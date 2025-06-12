Kerala School Holiday List 2025: Check and Download the Official PDF List

Kerala Board School Holiday List: The Kerala Government Holiday List 2025 includes important public holidays celebrated across the state. These holidays mark national events like Republic Day and Independence Day, as well as regional festivals such as Onam and Vishu. They also celebrate religious holidays including Deepavali, Eid, and Christmas. People from many ethnicities and cultures are guaranteed time to celebrate their customs thanks to the list. Certain holidays, such as Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi or Muharram, are optional and may be unique to a community. Always check with your local government or school because different regions or organizations may have different holiday schedules. Kerala Expands School Hours, Adds Saturdays in New 2025–26 Calendar High schoolers to study 30 minutes longer daily; six Saturdays added as working days amidst court orders and criticism.

According to the Kerala government's 2025–2026 school calendar, in order to reach the required 1,100 instructional hours, Classes 8–10 will have their daily class time extended by 15 minutes each in the morning and afternoon, for a total of an additional half hour from Monday through Thursday. Adherence to the Right to Education Act will be ensured by high schools observing six working Saturdays and upper primary kids attending two. Following a high court order that revoked a prior 25-Saturday program, the action was taken. The changes have been justified by Education Minister V. Sivankutty as bringing Kerala into line with other states, despite objections from Muslim organizations on the effects on Islamic education. Kerala School Hours and Schedule Revised The Kerala government has updated class schedules and school hours to conform to academic hour norms. These changes follow the High Court's ruling to settle the academic calendar.

Key Pointers of Revisied Kerala: With a 30-minute extension, the new school hours are 9:15 AM to 4:15 PM (excluding Fridays).

High school students are now expected to attend six more Saturdays.

Upper primary children will have two more Saturdays.

The timings of the lower primary remain unchanged.

The decision ensures that schools fulfill the 1,200 hours of mandatory instruction.

Critics pointed out that the emergency meeting to settle the schedule was rushed.

Despite previous setbacks, the aim of these changes is to maintain academic quality. Bakrid Holiday Shifted to June 7 in Kerala The Kerala government has revised the Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) holiday to Saturday, June 7, 2025, for all educational institutions, including schools and professional colleges. Earlier, Friday, June 6, was declared a holiday, but since the festival is now confirmed for June 7, that Friday will be a regular working day.

Below is the holiday calendar released by Kerala government on its official website kerala.gov.in. The list was released on 14th October, 2024.



Name of Holidays

Day of the Week Year 2025 Christian Era 1200-1201 Malayalam Era 1946-47 Saka Era All Sundays —Closed Holidays

Second Saturdays of each English month—Closed Holidays Sl. No. (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) 1 Mannam Jayanthi Thursday 2-1-2025 18-5-1200 12-10-1946 2 Maha Sivarathri Wednesday 26-2-2025 14-7-1200 7-12-1946 3 Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)* Monday 31-3-2025 17-8-1200 10-1-1947 4 Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi Monday 14-4-2025 1-9-1200 24-1-1947 5 Maundy Thursday Thursday 17-4-2025 4-9-1200 27-1-1947 6 Good Friday Friday 18-4-2025 5-9-1200 28-1-1947 7 May Day Thursday 1-5-2025 18-9-1200 11-2-1947 8 Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)* Saturday 7-6-2025 23-10-1200 16-3-1947 9 Karkadaka Vavu Thursday 24-7-2025 8-12-1200 2-5-1947 10 Independence Day Friday 15-8-2025 30-12-1200 24-5-1947 11 Ayyankali Jayanthi Thursday 28-8-2025 12-1-1201 6-6-1947 12 First Onam Thursday 4-9-2025 19-1-1201 13-6-1947 13 Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif* (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) Friday 5-9-2025 20-1-1201 14-6-1947 14 Third Onam Saturday 6-9-2025 21-1-1201 15-6-1947 15 Mahanavami Wednesday 1-10-2025 15-2-1201 9-7-1947 16 Vijayadasami/ Gandhi Jayanthi Thursday 2-10-2025 16-2-1201 10-7-1947 17 Deepavali Monday 20-10-2025 3-3-1201 28-7-1947 18 Christmas Thursday 25-12-2025 10-5-1201 4-10-1947

*Bakrid holiday has been shifted to June 7, replacing the earlier declared holiday on June 6. The following festivals/occasions which falls on Public Holidays (Sunday) may be avoided from the above list: Sl. No.

