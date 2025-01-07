NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka School Holiday List 2025: Government Schools Holidays PDF Download

Karnataka School Holidays: Check the list of school holidays to be observed in the year 2025 in the state of Karnataka. Check updates on local holidays and sudden school closures. Download the school holiday list in PDF.

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 19, 2025, 13:21 IST
Karnataka School Holidays List 2025
Karnataka School Holidays List 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List 2025: This article presents the school holiday list for the Karnataka region for the new academic session, 2025. We have updated all the public and local holidays here and keep informing you about any sudden school closures due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Due to a spell of heavy rainfall across many parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of alerts. The severe weather has led to significant disruptions, with widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion, and delays in public transport, including trains and flights.

In response, district administrations and local authorities have issued advisories urging citizens to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Schools and colleges have been closed in several affected areas, and government and private offices have been advised to allow employees to work from home. The alerts are in place to ensure public safety as authorities monitor the situation and carry out rescue and relief operations in flood-affected regions.

Karnataka School Holiday List 2025

The school holidays calendar is a schedule or planner that helps students, parents, and teachers keep track of and plan for the various breaks and vacations in an academic year. As the year 2025 is about to begin, everyone would like to know when the holidays are scheduled throughout the academic calendar.

Check below  the detailed list of school holidays, breaks, and special events in Karnataka during 2025:

Gazetted Or Public Karnataka School Holidays

We are providing the table for Gazetted and Public School Holidays. Students can take a look at the table.

Holiday

Date

New Year/Winter Vacations

1st January - 15th January, 2025

Uttarayana Punyakala, Makara Sankranti

14th January, 2025

Republic Day

26th January, 2025

Maha Shivratri

26th February, 2025

Ugadi Festival

30th March, 2025

Khutub-E-Ramzan

31st March, 2025

Good Friday

18th April, 2025

Basava Jayanthi/Akshaya Tritiya

30th April, 2025

May Day

1st May, 2025

Summer Vacations

20th May - 30th June, 2025

Bakrid

7th June, 2025

Last Day of Moharam

27th July, 2025

Independence Day

15th August, 2025

Varasidhi Vinayaka Vrata

27th August, 2025

Eid Milad

5th September, 2025

Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja

1st October, 2025

Gandhi Jayanthi/Mahalaya Amavasye

2nd October, 2025

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi

7th October, 2025

Tula Sankramana

17th October, 2025

Naraka Chaturdashi

20th October, 2025

Balipadyami, Deepavali

22nd October, 2025

Kannada Rajyothsava

1st November, 2025

Kanakadasa Jayanthi

8th November, 2025

Huthri

5th December, 2025

Christmas

25th December, 2025

Karnataka List Of Restricted Holidays 2025

Check the complete table for Karnataka's List Of Restricted Holidays 2025.

Holiday

Date

New Year

1st January, 2025

Holi

14th March, 2025

Holy Saturday

15th March, 2025

Jumat-Ul-Wida

28th March, 2025

Shab-e-Qadar

27th March, 2025

Rama Navami

6th April, 2025

Buddha Poornima

12th April, 2025

Varamahalakshmi Vrata

8th August, 2025

Rug-Upakarma, Yajur Upakarma

9th August, 2025

Brahma Shri Naryana Guru Jayanthi

18th September, 2025

Sri Krishna Janmashtami

16th August, 2025

Swarna Gowri Vrata

26th August, 2025

Vishwakarma Jayanthi

17th September, 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanthi

5th November, 2025

Christmas Eve

24th December, 2025

Other Related Links

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News