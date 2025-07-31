Will There Be A Solar Eclipse On August 2nd, 2025 Or 2027? Will It Be Visible From India? Check Here

A solar eclipse is one of nature's most fascinating events. But will there be one on August 2nd in 2025 or 2027? Let's clear the confusion.

There will not be a solar eclipse on August 2, 2025. Some viral posts claimed there would be total darkness, but experts have confirmed this is false. Instead, a partial solar eclipse will occur on September 21, 2025, and it won't be visible from India.

However, August 2, 2027, will bring a total solar eclipse, and it's being called the "Eclipse of the Century". While India won't see the full eclipse, many cities will witness a partial eclipse in the late afternoon.

In this article, we'll take a look at the truth behind the August 2 eclipse dates, what skywatchers in India can expect, and how to view it safely.