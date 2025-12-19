KVS Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Post Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 19, 2025, 13:52 IST

KVS Cut Off 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is going to conduct the examination for various teaching and non-teaching posts including PRT, TGT, PGT, and others. The official KVS Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the results on the official KVS website. Meanwhile the aspirants can check the previous year cut off marks to streamline their preparation.

KVS Previous Year Cut Off
KVS Previous Year Cut Off

KVS Cut Off 2025: The cut off marks are important for the candidates who are going to appear for the exam in this cycle or in the upcoming cycles. These marks provide an idea to the candidates about the previous year trends and about the post-wise cut offs so that the candidates can streamline their preparation accordingly. These marks also help in analyzing the current preparation level by cross-checking the marks obtained in mock tests with the previous year cut off.

KVS Cut Off 2025

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the recruitment exams for KVS teaching posts such as Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and non-teaching posts such as Assistant Commissioner, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, and others. Once the written exam gets conducted and the final results are out, the official cut off marks will be released alongside. The cut off marks are the minimum marks that the candidates are required to obtain at the respective stages in order to qualify the selection process.

ALSO CHECK:

  • Download the KVS PRT TGT PGT Syllabus Here
  • Download KVS Librarian Syllabus Here
  • Check KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Pattern Here

KVS Previous Year Cut Off

The KVS Previous Year cut off marks provides insight to the candidates so that they can assess their level of preparation by analyzing their marks and cross-checking their scores with the previous year cut off. Check the post-wise cut off marks below:

KVS Principal Previous Year Cut Off 2023

Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Principal

203

189

187

178

KVS Vice-Principal Previous Year Cut Off 2023

Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Vice Principal

194

179

181

173

Download KVS Previous Year Question Papers Here

KVS PGT Previous Year Cut Off 2023

Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PGT Hindi

143

137

132

130

136

PGT English

134

126

122

116

125

PGT History

127

120

115

114

121

PGT Geography

138

127

120

119

125

PGT Economics

134

125

120

112

126

PGT Physics

120

111

99

87

109

PGT Chemistry

134

125

112

98

126

PGT Biology

128

119

112

105

117

PGT Commerce

145

138

130

116

140

PGT Maths

141

131

116

104

131

PGT Computer Science

149

139

132

121

136

KVS TGT Previous Year Cut Off 2023

Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

TGT Maths

141

133

120

111

134

TGT Science

130

122

115

105

121

TGT Social Studies

134

126

121

116

127

TGT English

129

120

114

106

120

TGT Hindi

141

134

129

118

134

TGT Sanskrit

142

137

132

124

134

TGT Art & Education

132

126

124

107

122

TGT WE

136

129

117

108

126

TGT P&HE

113

100

95

88

101

KVS PRT (Music) Previous Year Cut Off 2023

Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

PRT (Music)

138

127

128

107

128

KVS Assistant Commissioner Previous Year Cut Off 2023

Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Assistant Commissioner

202

188

183

173

KVS Non Teaching Previous Year Cut Off 2023

Post

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

Finance Officer

104

100

93

Stenographer Grade-II

91

87

86

79

86

Junior Secretariat Assistant

106.28

91.09

88.53

84.23

90.23

How to Check Official KVS Cut Off 2025

Once KVS releases the official KVS Cut Off 2025, candidates will be able to download it in PDF format. Follow these steps to check the cut off:

  1. Visit the official KVS website: kvsangathan.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment” or “Results / Announcements” section.

  3. Look for the link titled “KVS Cut Off 2025”.

  4. Click on the link to open the cut off PDF file.

  5. Download and compare your obtained marks with the cut off to assess your qualifying status.

Factors Influencing KVS Cut Off

The KVS cut off marks are influenced by several key factors, including:

  • Number of Applicants: Higher number of applicants increases competition and may push cut off marks higher.

  • Difficulty Level of Exam: An easier exam generally results in higher cut off marks, while a tougher paper lowers it.

  • Number of Vacancies: Fewer vacancies often increase competition leading to higher cut offs and vice versa.

  • Category & Reservation Rules: General category candidates usually have higher cut offs compared to reserved categories due to competition dynamics.

Understanding these factors helps candidates estimate expected cut off trends and plan their preparation accordingly.


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

