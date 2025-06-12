Kerala School Holiday List 2025: Check and Download the Official PDF List

Kerala Board School Holiday List: The Kerala Government Holiday List 2025 includes important public holidays celebrated across the state. These holidays mark national events like Republic Day and Independence Day, as well as regional festivals such as Onam and Vishu. They also celebrate religious holidays including Deepavali, Eid, and Christmas. People from many ethnicities and cultures are guaranteed time to celebrate their customs thanks to the list. Certain holidays, such as Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi or Muharram, are optional and may be unique to a community. Always check with your local government or school because different regions or organizations may have different holiday schedules.
Kerala Expands School Hours, Adds Saturdays in New 2025–26 Calendar
High schoolers to study 30 minutes longer daily; six Saturdays added as working days amidst court orders and criticism.
According to the Kerala government's 2025–2026 school calendar, in order to reach the required 1,100 instructional hours, Classes 8–10 will have their daily class time extended by 15 minutes each in the morning and afternoon, for a total of an additional half hour from Monday through Thursday. Adherence to the Right to Education Act will be ensured by high schools observing six working Saturdays and upper primary kids attending two. Following a high court order that revoked a prior 25-Saturday program, the action was taken. The changes have been justified by Education Minister V. Sivankutty as bringing Kerala into line with other states, despite objections from Muslim organizations on the effects on Islamic education.
Kerala School Hours and Schedule Revised
The Kerala government has updated class schedules and school hours to conform to academic hour norms. These changes follow the High Court's ruling to settle the academic calendar.
Key Pointers of Revisied Kerala:
- With a 30-minute extension, the new school hours are 9:15 AM to 4:15 PM (excluding Fridays).
- High school students are now expected to attend six more Saturdays.
- Upper primary children will have two more Saturdays.
- The timings of the lower primary remain unchanged.
- The decision ensures that schools fulfill the 1,200 hours of mandatory instruction.
- Critics pointed out that the emergency meeting to settle the schedule was rushed.
- Despite previous setbacks, the aim of these changes is to maintain academic quality.
Bakrid Holiday Shifted to June 7 in Kerala
The Kerala government has revised the Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) holiday to Saturday, June 7, 2025, for all educational institutions, including schools and professional colleges. Earlier, Friday, June 6, was declared a holiday, but since the festival is now confirmed for June 7, that Friday will be a regular working day.
This change ensures that the holiday aligns with the actual date of the celebration observed by the public.
Kerala Board School Holiday List 2025
Below is the holiday calendar released by Kerala government on its official website kerala.gov.in. The list was released on 14th October, 2024. Check and download the holiday list from the link provided below:
|
Name of Holidays
|
Day of the Week
|
Year
|
2025
Christian Era
|
1200-1201
Malayalam Era
|
1946-47
Saka Era
|
|
Sl.
No.
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
1
|
Mannam Jayanthi
|
Thursday
|
2-1-2025
|
18-5-1200
|
12-10-1946
|
2
|
Maha Sivarathri
|
Wednesday
|
26-2-2025
|
14-7-1200
|
7-12-1946
|
3
|
Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)*
|
Monday
|
31-3-2025
|
17-8-1200
|
10-1-1947
|
4
|
Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi
|
Monday
|
14-4-2025
|
1-9-1200
|
24-1-1947
|
5
|
Maundy Thursday
|
Thursday
|
17-4-2025
|
4-9-1200
|
27-1-1947
|
6
|
Good Friday
|
Friday
|
18-4-2025
|
5-9-1200
|
28-1-1947
|
7
|
May Day
|
Thursday
|
1-5-2025
|
18-9-1200
|
11-2-1947
|
8
|
Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)*
|
Saturday
|
7-6-2025
|
23-10-1200
|
16-3-1947
|
9
|
Karkadaka Vavu
|
Thursday
|
24-7-2025
|
8-12-1200
|
2-5-1947
|
10
|
Independence Day
|
Friday
|
15-8-2025
|
30-12-1200
|
24-5-1947
|
11
|
Ayyankali Jayanthi
|
Thursday
|
28-8-2025
|
12-1-1201
|
6-6-1947
|
12
|
First Onam
|
Thursday
|
4-9-2025
|
19-1-1201
|
13-6-1947
|
13
|
Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif*
(Birthday of
Prophet Muhammed)
|
Friday
|
5-9-2025
|
20-1-1201
|
14-6-1947
|
14
|
Third Onam
|
Saturday
|
6-9-2025
|
21-1-1201
|
15-6-1947
|
15
|
Mahanavami
|
Wednesday
|
1-10-2025
|
15-2-1201
|
9-7-1947
|
16
|
Vijayadasami/ Gandhi Jayanthi
|
Thursday
|
2-10-2025
|
16-2-1201
|
10-7-1947
|
17
|
Deepavali
|
Monday
|
20-10-2025
|
3-3-1201
|
28-7-1947
|
18
|
Christmas
|
Thursday
|
25-12-2025
|
10-5-1201
|
4-10-1947
*Bakrid holiday has been shifted to June 7, replacing the earlier declared holiday on June 6.
