SSC Recruitment 2025: Tentative Vacancies Announced for JE & CHSL at ssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

SSC JE CHSL Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2025 and SSC JE 2025 exams on its official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the notification, a total of 3131 vacancies are to be filled through the SSC CHSL exam across various departments and ministries, while 1731 vacancies are announced for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment. Out of the total CHSL vacancies, the Ministry of Defence will recruit for 939 posts and 154 for the Ministry of Communications. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance will fill 266 vacancies, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will fill 361 posts.

For the SSC JE 2025 exam, the Commission has announced 1731 vacancies for various government organisations. Among these, the highest number of vacancies has been announced for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), with 796 posts for Junior Civil Engineers. Additionally, 163 vacancies are available for male candidates holding a degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.

Candidates who have registered for the SSC CHSL and JE exams can download the notice from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

SSC Vacancy 2025 SSC has revised the tentative vacancies for SSC JE and SSC CHSL exams. Candidates can check the official notice shared below: SSC JE Vacancy Notice Click here SSC CHSL Vacancy Notice Click here SSC JE Vacancy 2025 The Staff Selection Commission has revised the vacancies for SSC JE recruitment. The total number of posts has now been increased from 1340 to 1731. Check the category-wise SSC JE Vacancy breakdown in the table below. Name of Dept. Post SC ST OBC EWS UR Total OH HH Others Border Roads Organization (For Male candidates only) JE(C) 122 57 213 1 403 796 0 0 — Border Roads Organization (For Male candidates only) JE(E&M) 27 7 7 10 112 163 0 0 0 Central Water Commission JE(M) 2 1 3 1 3 10 0 0 0 Central Water Commission JE(C) 16 6 25 9 34 90 1 2 0 Central Public Works Department JE(E) 14 6 25 9 40 94 1 1 2 Central Public Works Department JE(C) 31 15 56 21 87 210 3 3 3 Central Water Power Research Station JE(C) 0 0 1 1 1 3 0 0 0 Central Water Power Research Station JE(E) 0 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 Central Water Power Research Station JE(M) 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence JE(E) 0 1 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence JE(M) 1 1 0 1 2 5 0 0 0 Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti JE(C) 1 1 2 0 7 11 0 0 0 Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti JE(M) 1 1 0 1 1 4 0 0 0 Military Engineer Service (MES) JE(C) 31 13 63 22 73 202 3 3 2 Military Engineer Service (MES) JE(E&M) 23 12 36 17 48 136 2 2 1 — — 270 122 432 93 814 1731 10 11 8