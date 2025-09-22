Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: One of Andhra Pradesh's most important holidays, Dasara, is held in October, which is a month filled with lavish festivities. A joyous mood permeates the air as the monsoon fades, and schools around the state are currently taking a well-earned vacation. As a beloved custom, this long vacation time offers teachers and students a fantastic chance to travel, see relatives, and fully experience the festival's cultural diversity. The month also includes a significant national holiday and another significant festival, in addition to the ongoing Dasara holidays, which guarantee that the joyous atmosphere will continue to enhance the academic calendar.

Andhra Pradesh: School Holidays in October 2025