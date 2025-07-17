Kerala +2 SAY Exam Result 2025: DHSE Supplementary Marks Memo Released at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025: DHSE Kerala has announced Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 today, July 18, 2025. The link for students to download their supplementary Exam marksheets is now available on the official result portal. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Plus 2 SAY exams can check the latest updates on their results here.

To download the Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Results 2025, students are required to visit the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in and login using their registration number and date of birth. Students who clear their Kerala Plus Two supplementary exams will be eligible for further admission procedures.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025 - Click Here

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 Overview