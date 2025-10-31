Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category-wise Cut Off & Download PDF

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
By Meenu Solanki
Oct 31, 2025, 20:04 IST

Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025 released along with NHM CHO Result on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held on 8 June to fill 2634 vacancies. Check category-wise Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025 for NTSP and TSP here.

Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced Rajasthan CHO Result 2025 on October 31. Candidates who have appeared for RSSB CHO 2025 exam can check their results on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The NHM Rajasthan CHO exam was held on June 8 to fill 2634 vacancies. Candidates who secured above RSMSSB CHO cut off marks will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process. Various factors, including the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and overall candidates’ performance, influence these marks. Taking all these factors into consideration, RSMSSB released the Rajasthan CHO cut off 2025 for all categories. Scroll on to check cut off marks and download NHM Rajasthan CHO Result 2025 PDF.

Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025

RSSB issued the Rajasthan CHO Result 2025 on its official website. Along with it, the board announced the cut off marks. Candidates who appeared for Community Health Officer (CHO) exam can check the NHM Rajasthan CHO cut off marks for all categories here.

NHM Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025 Category-wise

As per Rajasthan CHO Result 2025 PDF, the highest cut off was for General category, followed by SC and ST. Tabulated below are the Rajasthan CHO Cut Off for TSP and NTSP for all categories.

Category

Category

Cut Off Marks (NTSP)

Cut Off Marks (TSP)

General

GEN

281.8824

223.0294

FEM

281.8824

223.0294

WID

171.4118

NA

DIV

157.8529

161.9118

EX

204.1176

NA

GEN- EWS

GEN

256.4412

FEM

238.6765

WID

NA

DIV

NA

EX

NA

SC

GEN

256.5882

200.7941

FEM

248.2941

200.7941

WID

NA

NA

DIV

NA

NA

EX

NA

NA

ST

GEN

216.4118

182.8235

FEM

216.4118

182.8235

WID

NA

NA

DIV

NA

NA

EX

NA

NA

OBC

GEN

266.6765

FEM

266.6765

WID

NA

DIV

NA

EX

NA

MBC

GEN

239.2647

FEM

214.3529

WID

NA

DIV

NA

EX

NA

SAH

GEN

225.5294

FEM

NA

WID

NA

DIV

NA

EX

NA

BLV

158.0882

MIMD

196.6765

LD/CP

158.3824

161.4706

SP

162.8824

193.8824

RSSB CHO Cut Off 2025 PDF

Candidates can download the RSSB CHO Cut Off 2025 PDF to compare their scores and evaluate their chances of selection. The cut-off is prepared based on factors such as the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and overall candidate performance. Aspirants can visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or click on the direct link provided below to download Rajasthan CHO Cut Off PDF.

CHO Result 2025 PDF Link

Click here

CONTRACTUAL Data Entry Operator Result PDF

Click here

Women Health Worker Result PDF

Click here

How to Check Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in?

  • Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, navigate to the “Results” or “Cut Off Marks” section.

  • Click on the link titled “Community Health Officer (CHO) Cut Off 2025.”

  • The Rajasthan CHO Cut Off PDF will appear on the screen.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Latest Education News