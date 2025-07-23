Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
NCVT MIS ITI 2025 Hall Ticket Out at ncvtmis.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here to Download Admit Card

NCVT MIS ITI Hall Ticket 2025 is now available for download on the official website. Students who have applied for the exams can download the admit card through the link available here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 23, 2025, 11:41 IST
NCVT MIS ITI Hall Ticket 2025
The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has issued the NCVT MIS ITI admit card 2025. Candidates appearing for the ITI entrance exams can download their admit card through the login link provided on the official website. 

To download the NCVT MIS ITI admit card 2025, students are first required to visit the official website and login using their login credentials. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidates must make sure they have a hard copy of the hall ticket ready with them for the entrance exam. 

NCVT MIS ITI 2025 hall ticket is available for download on the official website - ncvtmis.gov.in. Candidates can also download the admit card through the direct link given here.

NCVT MIS ITI Hall Ticket 2025 - Click Here

How to Download NCVT MIS ITI Hall Ticket 2025

The NCVT MIS ITI hall ticket 2025 is available for download on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCVT

Step 2: Visit the Trainee section and click on Trainee Login

Step 3: Login using the registration number, guardian name, date of birth and captcha

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

