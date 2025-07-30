AP Police Constable Result 2025 Out at slprb.ap.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

AP Police Constable Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has officially declared the AP Police Constable Result 2025 today, 30 July 2025.The download link for the Final Written Examination (FWE) conducted on 1 June 2025 is available on the official website-https://slprb.ap.gov.in.
A total 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men) are to be filled through the AP Police Constable recruitment drive across the state.
All the candidates who appeared for the written exam held on 1 June 2025 can check their result. Along with the result, the board also release the scorecard for SCT PC (Civil) (Men& Women) and SCT PC (APSP) (Men)posts in the Police Department of Andhra Pradesh.
AP Police Constable Result 2025 Download
Under the recruitment drive, the Police Department of Andhra Pradesh is set to recruit a total of 6,100 vacancies for the posts of SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men). All those candidates appeared in the written exam followed by Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can download their final result directly through the link given below-
|AP Police Constable Result 2025
|Download Link
The APSLPRB had conducted the Physical Measurement Test (PMT)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from December 30 to February 1 at all 13 district headquarters.
AP Police Constable Result 2025 Highlights
The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for 6100 Police Constables is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the APSLPRB.
|Institution
|Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB)
|Post Name
|Police Constables
|Number of posts
|6100
|Exam Date
|June 01, 2025
|Result Status
|Out
|Selection Process
|PET/PST followed by Written test
|Official Website
|https://slprb.ap.gov.in
How to Download AP Police Constable Result 2025?
Once the result download link will be actvated, you can download the result after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official APSLPRB website at https://slprb.ap.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link titled “AP Constable Result 2025”
Step 3: Provide your Application Number, Name, and Date of Birth
Step 4: Submit the details to view your admit card
Step 5: Download and print a hard copy for your future reference.
AP Police Constable Result 2025 What's Next?
Candidates are advised to check their result status for the Constable posts exam. As per the selection process, all the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the next document verification round followed by Medical examination. The detailed notice further says," The selection of the candidates will be provisional and subject to verification of the original certificates, antecedents and medical examination."
