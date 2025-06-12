Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Kerala School Holiday List 2025: Check and Download the Official PDF List

Kerala Board School Leave Calendar: This article is for Kerala school students to check the list of holidays they will get in 2025. Check the complete holiday calendar here.

Apeksha Agarwal
ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 14, 2025, 12:39 IST
Kerala School Holiday and Calendar List 2025 PDF Download.
Kerala Board School Holiday List: The Kerala Government Holiday List 2025 includes important public holidays celebrated across the state. These holidays mark national events like Republic Day and Independence Day, as well as regional festivals such as Onam and Vishu. They also celebrate religious holidays including Deepavali, Eid, and Christmas. People from many ethnicities and cultures are guaranteed time to celebrate their customs thanks to the list. Certain holidays, such as Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi or Muharram, are optional and may be unique to a community. Always check with your local government or school because different regions or organizations may have different holiday schedules.

Kerala Expands School Hours, Adds Saturdays in New 2025–26 Calendar

High schoolers to study 30 minutes longer daily; six Saturdays added as working days amidst court orders and criticism.

According to the Kerala government's 2025–2026 school calendar, in order to reach the required 1,100 instructional hours, Classes 8–10 will have their daily class time extended by 15 minutes each in the morning and afternoon, for a total of an additional half hour from Monday through Thursday. Adherence to the Right to Education Act will be ensured by high schools observing six working Saturdays and upper primary kids attending two. Following a high court order that revoked a prior 25-Saturday program, the action was taken. The changes have been justified by Education Minister V. Sivankutty as bringing Kerala into line with other states, despite objections from Muslim organizations on the effects on Islamic education.

Kerala School Hours and Schedule Revised

The Kerala government has updated class schedules and school hours to conform to academic hour norms. These changes follow the High Court's ruling to settle the academic calendar.

Key Pointers of Revisied Kerala:

  • With a 30-minute extension, the new school hours are 9:15 AM to 4:15 PM (excluding Fridays).
  • High school students are now expected to attend six more Saturdays.
  • Upper primary children will have two more Saturdays.
  • The timings of the lower primary remain unchanged.
  • The decision ensures that schools fulfill the 1,200 hours of mandatory instruction.
  • Critics pointed out that the emergency meeting to settle the schedule was rushed.
  • Despite previous setbacks, the aim of these changes is to maintain academic quality.

Bakrid Holiday Shifted to June 7 in Kerala

The Kerala government has revised the Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) holiday to Saturday, June 7, 2025, for all educational institutions, including schools and professional colleges. Earlier, Friday, June 6, was declared a holiday, but since the festival is now confirmed for June 7, that Friday will be a regular working day.

This change ensures that the holiday aligns with the actual date of the celebration observed by the public.

Kerala Board School Holiday List 2025

Below is the holiday calendar released by Kerala government on its official website kerala.gov.in. The list was released on 14th October, 2024. Check and download the holiday list from the link provided below:



Name of Holidays

Day of the Week

Year

2025

Christian Era

1200-1201

Malayalam Era

1946-47

Saka Era
  • All Sundays —Closed Holidays
  • Second Saturdays of each English month—Closed Holidays

Sl.

No.

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

1

Mannam Jayanthi

Thursday

2-1-2025

18-5-1200

12-10-1946

2

Maha Sivarathri

Wednesday

26-2-2025

14-7-1200

7-12-1946

3

Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)*

Monday

31-3-2025

17-8-1200

10-1-1947

4

Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi

Monday

14-4-2025

1-9-1200

24-1-1947

5

Maundy Thursday

Thursday

17-4-2025

4-9-1200

27-1-1947

6

Good Friday

Friday

18-4-2025

5-9-1200

28-1-1947

7

May Day

Thursday

1-5-2025

18-9-1200

11-2-1947

8

Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)*

Saturday

7-6-2025

23-10-1200

16-3-1947

9

Karkadaka Vavu

Thursday

24-7-2025

8-12-1200

2-5-1947

10

Independence Day

Friday

15-8-2025

30-12-1200

24-5-1947

11

Ayyankali Jayanthi

Thursday

28-8-2025

12-1-1201

6-6-1947

12

First Onam

Thursday

4-9-2025

19-1-1201

13-6-1947

13

Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif* 

(Birthday of

Prophet Muhammed)

Friday

5-9-2025

20-1-1201

14-6-1947

14

Third Onam

Saturday

6-9-2025

21-1-1201

15-6-1947

15

Mahanavami

Wednesday

1-10-2025

15-2-1201

9-7-1947

16

Vijayadasami/ Gandhi Jayanthi

Thursday

2-10-2025

16-2-1201

10-7-1947

17

Deepavali

Monday

20-10-2025

3-3-1201

28-7-1947

18

Christmas

Thursday

25-12-2025

10-5-1201

4-10-1947

*Bakrid holiday has been shifted to June 7, replacing the earlier declared holiday on June 6.

The following festivals/occasions which falls on Public Holidays (Sunday) may be avoided from the above list:

Sl.

No.

