This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 24 July

Have you ever wondered what stories hide behind any given date? Every day carries its history—brave journeys, daring discoveries, world‑shaping moments. So, what happened on July 24?

On July 24, we see pioneers, explorers, leaders, and legends leaving their mark. In 1567, Mary, Queen of Scots, was forced to give up her throne in favour of her one‑year‑old son, James VI.

In 1847, Brigham Young and 148 Mormon pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley, a journey that now inspires the annual Pioneer Day celebrations. In 1911, Hiram Bingham rediscovered Machu Picchu.

Tragedy struck in 1915 when the SS Eastland capsized in Chicago, killing over 800 people. The 1959 "Kitchen Debate" between Nixon and Khrushchev played out in Moscow. In 1969, Apollo 11 returned its astronauts safely to Earth after the first successful moon landing.