Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category-wise Cut Off & Download PDF

Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced Rajasthan CHO Result 2025 on October 31. Candidates who have appeared for RSSB CHO 2025 exam can check their results on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The NHM Rajasthan CHO exam was held on June 8 to fill 2634 vacancies. Candidates who secured above RSMSSB CHO cut off marks will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process. Various factors, including the number of vacancies, exam difficulty level, and overall candidates’ performance, influence these marks. Taking all these factors into consideration, RSMSSB released the Rajasthan CHO cut off 2025 for all categories. Scroll on to check cut off marks and download NHM Rajasthan CHO Result 2025 PDF.

RSSB issued the Rajasthan CHO Result 2025 on its official website. Along with it, the board announced the cut off marks. Candidates who appeared for Community Health Officer (CHO) exam can check the NHM Rajasthan CHO cut off marks for all categories here.

NHM Rajasthan CHO Cut Off 2025 Category-wise

As per Rajasthan CHO Result 2025 PDF, the highest cut off was for General category, followed by SC and ST. Tabulated below are the Rajasthan CHO Cut Off for TSP and NTSP for all categories.