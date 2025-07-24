This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 24 July

Have you ever wondered what stories hide behind any given date? Every day carries its history—brave journeys, daring discoveries, world‑shaping moments. So, what happened on July 24?
On July 24, we see pioneers, explorers, leaders, and legends leaving their mark. In 1567, Mary, Queen of Scots, was forced to give up her throne in favour of her one‑year‑old son, James VI.
In 1847, Brigham Young and 148 Mormon pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley, a journey that now inspires the annual Pioneer Day celebrations. In 1911, Hiram Bingham rediscovered Machu Picchu.
Tragedy struck in 1915 when the SS Eastland capsized in Chicago, killing over 800 people. The 1959 "Kitchen Debate" between Nixon and Khrushchev played out in Moscow. In 1969, Apollo 11 returned its astronauts safely to Earth after the first successful moon landing.
And in 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Nixon must hand over the Watergate tapes. In this article, we'll walk through these events and more that occurred on July 24. Let's explore how history shaped this day.
What Happened on this Day – July 24?
Here's what happened in history on July 24:
1567 – Mary, Queen of Scots, Is Forced to Abdicate
- On July 24, 1567, Mary, Queen of Scots, was forced to abdicate while imprisoned at Lochleven Castle.
- She gave up the throne to her one-year-old son, who became King James VI of Scotland.
- Mary ascended to the throne as a baby after her father died in 1542.
- Her half-brother, James Stewart, Earl of Moray, was named regent.
- Mary would later escape but was eventually captured, imprisoned for 19 years, and executed in 1587.
1776 – John Hancock Scolds General Schuyler
- On this day, John Hancock, President of the Continental Congress, criticised Major General Philip Schuyler.
- He was unhappy with Schuyler's handling of military operations during the American Revolution.
- Hancock's concerns reflected early tensions in the Continental Army's leadership.
1779 – Penobscot Expedition Begins
- On July 24, 1779, Massachusetts launched a naval expedition to fight the British at Penobscot Bay (in modern Maine).
- The mission was poorly executed and ended in a disastrous defeat.
- It became one of the worst naval losses in U.S. history before Pearl Harbour.
1847 – Mormon Pioneers Arrive in Salt Lake Valley
- On July 24, 1847, Brigham Young led 148 pioneers into Utah's Salt Lake Valley.
- Upon seeing the land, Young declared, "This is the place."
- The group began settling the area and building a new life for future Mormon arrivals.
- The event is now celebrated as Pioneer Day in Utah.
1901 – Writer O. Henry was Released from Prison
- On this day, William Sydney Porter, better known as O. Henry, was released from prison.
- He had served three years for embezzlement while working at a Texas bank.
- Porter had fled to Honduras but returned when his wife fell ill.
- He wrote many of his famous short stories during or shortly after his imprisonment.
1911 – Hiram Bingham rediscovered Machu Picchu
- On July 24, 1911, American historian Hiram Bingham encountered the ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru.
- Guided by locals, Bingham climbed the Andes and brought global attention to the lost Incan city.
- His discovery became one of the most iconic archaeological finds of the 20th century.
1915 – SS Eastland Disaster in Chicago
- On this day, the SS Eastland rolled over in the Chicago River.
- The ship was packed with passengers headed for a company picnic.
- Between 800 and 850 people drowned in one of the deadliest disasters in U.S. maritime history.
- The ship had known stability issues, which were never corrected.
1933 – First "Christmas in July" at Keystone Camp
- On July 24, 1933, Keystone Camp in North Carolina celebrated the first "Christmas in July".
- The event featured fake snow made of cotton, a tree, gifts, and carolling.
- Co-founder Fannie Holt created it as a surprise for a fun summer.
- The tradition spread across the U.S. and is still observed in some places today.
1943 – Operation Gomorrah Begins in Hamburg
- On this day in 1943, British and American bombers began Operation Gomorrah against Hamburg, Germany.
- The Allied forces launched both daytime and nighttime raids.
- The attacks caused widespread destruction and heavy civilian casualties.
- It marked one of the first major bombing campaigns targeting civilians.
1945 – Truman Hints at the Atomic Bomb to Stalin
- On July 24, 1945, President Harry Truman hinted to Joseph Stalin about a powerful new U.S. weapon.
- He was referring to the atomic bomb, recently tested in New Mexico.
- This marked the beginning of nuclear tension between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.
1959 – Nixon and Khrushchev Have "Kitchen Debate"
- On this day, Vice President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev had a heated discussion.
- The debate took place in a model kitchen at a U.S. exhibition in Moscow.
- They debated the merits of capitalism versus communism.
- The "Kitchen Debate" became a Cold War symbol of ideological rivalry.
1969 – Apollo 11 Returns to Earth
- On July 24, 1969, Apollo 11 splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean.
- Astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins returned after the first moon landing.
- The mission fulfilled President Kennedy's goal and was watched by millions worldwide.
1982 – "Eye of the Tiger" Tops Charts
- On this day, Survivor's hit song "Eye of the Tiger" hit number one on the U.S. pop charts.
- It was featured in the movie Rocky III, starring Sylvester Stallone.
- The song stayed at the top for six weeks and became a motivational anthem.
1998 – Saving Private Ryan Released in Theatres
- On July 24, 1998, Steven Spielberg's war film Saving Private Ryan hit theatres.
- It starred Tom Hanks and Matt Damon and was praised for its realism.
- The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 5, including Best Director.
2005 – Lance Armstrong Wins Seventh Tour de France
- On this day, Lance Armstrong won his 7th consecutive Tour de France title.
- It was seen as a heroic comeback after his battle with cancer.
- Years later, Armstrong was stripped of all titles due to doping violations.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on July 24?
July 24 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on July 24
Amelia Earhart (1897–1939)
- Born on this day in 1897.
- She was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
- Disappeared in 1937 during her attempt to fly around the world.
- Remains one of the most admired aviation pioneers in history.
Alexandre Dumas (1802–1870)
- A French writer born on this day in 1802.
- Known for classic novels like The Three Musketeers and The Count of Monte Cristo.
- His works are loved for their adventure and historical settings.
Gus Van Sant (Born 1952)
- American filmmaker born July 24, 1952.
- Known for films blending realism and emotion, such as My Own Private Idaho and Elephant.
- Praised for his unique style and contribution to independent cinema.
Famous Deaths on July 24
- Martin Van Buren (1782–1862), 8th President of the United States, died in Kinderhook, New York, at age 79.
- Peter Sellers (1925–1980), an iconic British actor and comedian known for The Pink Panther films, died at 54.
- James Chadwick (1891–1974), English physicist who discovered the neutron, died at 82.
- Isaac Bashevis Singer (1902–1991), a Polish-American Nobel Prize–winning novelist, died at 88.
- Albert Ellis (1913–2007), an influential American psychologist and pioneer of cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), died at the age of 93.
- Constance Bennett (1904–1965), a prominent Hollywood actress of the 1920s–'30s, died at 60.
- Sherman Hemsley (1938–2012), beloved American actor best known as George Jefferson on The Jeffersons, died at 74.
- Chad Everett (1937–2012), American actor famous for Medical Centre, died at 74.
- Dale Snodgrass (1949–2021) was a celebrated U.S. naval aviator and air show performer.
- Rodney Alcala (1943–2021), an infamous American serial killer, died in prison.
- David Warner (1941–2022), English film and stage actor, died at 80.
- George Alagiah (1955–2023), a respected BBC news journalist, died at 67.
- Trevor Francis (1954–2023), England's first £1 million footballer, died at 69.
- Shafin Ahmed (1961–2024), an influential Bangladeshi bassist and singer-songwriter, died at 63.
- Hamzah Haz (1940–2024), a former Vice President of Indonesia and journalist, passed away at the age of 84.
- Dmytro Kiva (1942–2024), a Ukrainian engineer and designer, died at 82.