Name of Holidays

Day of the Week

2025

Christian Era

1200-1201

Malayalam Era

1946-47

Saka Era

1

Republic Day

Sunday

26-1-2025

13-6-1200

6-11-1946

2

Easter

Sunday

20-4-2025

7-9-1200

30-1-1947

3

Muharram 

Sunday

6-7-2025

22-11-1200

15-4-1947

4

Fourth Onam/

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

Sunday

7-9-2025

22-1-1201

16-6-1947

5

Sreekrishna Jayanthi

Sunday

14-9-2025

29-1-1201

23-6-1947

6

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi

Sunday

21-9-2025

5-2-1201

30-6-1947

Restricted Holidays

Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi

4-3-2025

Tuesday

Government-Quasi Government and Public Sector Undertaking Employees and Teachers belonging to Nadar Community are permitted to avail Restricted Holiday.

Avani Avittom

9-8-2025

Saturday

Government Employees belonging to Brahmin Community are permitted to avail Restricted Holiday.

Vishwakarma Day

17-9-2025

Wednesday

Government-Quasi Government and Public Sector Undertaking Employees and Teachers belonging to Vishwakarma Community are permitted to avail Restricted Holiday.

14-3-2025 (Friday) shall be a holiday for all State Government offices including Public Sector Undertakings functioning in New Delhi on account of Holi.

Kerala's government notice states that, in accordance with the explanation of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (Central Act 26 of 1881) and the Government of India's Ministry of Home Affairs' Notification No. 20/25/56/Pub-1 dated June 8, 1957, the government of Kerala is pleased to announce that, in addition to Sundays, which are specifically designated as public holidays in the aforementioned explanation, the following days will be public holidays in Kerala under the Negotiable Instruments Act for the year 2025:

Sl.

No.

Name of Holidays

Day of Week

Date

1

Maha Sivarathri

Wednesday

26-2-2025

2

Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)*

Monday

31-3-2025

3

Annual Closing of accounts of

Commercial and Co-operative Banks

Tuesday

1-4-2025

4

Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi

Monday

14-4-2025

5

Good Friday

Friday

18-4-2025

6

May Day

Thursday

1-5-2025

7

Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)*

Friday

6-6-2025

8

Independence Day

Friday

15-8-2025

9

First Onam

Thursday

4-9-2025

10

Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif *

(Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)

Friday

5-9-2025

11

Mahanavami

Wednesday

1-10-2025

12

Vijayadasami/Gandhi Jayanthi

Thursday

2-10-2025

13

Deepavali

Monday

20-10-2025

14

Christmas

Thursday

25-12-2025

* Subject to change depending on the appearance of the moon.

The following festivals/occasions which falls on Public Holidays (Second Saturday/ Sunday) may be avoided from the above list. The branches of banks which work on these days will observe holidays for the same days.

Sl.

No.

Name of Holidays

Day of the Week

Date

1

Republic Day

Sunday

26-1-2025

2

Easter

Sunday

20-4-2025

3

Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi

Sunday

7-9-2025

4

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi

Sunday

21-9-2025

The Kerala Industrial Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act, 1958, shall regulate the holidays for the institutions covered by labor law, including the Industrial Disputes Act, the Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, the Minimum Wages Act, etc.

DOWNLOAD HOLIDAY LIST PDF

Kerala Board School Holiday Month-Wise Leave Calendar 2025

Check here complete holidays segregated into month-wise holiday List 2025:

January

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

1

Republic Day

Sunday

26-01-2025

13-6-1200

6-11-1946

2

Mannam Jayanthi

Thursday

02-01-2025

18-5-1200

12-10-1946

February

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

3

Maha Sivarathri

Wednesday

26-02-2025

14-7-1200

7-12-1946
 

Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi

Tuesday

04-03-2025

17-8-1200

10-1-1947

March

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

4

Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)*

Monday

31-03-2025

17-8-1200

10-1-1947

April

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

5

Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi

Monday

14-04-2025

1-9-1200

24-1-1947

6

Maundy Thursday

Thursday

17-04-2025

4-9-1200

27-1-1947

7

Good Friday

Friday

18-04-2025

5-9-1200

28-1-1947

8

Easter

Sunday

20-04-2025

7-9-1200

30-1-1947

May

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

9

May Day

Thursday

01-05-2025

18-9-1200

11-2-1947

June

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

10

Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)*

Friday

06-06-2025

23-10-1200

16-3-1947

July

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

11

Karkadaka Vavu

Thursday

24-07-2025

8-12-1200

2-5-1947

12

Muharram*

Sunday

06-07-2025

22-11-1200

15-4-1947

August

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

13

Independence Day

Friday

15-08-2025

30-12-1200

24-5-1947

14

Ayyankali Jayanthi

Thursday

28-08-2025

12-1-1201

6-6-1947

September

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

15

First Onam

Thursday

04-09-2025

19-1-1201

13-6-1947

16

Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif

Friday

05-09-2025

20-1-1201

14-6-1947

17

Third Onam

Saturday

06-09-2025

21-1-1201

15-6-1947

October

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

18

Mahanavami

Wednesday

01-10-2025

15-2-1201

9-7-1947

19

Vijayadasami/Gandhi Jayanthi

Thursday

02-10-2025

16-2-1201

10-7-1947

20

Deepavali

Monday

20-10-2025

3-3-1201

28-7-1947

December

Sl. No.

Name of Holiday

Day

Date

Malayalam Era

Saka Era

21

Christmas

Thursday

25-12-2025

10-5-1201

4-10-1947

Check with your school authorities and teachers before using this holiday list. Some holidays may not apply to all areas. 

