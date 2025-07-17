Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Kerala +2 SAY Exam Result 2025: DHSE Supplementary Marks Memo Released at keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has announced the Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 today, July 18, 2025. Students who have appeared for the Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exams can check their result at dhsekerala.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 18, 2025, 11:28 IST
Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 Out
Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 Out
Register for Result Updates

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025: DHSE Kerala has announced Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 today, July 18, 2025. The link for students to download their supplementary Exam marksheets is now available on the official result portal. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Plus 2 SAY exams can check the latest updates on their results here. 

To download the Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Results 2025, students are required to visit the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in and login using their registration number and date of birth. Students who clear their Kerala Plus Two supplementary exams will be eligible for further admission procedures.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025 - Click Here

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 Overview

Category Details
Exam Name Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam 2025
Conducting body DHSE Kerala
Result Status Declared (July 18, 2025)
Website

results.hse.kerala.gov.in
Login credentials

Registration number

Date of Birth

Kerala Plus 2 Supplementary Result 2025 Websites to Check

The DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Results are expected to be announced soon. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link given here

  • results.hse.kerala.gov.in

  • dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025: Login Credentials

The Kerala Plus 2 SAY results have been announced on the official website. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check the results using the following details

  • Registration number
  • Date of Birth

Steps to Check Kerala Plus 2 Supplementary Result 2025

Kerala +2 Say Result 2025 is now available on the official website. Students who have appeared for Kerala Plus Two SAY exams can follow the steps provided below to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala

Related Stories

Step 2: Click on the Plus 2 SAY result link

Step 3: Login using registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The SAY Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the online marksheets for further reference

Also Read: MP Board Supplementary Result 2025: MBPSE Class 10th, 12th Scorecard Release Soon at mpbse.nic.in


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News