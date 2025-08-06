The Sun is so giant that approximately one million Earths could fit into it. There is no sound in space because it is a vacuum. A day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus. Also, did you know that astronauts grow taller in space due to the absence of gravity compressing their spines? There’s more! The Moon is moving away from Earth at a rate of about 1.5 inches per year. There are only 10 hours in a day on Jupiter. Just as Earth experiences earthquakes, there are moonquakes on the Moon caused primarily by tidal forces from Earth’s gravity. And the high atmospheric pressure on Neptune and Uranus turns carbon into sparkling diamonds. Yes, it rains diamonds on Neptune and Uranus. Aren’t these some mind-blowing space facts? If you are a space lover, then this space trivia quiz is for you! Take this space quiz at Jagran Josh to test your knowledge on planets, stars, satellites, and outer space trivia. Let’s see if you can score the highest on this trivia quiz on space. Ready? Start!

Trivia Questions With Answers: Are You Intelligent Enough To Score A+ On This Space GK Quiz? Q1. Which is the hottest planet in our solar system? Jupiter Mercury Venus Answer: C. Venus Explanation: Venus is the hottest planet in our solar system. Venus is the second planet from the Sun and the sixth largest planet. Venus has an average surface temperature of about 867 degrees Fahrenheit (464 degrees Celsius). Q2. When the Moon passes in front of the Sun, it is… Full moon Lunar eclipse Solar eclipse Answer: C. Solar ecplise Explanation: When the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, it casts a shadow on Earth and blocks the Sun’s light. This is when a solar eclipse occurs. Q3. Which planet in our solar system has 95 moons? Mars Jupiter Uranus Answer: B. Jupiter Explanation: Jupiter is the planet with 95 moons, as per NASA. Jupiter also has the biggest moon in the solar system called Ganymede.

Q4. Who discovered the rings of Saturn? Galileo Newton Kepler Answer: A. Galileo Explanation: Galileo Galilei, a Dutch astronomer was the first to discover Saturn’s rings in 1610. Q5. Phobos and Deimos are the moons of which planet? Neptune Mars Jupiter Answer: B. Mars Explanation: Mars has two moons, Phobos and Deimos. Phobos is the larger one. It orbits Mars three times a day. Both moons were discovered by American astronomer Asaph Hall in August 1877. Q6. What is the average temperature in space? -270 degrees Celsius -570 degrees Celsius -870 degrees Celsius Answer: A. -270 degrees Celsius Explanation: Space is very, very cold. The average temperature of space is approximately -270 degrees Celsius. Q7. How long does light from the Sun take to reach Earth? 2 minutes 8 minutes 15 minutes

Answer: B. 8 minutes Explanation: Light from the Sun takes approximately 8 minutes and 20 seconds to reach Earth. Light travels at a speed of about 300,000 kilometres per second. Q8. What is the name of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way? Cygnus X-1 Sagittarius A* Messier 87 Answer: B. Sagittarius A* Explanation: The supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy is Sagittarius A*. It is located in the constellation Sagittarius. Q9. How hot is the surface of the Sun? 1,000° F 10,000° F 100,000° F Answer: B. 10,000 degrees Farenheit Explanation: The temperature at the surface of the Sun, also known as the photosphere, is approximately 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Q10. What was the first artificial satellite launched by humans? Vanguard 1 Explorer 1 Sputnik 1