EMRS Admit Card 2025 Released at nests.tribal.gov.in, Download Hostel Warden, JSA Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

EMRS Admit Card 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) on December 19, has released the Admit Card for the posts of Hostel Warden and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA). The written exam for above posts is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2025. Candidates set to appear in the written exam for these posts under the Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://nests.tribal.gov.in. A total of 7267 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including PGT, TGT, hostel warden, staff nurse, accountant, and more. You can download the hall ticket through the link given below-

EMRS Admit Card 2025

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has uploaded the admit card download link for the posts of Hostel Warden and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA).The candidates should can login on this link by using their registration no. (which has starting digits 2599) and their password created by them while submitting online application on the portal. The application number should not be used by candidates while login. You can download the admit card directly through the link given below-