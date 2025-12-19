EMRS Admit Card 2025 Released at nests.tribal.gov.in, Download Hostel Warden, JSA Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025
EMRS Admit Card 2025 Download link has been activated on December 19, by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) for the posts of Hostel Warden and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA). The written exam is to be held on December 21, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards of the Tier-I examination from the link after using their login credentials. Check the download link and other details here.

EMRS Admit Card 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) on December 19, has released the Admit Card for the posts of Hostel Warden and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA). The written exam for above posts is scheduled to be held on December 21, 2025. Candidates set to appear in the written exam for these posts under the Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://nests.tribal.gov.in. A total of 7267 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including  PGT, TGT, hostel warden, staff nurse, accountant, and more. You can download the hall ticket through the link given below-

EMRS Admit Card 2025

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has uploaded the admit card download link for the posts of Hostel Warden and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA).The candidates should can login on this link by using their registration no. (which has starting digits 2599) and their password created by them while submitting online application on the portal. The application number should not be used by candidates while login. You can download the admit card directly through the link given below-

EMRS Admit Card 2025

Direct Link 

EMRS Hostel Warden Admit Card 2025 Overview 

The written examination for the posts of Hostel Warden, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and others are scheduled to be held on December 21, 2025. You can get the overview of the Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 recruitment drive given below-

Feature

Details

Organization

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)

Exam Name

EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025

Total Vacancies

7,267 Posts

Posts Name

Hostel Warden, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) etc.

Exam Dates

December 21, 2025

Admit Card status 

Out

Official Website

emrs.tribal.gov.in

Selection Process

Written Exam, Skill Test/Interview, Document Verification

How to Download EMRS Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download EMRS City Intimation Slip 2025 after following the steps given below.

  • Step 1: Official Weebsite-Visit the website of NESTS-https://nests.tribal.gov.in. 
  • Step 2: Track the Concerned Link-Click on the link -Eklavya Model Residential Schools Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) -2025 on the home page. 
  • Step 3: Provide Login Credentials-Now you have to provide your login credentials to the link. 
  • Step 4: Downlaod Hall Ticket-Now download the city slip and check all the entries. 
  • Step 5: Save For Future-Download the same for future reference.

