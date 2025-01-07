Karnataka School Holidays List 2025: This article presents the school holiday list for the Karnataka region for the new academic session, 2025. We have updated all the public and local holidays here and keep informing you about any sudden school closures due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Due to a spell of heavy rainfall across many parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of alerts. The severe weather has led to significant disruptions, with widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and delays in public transport, including trains and flights.
In response, district administrations and local authorities have issued advisories urging citizens to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Schools and colleges have been closed in several affected areas, and government and private offices have been advised to allow employees to work from home. The alerts are in place to ensure public safety as authorities monitor the situation and carry out rescue and relief operations in flood-affected regions.
Karnataka School Holiday List 2025
The school holidays calendar is a schedule or planner that helps students, parents, and teachers keep track of and plan for the various breaks and vacations in an academic year. As the year 2025 is about to begin, everyone would like to know when the holidays are scheduled throughout the academic calendar.
Check below the detailed list of school holidays, breaks, and special events in Karnataka during 2025:
Gazetted Or Public Karnataka School Holidays
We are providing the table for Gazetted and Public School Holidays. Students can take a look at the table.
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
New Year/Winter Vacations
|
1st January - 15th January, 2025
|
Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti
|
14th January, 2025
|
Republic Day
|
26th January, 2025
|
Maha Shivratri
|
26th February, 2025
|
Ugadi Festival
|
30th March, 2025
|
Khutub-E-Ramzan
|
31st March, 2025
|
Good Friday
|
18th April, 2025
|
Basava Jayanthi/Akshaya Tritiya
|
30th April, 2025
|
May Day
|
1st May, 2025
|
Summer Vacations
|
20th May - 30th June, 2025
|
Bakrid
|
7th June, 2025
|
Last Day of Moharam
|
27th July, 2025
|
Independence Day
|
15th August, 2025
|
Varasidhi Vinayaka Vrata
|
27th August, 2025
|
Eid Milad
|
5th September, 2025
|
Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja
|
1st October, 2025
|
Gandhi Jayanthi/Mahalaya Amavasye
|
2nd October, 2025
|
Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi
|
7th October, 2025
|
Tula Sankramana
|
17th October, 2025
|
Naraka Chaturdashi
|
20th October, 2025
|
Balipadyami, Deepavali
|
22nd October, 2025
|
Kannada Rajyothsava
|
1st November, 2025
|
Kanakadasa Jayanthi
|
8th November, 2025
|
Huthri
|
5th December, 2025
|
Christmas
|
25th December, 2025
Karnataka List Of Restricted Holidays 2025
Check the complete table for Karnataka's List Of Restricted Holidays 2025.
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
New Year
|
1st January, 2025
|
Holi
|
14th March, 2025
|
Holy Saturday
|
15th March, 2025
|
Jumat-Ul-Wida
|
28th March, 2025
|
Shab-e-Qadar
|
27th March, 2025
|
Rama Navami
|
6th April, 2025
|
Buddha Poornima
|
12th April, 2025
|
Varamahalakshmi Vrata
|
8th August, 2025
|
Rug-Upakarma, Yajur Upakarma
|
9th August, 2025
|
Brahma Shri Naryana Guru Jayanthi
|
18th September, 2025
|
Sri Krishna Janmashtami
|
16th August, 2025
|
Swarna Gowri Vrata
|
26th August, 2025
|
Vishwakarma Jayanthi
|
17th September, 2025
|
Guru Nanak Jayanthi
|
5th November, 2025
|
Christmas Eve
|
24th December, 2025