Name of Holidays Day of the Week 2025 Christian Era 1200-1201 Malayalam Era 1946-47 Saka Era 1 Republic Day Sunday 26-1-2025 13-6-1200 6-11-1946 2 Easter Sunday 20-4-2025 7-9-1200 30-1-1947 3 Muharram Sunday 6-7-2025 22-11-1200 15-4-1947 4 Fourth Onam/ Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi Sunday

7-9-2025

22-1-1201

16-6-1947 5 Sreekrishna Jayanthi Sunday 14-9-2025 29-1-1201 23-6-1947 6 Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Sunday 21-9-2025 5-2-1201 30-6-1947 Restricted Holidays Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi 4-3-2025 Tuesday Government-Quasi Government and Public Sector Undertaking Employees and Teachers belonging to Nadar Community are permitted to avail Restricted Holiday. Avani Avittom 9-8-2025 Saturday Government Employees belonging to Brahmin Community are permitted to avail Restricted Holiday.

Vishwakarma Day

17-9-2025 Wednesday Government-Quasi Government and Public Sector Undertaking Employees and Teachers belonging to Vishwakarma Community are permitted to avail Restricted Holiday.

14-3-2025 (Friday) shall be a holiday for all State Government offices including Public Sector Undertakings functioning in New Delhi on account of Holi.

Kerala's government notice states that, in accordance with the explanation of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (Central Act 26 of 1881) and the Government of India's Ministry of Home Affairs' Notification No. 20/25/56/Pub-1 dated June 8, 1957, the government of Kerala is pleased to announce that, in addition to Sundays, which are specifically designated as public holidays in the aforementioned explanation, the following days will be public holidays in Kerala under the Negotiable Instruments Act for the year 2025: Sl. No. Name of Holidays Day of Week Date 1 Maha Sivarathri Wednesday 26-2-2025 2 Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)* Monday 31-3-2025 3 Annual Closing of accounts of Commercial and Co-operative Banks Tuesday 1-4-2025 4 Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi Monday 14-4-2025 5 Good Friday Friday 18-4-2025 6 May Day Thursday 1-5-2025 7 Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid)* Friday 6-6-2025 8 Independence Day Friday 15-8-2025 9 First Onam Thursday 4-9-2025 10 Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif * (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed) Friday 5-9-2025 11 Mahanavami Wednesday 1-10-2025 12 Vijayadasami/Gandhi Jayanthi Thursday 2-10-2025 13 Deepavali Monday 20-10-2025 14 Christmas Thursday 25-12-2025

* Subject to change depending on the appearance of the moon.

The following festivals/occasions which falls on Public Holidays (Second Saturday/ Sunday) may be avoided from the above list. The branches of banks which work on these days will observe holidays for the same days. Sl. No. Name of Holidays Day of the Week Date 1 Republic Day Sunday 26-1-2025 2 Easter Sunday 20-4-2025 3 Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi Sunday 7-9-2025 4 Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Sunday 21-9-2025 The Kerala Industrial Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act, 1958, shall regulate the holidays for the institutions covered by labor law, including the Industrial Disputes Act, the Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, the Minimum Wages Act, etc.

Check here complete holidays segregated into month-wise holiday List 2025:

January Sl. No. Name of Holiday Day Date Malayalam Era Saka Era 1 Republic Day Sunday 26-01-2025 13-6-1200 6-11-1946 2 Mannam Jayanthi Thursday 02-01-2025 18-5-1200 12-10-1946 February Sl. No. Name of Holiday Day Date Malayalam Era Saka Era 3 Maha Sivarathri Wednesday 26-02-2025 14-7-1200 7-12-1946 Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi Tuesday 04-03-2025 17-8-1200 10-1-1947 March Sl. No. Name of Holiday Day Date Malayalam Era Saka Era 4 Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)* Monday 31-03-2025 17-8-1200 10-1-1947

April Sl. No. Name of Holiday Day Date Malayalam Era Saka Era 5 Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi Monday 14-04-2025 1-9-1200 24-1-1947 6 Maundy Thursday Thursday 17-04-2025 4-9-1200 27-1-1947 7 Good Friday Friday 18-04-2025 5-9-1200 28-1-1947 8 Easter Sunday 20-04-2025 7-9-1200 30-1-1947

May Sl. No. Name of Holiday Day Date Malayalam Era Saka Era 9 May Day Thursday 01-05-2025 18-9-1200 11-2-1947 June Sl. No. Name of Holiday Day Date Malayalam Era Saka Era 10 Id-ul-Ad'ha (Bakrid)* Friday 06-06-2025 23-10-1200 16-3-1947 July Sl. No. Name of Holiday Day Date Malayalam Era Saka Era 11 Karkadaka Vavu Thursday 24-07-2025 8-12-1200 2-5-1947 12 Muharram* Sunday 06-07-2025 22-11-1200 15-4-1947