Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Sep 22, 2025, 15:32 IST

Find the complete list of Andhra Pradesh school holidays in October 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: One of Andhra Pradesh's most important holidays, Dasara, is held in October, which is a month filled with lavish festivities. A joyous mood permeates the air as the monsoon fades, and schools around the state are currently taking a well-earned vacation. As a beloved custom, this long vacation time offers teachers and students a fantastic chance to travel, see relatives, and fully experience the festival's cultural diversity. The month also includes a significant national holiday and another significant festival, in addition to the ongoing Dasara holidays, which guarantee that the joyous atmosphere will continue to enhance the academic calendar.

Andhra Pradesh: School Holidays in October 2025

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

Ongoing from late September

  

Dasara Holidays

October 2, 2025

Thursday

Gandhi Jayanti & Vijayadashami (Dasara)

October 20, 2025

Monday

Deepavali / Diwali

October 25, 2025

Saturday

Nagula Chavithi

Important Holiday Details

  • Dasara Holidays (Ongoing): The much-awaited Dasara holidays began for schools in Andhra Pradesh on September 22, 2025, and will continue until October 2, 2025. This long break, which was revised and extended from earlier announcements, allows students and families to fully participate in the Navratri and Dussehra celebrations. Schools are scheduled to reopen on Friday, October 3, 2025.

  • Gandhi Jayanti: Falling on October 2, 2025, this national holiday coincides with Vijayadashami, or the final day of Dasara, making it a particularly auspicious day. Schools, colleges, and government offices across the country observe this day to honor Mahatma Gandhi.

  • Deepavali (Diwali): The festival of lights is a major event in Andhra Pradesh. Schools will close on October 20, 2025, to allow for the celebrations, which typically involve lighting lamps, bursting crackers, and exchanging sweets with family and friends.

  • Nagula Chavithi: Observed five days after Diwali, this festival dedicated to the worship of snakes is a significant cultural event in the state. It is often declared as a school holiday.

NOTE: This holiday schedule is based on official announcements and confirmed reports. However, some individual schools may have minor variations in their holiday calendars. Parents and students should always check with their respective school administrations for the most accurate information.