The following festivals/occasions which falls on Public Holidays (Sunday) may be avoided from the above list:
|
Sl.
No.
|
Name of Holidays
|
Day of the Week
|
2025
Christian Era
|
1200-1201
Malayalam Era
|
1946-47
Saka Era
|
1
|
Republic Day
|
Sunday
|
26-1-2025
|
13-6-1200
|
6-11-1946
|
2
|
Easter
|
Sunday
|
20-4-2025
|
7-9-1200
|
30-1-1947
|
3
|
Muharram
|
Sunday
|
6-7-2025
|
22-11-1200
|
15-4-1947
|
4
|
Fourth Onam/
Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi
|
Sunday
|
7-9-2025
|
22-1-1201
|
16-6-1947
|
5
|
Sreekrishna Jayanthi
|
Sunday
|
14-9-2025
|
29-1-1201
|
23-6-1947
|
6
|
Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi
|
Sunday
|
21-9-2025
|
5-2-1201
|
30-6-1947
Restricted Holidays
|
Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi
|
4-3-2025
|
Tuesday
|
Government-Quasi Government and Public Sector Undertaking Employees and Teachers belonging to Nadar Community are permitted to avail Restricted Holiday.
|
Avani Avittom
|
9-8-2025
|
Saturday
|
Government Employees belonging to Brahmin Community are permitted to avail Restricted Holiday.
|
Vishwakarma Day
|
17-9-2025
|
Wednesday
|
Government-Quasi Government and Public Sector Undertaking Employees and Teachers belonging to Vishwakarma Community are permitted to avail Restricted Holiday.
14-3-2025 (Friday) shall be a holiday for all State Government offices including Public Sector Undertakings functioning in New Delhi on account of Holi.
Kerala's government notice states that, in accordance with the explanation of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (Central Act 26 of 1881) and the Government of India's Ministry of Home Affairs' Notification No. 20/25/56/Pub-1 dated June 8, 1957, the government of Kerala is pleased to announce that, in addition to Sundays, which are specifically designated as public holidays in the aforementioned explanation, the following days will be public holidays in Kerala under the Negotiable Instruments Act for the year 2025:
|
Sl.
No.
|
Name of Holidays
|
Day of Week
|
Date
|
1
|
Maha Sivarathri
|
Wednesday
|
26-2-2025
|
2
|
Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)*
|
Monday
|
31-3-2025
|
3
|
Annual Closing of accounts of
Commercial and Co-operative Banks
|
Tuesday
|
1-4-2025
|
4
|
Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi
|
Monday
|
14-4-2025
|
5
|
Good Friday
|
Friday
|
18-4-2025
|
6
|
May Day
|
Thursday
|
1-5-2025
|
7
|
Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)*
|
Friday
|
6-6-2025
|
8
|
Independence Day
|
Friday
|
15-8-2025
|
9
|
First Onam
|
Thursday
|
4-9-2025
|
10
|
Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif *
(Birthday of Prophet Muhammed)
|
Friday
|
5-9-2025
|
11
|
Mahanavami
|
Wednesday
|
1-10-2025
|
12
|
Vijayadasami/Gandhi Jayanthi
|
Thursday
|
2-10-2025
|
13
|
Deepavali
|
Monday
|
20-10-2025
|
14
|
Christmas
|
Thursday
|
25-12-2025
* Subject to change depending on the appearance of the moon.
The following festivals/occasions which falls on Public Holidays (Second Saturday/ Sunday) may be avoided from the above list. The branches of banks which work on these days will observe holidays for the same days.
|
Sl.
No.
|
Name of Holidays
|
Day of the Week
|
Date
|
1
|
Republic Day
|
Sunday
|
26-1-2025
|
2
|
Easter
|
Sunday
|
20-4-2025
|
3
|
Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi
|
Sunday
|
7-9-2025
|
4
|
Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi
|
Sunday
|
21-9-2025
The Kerala Industrial Establishments (National and Festival Holidays) Act, 1958, shall regulate the holidays for the institutions covered by labor law, including the Industrial Disputes Act, the Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, the Minimum Wages Act, etc.
Kerala Board School Holiday Month-Wise Leave Calendar 2025
Check here complete holidays segregated into month-wise holiday List 2025:
January
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Holiday
|
Day
|
Date
|
Malayalam Era
|
Saka Era
|
1
|
Republic Day
|
Sunday
|
26-01-2025
|
13-6-1200
|
6-11-1946
|
2
|
Mannam Jayanthi
|
Thursday
|
02-01-2025
|
18-5-1200
|
12-10-1946
February
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Holiday
|
Day
|
Date
|
Malayalam Era
|
Saka Era
|
3
|
Maha Sivarathri
|
Wednesday
|
26-02-2025
|
14-7-1200
|
7-12-1946
|
Ayya Vaikunda Swami Jayanthi
|
Tuesday
|
04-03-2025
|
17-8-1200
|
10-1-1947
March
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Holiday
|
Day
|
Date
|
Malayalam Era
|
Saka Era
|
4
|
Id-ul-Fitr (Ramzan)*
|
Monday
|
31-03-2025
|
17-8-1200
|
10-1-1947
April
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Holiday
|
Day
|
Date
|
Malayalam Era
|
Saka Era
|
5
|
Vishu/Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanthi
|
Monday
|
14-04-2025
|
1-9-1200
|
24-1-1947
|
6
|
Maundy Thursday
|
Thursday
|
17-04-2025
|
4-9-1200
|
27-1-1947
|
7
|
Good Friday
|
Friday
|
18-04-2025
|
5-9-1200
|
28-1-1947
|
8
|
Easter
|
Sunday
|
20-04-2025
|
7-9-1200
|
30-1-1947
May
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Holiday
|
Day
|
Date
|
Malayalam Era
|
Saka Era
|
9
|
May Day
|
Thursday
|
01-05-2025
|
18-9-1200
|
11-2-1947
June
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Holiday
|
Day
|
Date
|
Malayalam Era
|
Saka Era
|
10
|
Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid)*
|
Friday
|
06-06-2025
|
23-10-1200
|
16-3-1947
July
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Holiday
|
Day
|
Date
|
Malayalam Era
|
Saka Era
|
11
|
Karkadaka Vavu
|
Thursday
|
24-07-2025
|
8-12-1200
|
2-5-1947
|
12
|
Muharram*
|
Sunday
|
06-07-2025
|
22-11-1200
|
15-4-1947
August
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Holiday
|
Day
|
Date
|
Malayalam Era
|
Saka Era
|
13
|
Independence Day
|
Friday
|
15-08-2025
|
30-12-1200
|
24-5-1947
|
14
|
Ayyankali Jayanthi
|
Thursday
|
28-08-2025
|
12-1-1201
|
6-6-1947
September
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Holiday
|
Day
|
Date
|
Malayalam Era
|
Saka Era
|
15
|
First Onam
|
Thursday
|
04-09-2025
|
19-1-1201
|
13-6-1947
|
16
|
Thiruvonam/Milad-i-Sherif
|
Friday
|
05-09-2025
|
20-1-1201
|
14-6-1947
|
17
|
Third Onam
|
Saturday
|
06-09-2025
|
21-1-1201
|
15-6-1947
October
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Holiday
|
Day
|
Date
|
Malayalam Era
|
Saka Era
|
18
|
Mahanavami
|
Wednesday
|
01-10-2025
|
15-2-1201
|
9-7-1947
|
19
|
Vijayadasami/Gandhi Jayanthi
|
Thursday
|
02-10-2025
|
16-2-1201
|
10-7-1947
|
20
|
Deepavali
|
Monday
|
20-10-2025
|
3-3-1201
|
28-7-1947
December
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of Holiday
|
Day
|
Date
|
Malayalam Era
|
Saka Era
|
21
|
Christmas
|
Thursday
|
25-12-2025
|
10-5-1201
|
4-10-1947
Check with your school authorities and teachers before using this holiday list. Some holidays may not apply to all areas.
