC has revised the tentative vacancies for SSC JE and SSC CHSL exams. Candidates can check the official notice shared below:

SSC JE Vacancy Notice Click here
SSC CHSL Vacancy Notice Click here

SSC JE Vacancy 2025

The Staff Selection Commission has revised the vacancies for SSC JE recruitment. The total number of posts has now been increased from 1340 to 1731. Check the category-wise SSC JE Vacancy breakdown in the table below.

Name of Dept.

Post

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

OH

HH

Others

Border Roads Organization (For Male candidates only)

JE(C)

122

57

213

1

403

796

0

0

Border Roads Organization (For Male candidates only)

JE(E&M)

27

7

7

10

112

163

0

0

0

Central Water Commission

JE(M)

2

1

3

1

3

10

0

0

0

Central Water Commission

JE(C)

16

6

25

9

34

90

1

2

0

Central Public Works Department

JE(E)

14

6

25

9

40

94

1

1

2

Central Public Works Department

JE(C)

31

15

56

21

87

210

3

3

3

Central Water Power Research Station

JE(C)

0

0

1

1

1

3

0

0

0

Central Water Power Research Station

JE(E)

0

1

0

0

1

2

0

0

0

Central Water Power Research Station

JE(M)

1

0

0

0

1

2

0

0

0

DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence

JE(E)

0

1

1

0

1

3

0

0

0

DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence

JE(M)

1

1

0

1

2

5

0

0

0

Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti

JE(C)

1

1

2

0

7

11

0

0

0

Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti

JE(M)

1

1

0

1

1

4

0

0

0

Military Engineer Service (MES)

JE(C)

31

13

63

22

73

202

3

3

2

Military Engineer Service (MES)

JE(E&M)

23

12

36

17

48

136

2

2

1

270

122

432

93

814

1731

10

11

8

It is important to note that these are tentative vacancies and may be revised based on departmental requirements.

SSC CHSL Vacancy 2025

The officials announces vacancies for every post, department and category seperately. Earlier, the commission announced the vacancies details along with the official notification, however the detailed notification was yet to be released.

Ministry Name Department Name Post UR SC ST OBC EWS ESM OH HH VH Other PWD Total
Central Administrative Tribunal Central Administrative Tribunal LDC/JSA 15 6 2 7 2 2 0 1 0 0 32
Ministry of Home Affairs Department of Internal Security, Intelligence Bureau LDC/JSA 127 56 29 65 39 31 4 3 3 3 316
Ministry of Science & Technology Department of Science and Technology LDC/JSA 12 5 3 9 4 4 3 0 0 0 33
Ministry of Defence Department of Defence, Canteen Store Department (CSD) LDC/JSA 111 44 14 65 61 49 1 2 2 4 295
Ministry of Communications Department of Telecommunications LDC/JSA 26 9 5 16 6 0 1 1 1 0 62
Ministry of Mines Ministry of Mines LDC/JSA 11 1 1 3 2 1 1 0 0 0 18
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, & Public Distribution Department of Food and Public Distribution LDC/JSA 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3
National Commission for Schedule Tribe National Commission for Schedule Tribe LDC/JSA 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4
Ministry of Home Affairs Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Central Forensic Science Laboratory LDC/JSA 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Ministry of Defence Department of Defence, Armed Force Head Quarter LDC/JSA 79 30 14 54 19 19 2 2 2 2 196
Ministry of Communications Department of Posts LDC/JSA 12 3 2 10 2 5 0 0 2 0 29
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food Department of Consumer Affairs LDC/JSA 9 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 15
Ministry of Personnel Department of Personnel and Training, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) LDC/JSA 51 20 11 33 6 12 4 0 0 0 121
Niti Aayog Niti Aayog LDC/JSA 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
Ministry of Home Affairs Department of Internal Security, National Investigation Agency LDC/JSA 9 4 2 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 24
Ministry of Commerce & Industry Department of Commerce LDC/JSA 7 4 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 15
Ministry of Defence Department of Defence, Border Roads Organization (BRO) LDC/JSA 265 40 31 56 0 59 6 6 6 10 392
Ministry of Electronics & IT Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology LDC/JSA 4 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 7
Election Commission of India Election Commission of India LDC/JSA 14 5 0 6 3 6 1 0 0 0 28
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (Admin-III) LDC/JSA 29 6 3 14 5 0 0 1 0 1 57
National Technical Research Organisation National Technical Research Organisation LDC/JSA 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Ministry of Finance Department of Expenditure, Controller General of Accounts LDC/JSA 134 25 14 37 23 15 2 1 1 1 233
Ministry of Defence Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) LDC/JSA 4 2 1 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 12
Ministry of Tourism Ministry of Tourism LDC/JSA 10 3 0 5 2 2 0 1 0 0 20
Ministry of Commerce & Industry Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade LDC/JSA 4 2 1 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 11
Ministry of Defence Directorate of Public Relations LDC/JSA 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare LDC/JSA 16 3 1 4 5 1 1 3 0 0 29
Ministry of Civil Aviation Ministry of Civil Aviation LDC/JSA 7 2 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 14
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Ministry of Information & Broadcasting LDC/JSA 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5
Central Vigilance Commission Central Vigilance Commission LDC/JSA 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2

 

