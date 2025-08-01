AIIMS Paramedical Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF Here

AIIMS Paramedical 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has released the AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 1 seat allotment results for 2025. Today, July 31, the results were made available on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The PDF version of the seat allocation list contains important details including the candidate's roll number, overall rank, category, and the institute and topic to which they have been assigned. To accept their assigned seat or choose an upgrade, candidates must sign in to the seat allocation portal. The deadline for completing this procedure and turning in the necessary paperwork at the relevant AIIMS campus is August 8, 2025, at 5:00 PM.Candidates' paperwork were examined to make sure they adhered to central government regulations for those who uploaded their OBC (NCL) and EWS certificates between July 19 and 23.