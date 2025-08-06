SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Release Soon at ssc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Official Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 : The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the provisional answer key for the SSC Phase 13 exam on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for the Phase 13 will be able to download their answer key once it is uploaded. Under the selection process for SSC Selection Posts, a written exam was carried out through a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions.The written exam for Phase 13 was held on 24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July and 1st August, 2025 across the country.
As per the notification, the recruitment drive aims to fill 2423 vacancies for posts at the Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate Levels.
SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Download
The Commission will upload the SSC selection post 2025 Phase 13 on its official website. We will provide you with the Answer Key download link here.
|SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Overview
Below are the overview of the recruitment drive launched for 2423 vacancies for posts at the Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduate Levels under SSC Phase 13 exam
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Selection Post 2025 Phase 13 Notification
|
Exam date
|
24th, 25th, 26th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July and 1st August, 2025
|
Answer Key status
|Soon
|
No. of Posts
|
2423
|
Selection Process
|
CBT, Skill-based tests such as Typing, Data Entry, or Computer Proficiency Tests
|
Official website
|ssc.gov.in
What is SSC Phase 13 2025 Result Date?
Once the SSC Phase 13 exam provisional answer key will be released, candidates will be able to raise their objections, if any, against the answer key in online mode. The objections will be checked thoroughly by the subject matter experts and then finally the final answer key will be released along with the result. The candidates can download the result, once available, from the website of the department. The result will be announced for the SSC Phase 13 exam on the official website.
How to Download SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 13 through online mode only. Follow the steps below:
- Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on the Answer key link for SSC Phase 13
- Log in with your registration credentials and fill out the application form carefully.
- You will get your answer key in a new window.
- Download and save the SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation