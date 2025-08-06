SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Release Soon at ssc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Official Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 : The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the provisional answer key for the SSC Phase 13 exam on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for the Phase 13 will be able to download their answer key once it is uploaded. Under the selection process for SSC Selection Posts, a written exam was carried out through a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions.The written exam for Phase 13 was held on 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July and 1st August, 2025 across the country.

As per the notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 2423 vacancies for posts at the Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate Levels.

SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Download

The Commission will upload the SSC selection post 2025 Phase 13 on its official website. We will provide you with the Answer Key download link here.