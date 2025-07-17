Kerala +2 SAY Exam Result 2025: DHSE Supplementary Marks Memo Released at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025: DHSE Kerala has announced Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 today, July 18, 2025. The link for students to download their supplementary Exam marksheets is now available on the official result portal. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Plus 2 SAY exams can check the latest updates on their results here.
To download the Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Results 2025, students are required to visit the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in and login using their registration number and date of birth. Students who clear their Kerala Plus Two supplementary exams will be eligible for further admission procedures.
Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 Overview
|Category
|Details
|Exam Name
|Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam 2025
|Conducting body
|DHSE Kerala
|Result Status
|Declared (July 18, 2025)
|Website
|
results.hse.kerala.gov.in
|Login credentials
|
Registration number
Date of Birth
Kerala Plus 2 Supplementary Result 2025 Websites to Check
The DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Results are expected to be announced soon. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link given here
-
results.hse.kerala.gov.in
-
dhsekerala.gov.in
Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025: Login Credentials
The Kerala Plus 2 SAY results have been announced on the official website. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check the results using the following details
- Registration number
- Date of Birth
Steps to Check Kerala Plus 2 Supplementary Result 2025
Kerala +2 Say Result 2025 is now available on the official website. Students who have appeared for Kerala Plus Two SAY exams can follow the steps provided below to check the results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala
Step 2: Click on the Plus 2 SAY result link
Step 3: Login using registration number and date of birth
Step 4: The SAY Results will be displayed
Step 5: Download the online marksheets for further reference
