Jharkhand School Holiday List 2025: In this article, we have provided the full month-wise list of holidays for schools in Jharkhand for the 2025 academic session. This holiday calendar applies to all government and private schools.
Jharkhand Government has announced public holiday on August 4 and 5, 2025 in order to pay respect to former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Shibu Soren. Following the veteran leader's demise, the state has declared a three-day mourning period.
The government offices will also be remain closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast acrosss the state during the mourning period. This will continue till August 6.
Jharkhand Holiday Calendar 2025
Check below the list of school holidays and special events in Jharkhand during the upcoming academic year 2025.
Jharkhand Calendar Gazetted Holidays
Get here the list of Gazetted holidays by the Jharkhand government for the academic year 2025.
|
S. No.
|
Occasion Name
|
Calendar Date
|
Day of the Week
|
1
|
Mahashivratri
|
26 February, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
2
|
Holika Dahan
|
13 March, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
3
|
Holi
|
14 March, 2025
|
Thursday
|
4
|
Eid-ul-Fitr
|
31 March, 2025
|
Monday
|
5
|
Sarhul
|
01 April, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
6
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
03 April, 2025
|
Thursday
|
7
|
Ambedkar Jayanti
|
14 April, 2025
|
Sunday
|
8
|
Good Friday
|
18 April, 2025
|
Thursday
|
9
|
Buddha Purnima
|
22 May, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
10
|
Eid-ul-Juha (Bakrid)
|
07 June, 2025
|
Friday
|
11
|
Independence Day
|
15 August, 2025
|
Thursday
|
12
|
Karma Puja
|
30 September, 2025
|
Monday
|
13
|
Muharram
|
05 September 2025
|
Friday
|
14
|
Tusu or Uttarayani / Makar Sankranti (Mahatma Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary)
|
05 September, 2025
|
Friday
|
15
|
Mahanavami
|
30 September, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
16
|
Vijayadashami
|
01 October, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
17
|
Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary / Vijayadashami
|
02 October, 2025
|
Thursday
|
18
|
Diwali
|
28 October, 2025
|
Monday
|
19
|
Chhath Puja (Kharna Day)
|
27 October, 2025
|
Sunday
|
20
|
Chhath Puja (Main Day - Offerings to the Sun God)
|
28 October, 2025
|
Monday
|
21
|
Christmas
|
25 December, 2025
|
Thursday
Jharkhand Calendar Executive Order Holidays
Get here the list of Executive Order holidays by the Jharkhand government for the academic year 2025-26.
|
S. No.
|
Occasion Name
|
Calendar Date
|
Day of the Week
|
1
|
Makar Sankranti / Tusu Sankranti
|
14 January, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
2
|
Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti
|
23 January, 2025
|
Thursday
|
3
|
Sant Ravidas Jayanti
|
12 February, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
4
|
Sarhul (Local Festival)
|
02 April, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
5
|
May Day
|
01 May, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
6
|
Rath Yatra
|
27 June, 2025
|
Thursday
|
7
|
Hul Diwas
|
30 June, 2025
|
Sunday
|
8
|
World Indigenous Day / Raksha Bandhan
|
09 August, 2025
|
Friday
|
9
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
27 August, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
10
|
Karma Puja (Local Festival)
|
04 September, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
11
|
Vishwakarma Puja
|
17 September, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
12
|
Sharadiya Navratri / Kalaratri Sthapana
|
22 September, 2025
|
Sunday
|
13
|
Dashami (Maha Vijayadashami)
|
29 September, 2025
|
Monday
|
14
|
Govardhan Puja
|
22 October, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
15
|
Kartik Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti / Jharkhand Statehood Day
|
15 November, 2025
|
Friday
Jharkhand Calendar Bank Annual Closing Holiday
Get here the list of Bank Annual Closing holidays by the Jharkhand government for the academic year 2025-26.
|
S. No.
|
Occasion Name
|
Calendar Date
|
Day of the Week
|
1
|
Annual Bank Closing Day
|
01 April, 2025
|
Tuesday
View and Download a PDF of the Jharkhand School Holiday list using the link given below:
|
Jharkhand Holiday List 2025, Download PDF Here
