Jharkhand School Holiday List 2025: In this article, we have provided the full month-wise list of holidays for schools in Jharkhand for the 2025 academic session. This holiday calendar applies to all government and private schools.

Jharkhand Government has announced public holiday on August 4 and 5, 2025 in order to pay respect to former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Shibu Soren. Following the veteran leader's demise, the state has declared a three-day mourning period.

The government offices will also be remain closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast acrosss the state during the mourning period. This will continue till August 6.

Jharkhand Holiday Calendar 2025

Check below the list of school holidays and special events in Jharkhand during the upcoming academic year 2025.

Jharkhand Calendar Gazetted Holidays