AP Police Constable Result 2025 Out at slprb.ap.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

AP Police Constable Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has officially declared the AP Police Constable Result 2025 today, 30 July 2025.The download link for the Final Written Examination (FWE) conducted on 1 June 2025 is available on the official website-https://slprb.ap.gov.in. A total 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men) are to be filled through the AP Police Constable recruitment drive across the state. All the candidates who appeared for the written exam held on 1 June 2025 can check their result. Along with the result, the board also release the scorecard for SCT PC (Civil) (Men& Women) and SCT PC (APSP) (Men)posts in the Police Department of Andhra Pradesh. AP Police Constable Result 2025 Download

Under the recruitment drive, the Police Department of Andhra Pradesh is set to recruit a total of 6,100 vacancies for the posts of SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men). All those candidates appeared in the written exam followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can download their final result directly through the link given below- AP Police Constable Result 2025 Download Link The APSLPRB had conducted the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from December 30 to February 1 at all 13 district headquarters. AP Police Constable Result 2025 Highlights The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for 6100 Police Constables is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the APSLPRB. Institution Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) Post Name Police Constables Number of posts 6100 Exam Date June 01, 2025 Result Status Out Selection Process PET/PST followed by Written test Official Website https://slprb.ap.gov.in