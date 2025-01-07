UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Jharkhand School Holiday List 2025, Download PDF

School Holidays 2025 in Jharkhand: Get here the complete month-wise list of holidays to be observed in the year 2025 in schools of Jharkhand.

Akshita Jolly
Aug 4, 2025, 12:43 IST
Jharkhand School Holiday List 2025
Jharkhand School Holiday List 2025

Jharkhand School Holiday List 2025: In this article, we have provided the full month-wise list of holidays for schools in Jharkhand for the 2025 academic session. This holiday calendar applies to all government and private schools.

Jharkhand Government has announced public holiday on August 4 and 5, 2025 in order to pay respect to former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Shibu Soren. Following the veteran leader's demise, the state has declared a three-day mourning period. 

The government offices will also be remain closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast acrosss the state during the mourning period. This will continue till August 6. 

Jharkhand Holiday Calendar 2025

Check below the list of school holidays and special events in Jharkhand during the upcoming academic year 2025.

Jharkhand Calendar Gazetted Holidays

Get here the list of Gazetted holidays by the Jharkhand government for the academic year 2025. 

S. No.

Occasion Name

Calendar Date

Day of the Week

1

Mahashivratri

26 February, 2025

Wednesday

2

Holika Dahan

13 March, 2025

Wednesday

3

Holi

14 March, 2025

Thursday

4

Eid-ul-Fitr

31 March, 2025

Monday

5

Sarhul

01 April, 2025

Tuesday

6

Mahavir Jayanti

03 April, 2025

Thursday

7

Ambedkar Jayanti

14 April, 2025

Sunday

8

Good Friday

18 April, 2025

Thursday

9

Buddha Purnima

22 May, 2025

Wednesday

10

Eid-ul-Juha (Bakrid)

07 June, 2025

Friday

11

Independence Day

15 August, 2025

Thursday

12

Karma Puja

30 September, 2025

Monday

13

Muharram

05 September 2025

Friday

14

Tusu or Uttarayani / Makar Sankranti (Mahatma Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary)

05 September, 2025

Friday

15

Mahanavami

30 September, 2025

Tuesday

16

Vijayadashami

01 October, 2025

Wednesday

17

Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary / Vijayadashami

02 October, 2025

Thursday

18

Diwali

28 October, 2025

Monday

19

Chhath Puja (Kharna Day)

27 October, 2025

Sunday

20

Chhath Puja (Main Day - Offerings to the Sun God)

28 October, 2025

Monday

21

Christmas

25 December, 2025

Thursday

Jharkhand Calendar Executive Order Holidays

Get here the list of Executive Order holidays by the Jharkhand government for the academic year 2025-26.

S. No.

Occasion Name

Calendar Date

Day of the Week

1

Makar Sankranti / Tusu Sankranti

14 January, 2025

Tuesday

2

Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti

23 January, 2025

Thursday

3

Sant Ravidas Jayanti

12 February, 2025

Wednesday

4

Sarhul (Local Festival)

02 April, 2025

Tuesday

5

May Day

01 May, 2025

Wednesday

6

Rath Yatra

27 June, 2025

Thursday

7

Hul Diwas

30 June, 2025

Sunday

8

World Indigenous Day / Raksha Bandhan

09 August, 2025

Friday

9

Ganesh Chaturthi

27 August, 2025

Tuesday

10

Karma Puja (Local Festival)

04 September, 2025

Wednesday

11

Vishwakarma Puja

17 September, 2025

Tuesday

12

Sharadiya Navratri / Kalaratri Sthapana

22 September, 2025

Sunday

13

Dashami (Maha Vijayadashami)

29 September, 2025

Monday

14

Govardhan Puja

22 October, 2025

Tuesday

15

Kartik Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti / Jharkhand Statehood Day

15 November, 2025

Friday

Jharkhand Calendar Bank Annual Closing Holiday

Get here the list of Bank Annual Closing holidays by the Jharkhand government for the academic year 2025-26.

S. No.

Occasion Name

Calendar Date

Day of the Week

1

Annual Bank Closing Day

01 April, 2025

Tuesday

View and Download a PDF of the Jharkhand School Holiday list using the link given below:

Jharkhand Holiday List 2025, Download PDF Here

Also, check: 

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly
