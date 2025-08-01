AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF Here

AIIMS Paramedical 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has released the AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 1 seat allotment results for 2025. Today, July 31, the results were made available on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
The PDF version of the seat allocation list contains important details including the candidate's roll number, overall rank, category, and the institute and topic to which they have been assigned. To accept their assigned seat or choose an upgrade, candidates must sign in to the seat allocation portal. The deadline for completing this procedure and turning in the necessary paperwork at the relevant AIIMS campus is August 8, 2025, at 5:00 PM.Candidates' paperwork were examined to make sure they adhered to central government regulations for those who uploaded their OBC (NCL) and EWS certificates between July 19 and 23.
How To Download The AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2025:
-
Go to aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website for the AIIMS exam, to start the procedure.
-
In the main navigation menu on the homepage, select the "Results" option.
-
The link to "Result of the 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation of B.Sc. Allied & Health Care" should be located and clicked.
-
A PDF file with the list of all the candidates who have been given a seat will open.
-
To see the status of your allocation, look up your roll number in the PDF document.
-
Download and store the PDF if you can locate your name for use in future admissions procedures.
AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the table given below to see the details related to AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment 2025:
Related Stories
|
Key Highlight
|
Details
|
Result Release Date
|
July 31, 2025
|
Official Website
|
aiimsexams.ac.in
|
Mandatory Action
|
Accept or upgrade your seat and submit documents by August 8, 2025, 5:00 PM
|
Result Format
|
PDF containing details like roll number, rank, category, allotted institute, and subject
|
Document Scrutiny
|
OBC (NCL) and EWS certificates uploaded between July 19-23 were scrutinized for validity.
The AIIMS Paramedical 2025 counseling procedure is done online in three phases, with an open round for open seats. It started with choice filling on July 21–26. Merit, category, and preferences are taken into consideration while choosing candidates. On August 18, 2025, seats for the second round of AIIMS Paramedical will be distributed. Such courses are offered at AIIMS campuses in Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, and other places.
They competed for 294 seats in a variety of paramedical programs, such as Dental Operating Room Assistant, Operation Theater Technology, and B.Sc. in Medical Technology in Radiography.
Also Read:
CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Date: Expected Release Date for Class 10 & 12, Check Past Trends Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation