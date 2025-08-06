SSC Recruitment 2025: Tentative Vacancies Announced for JE & CHSL at ssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

SSC JE CHSL Vacancy 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2025 and SSC JE 2025 exams on its official website, ssc.gov.in. As per the notification, a total of 3131 vacancies are to be filled through the SSC CHSL exam across various departments and ministries, while 1731 vacancies are announced for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment. Out of the total CHSL vacancies, the Ministry of Defence will recruit for 939 posts and 154 for the Ministry of Communications. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance will fill 266 vacancies, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will fill 361 posts.
For the SSC JE 2025 exam, the Commission has announced 1731 vacancies for various government organisations. Among these, the highest number of vacancies has been announced for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), with 796 posts for Junior Civil Engineers. Additionally, 163 vacancies are available for male candidates holding a degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.
Candidates who have registered for the SSC CHSL and JE exams can download the notice from the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.
SSC Vacancy 2025
SSC has revised the tentative vacancies for SSC JE and SSC CHSL exams. Candidates can check the official notice shared below:
|SSC JE Vacancy Notice
|Click here
|SSC CHSL Vacancy Notice
|Click here
SSC JE Vacancy 2025
The Staff Selection Commission has revised the vacancies for SSC JE recruitment. The total number of posts has now been increased from 1340 to 1731. Check the category-wise SSC JE Vacancy breakdown in the table below.
|
Name of Dept.
|
Post
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
OH
|
HH
|
Others
|
Border Roads Organization (For Male candidates only)
|
JE(C)
|
122
|
57
|
213
|
1
|
403
|
796
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
Border Roads Organization (For Male candidates only)
|
JE(E&M)
|
27
|
7
|
7
|
10
|
112
|
163
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Central Water Commission
|
JE(M)
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Central Water Commission
|
JE(C)
|
16
|
6
|
25
|
9
|
34
|
90
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
Central Public Works Department
|
JE(E)
|
14
|
6
|
25
|
9
|
40
|
94
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Central Public Works Department
|
JE(C)
|
31
|
15
|
56
|
21
|
87
|
210
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Central Water Power Research Station
|
JE(C)
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Central Water Power Research Station
|
JE(E)
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Central Water Power Research Station
|
JE(M)
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence
|
JE(E)
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
DGQA-NAVAL, Ministry of Defence
|
JE(M)
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti
|
JE(C)
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Farakka Barrage Project, Ministry of Jal Shakti
|
JE(M)
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Military Engineer Service (MES)
|
JE(C)
|
31
|
13
|
63
|
22
|
73
|
202
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
Military Engineer Service (MES)
|
JE(E&M)
|
23
|
12
|
36
|
17
|
48
|
136
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
270
|
122
|
432
|
93
|
814
|
1731
|
10
|
11
|
8
It is important to note that these are tentative vacancies and may be revised based on departmental requirements.
SSC CHSL Vacancy 2025
The officials announces vacancies for every post, department and category seperately. Earlier, the commission announced the vacancies details along with the official notification, however the detailed notification was yet to be released.
|Ministry Name
|Department Name
|Post
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|ESM
|OH
|HH
|VH
|Other PWD
|Total
|Central Administrative Tribunal
|Central Administrative Tribunal
|LDC/JSA
|15
|6
|2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|32
|Ministry of Home Affairs
|Department of Internal Security, Intelligence Bureau
|LDC/JSA
|127
|56
|29
|65
|39
|31
|4
|3
|3
|3
|316
|Ministry of Science & Technology
|Department of Science and Technology
|LDC/JSA
|12
|5
|3
|9
|4
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ministry of Defence
|Department of Defence, Canteen Store Department (CSD)
|LDC/JSA
|111
|44
|14
|65
|61
|49
|1
|2
|2
|4
|295
|Ministry of Communications
|Department of Telecommunications
|LDC/JSA
|26
|9
|5
|16
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|62
|Ministry of Mines
|Ministry of Mines
|LDC/JSA
|11
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, & Public Distribution
|Department of Food and Public Distribution
|LDC/JSA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|National Commission for Schedule Tribe
|National Commission for Schedule Tribe
|LDC/JSA
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Ministry of Home Affairs
|Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Central Forensic Science Laboratory
|LDC/JSA
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ministry of Defence
|Department of Defence, Armed Force Head Quarter
|LDC/JSA
|79
|30
|14
|54
|19
|19
|2
|2
|2
|2
|196
|Ministry of Communications
|Department of Posts
|LDC/JSA
|12
|3
|2
|10
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|29
|Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food
|Department of Consumer Affairs
|LDC/JSA
|9
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ministry of Personnel
|Department of Personnel and Training, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
|LDC/JSA
|51
|20
|11
|33
|6
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|121
|Niti Aayog
|Niti Aayog
|LDC/JSA
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ministry of Home Affairs
|Department of Internal Security, National Investigation Agency
|LDC/JSA
|9
|4
|2
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Ministry of Commerce & Industry
|Department of Commerce
|LDC/JSA
|7
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ministry of Defence
|Department of Defence, Border Roads Organization (BRO)
|LDC/JSA
|265
|40
|31
|56
|0
|59
|6
|6
|6
|10
|392
|Ministry of Electronics & IT
|Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|LDC/JSA
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Election Commission of India
|Election Commission of India
|LDC/JSA
|14
|5
|0
|6
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation
|Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (Admin-III)
|LDC/JSA
|29
|6
|3
|14
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|57
|National Technical Research Organisation
|National Technical Research Organisation
|LDC/JSA
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ministry of Finance
|Department of Expenditure, Controller General of Accounts
|LDC/JSA
|134
|25
|14
|37
|23
|15
|2
|1
|1
|1
|233
|Ministry of Defence
|Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA)
|LDC/JSA
|4
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|Ministry of Tourism
|Ministry of Tourism
|LDC/JSA
|10
|3
|0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Ministry of Commerce & Industry
|Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade
|LDC/JSA
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Ministry of Defence
|Directorate of Public Relations
|LDC/JSA
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
|Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare
|LDC/JSA
|16
|3
|1
|4
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|29
|Ministry of Civil Aviation
|Ministry of Civil Aviation
|LDC/JSA
|7
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
|Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
|LDC/JSA
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Central Vigilance Commission
|Central Vigilance Commission
|LDC/JSA
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation