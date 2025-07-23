The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has issued the NCVT MIS ITI admit card 2025. Candidates appearing for the ITI entrance exams can download their admit card through the login link provided on the official website.

To download the NCVT MIS ITI admit card 2025, students are first required to visit the official website and login using their login credentials. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidates must make sure they have a hard copy of the hall ticket ready with them for the entrance exam.

NCVT MIS ITI 2025 hall ticket is available for download on the official website - ncvtmis.gov.in. Candidates can also download the admit card through the direct link given here.

NCVT MIS ITI Hall Ticket 2025 - Click Here

How to Download NCVT MIS ITI Hall Ticket 2025