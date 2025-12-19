KVS Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Post Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

KVS Cut Off 2025: The cut off marks are important for the candidates who are going to appear for the exam in this cycle or in the upcoming cycles. These marks provide an idea to the candidates about the previous year trends and about the post-wise cut offs so that the candidates can streamline their preparation accordingly. These marks also help in analyzing the current preparation level by cross-checking the marks obtained in mock tests with the previous year cut off.
KVS Cut Off 2025
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the recruitment exams for KVS teaching posts such as Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and non-teaching posts such as Assistant Commissioner, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, and others. Once the written exam gets conducted and the final results are out, the official cut off marks will be released alongside. The cut off marks are the minimum marks that the candidates are required to obtain at the respective stages in order to qualify the selection process.
KVS Previous Year Cut Off
The KVS Previous Year cut off marks provides insight to the candidates so that they can assess their level of preparation by analyzing their marks and cross-checking their scores with the previous year cut off. Check the post-wise cut off marks below:
KVS Principal Previous Year Cut Off 2023
|
Post
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Principal
|
203
|
189
|
187
|
178
|
–
KVS Vice-Principal Previous Year Cut Off 2023
|
Post
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Vice Principal
|
194
|
179
|
181
|
173
|
–
KVS PGT Previous Year Cut Off 2023
|
Post
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PGT Hindi
|
143
|
137
|
132
|
130
|
136
|
PGT English
|
134
|
126
|
122
|
116
|
125
|
PGT History
|
127
|
120
|
115
|
114
|
121
|
PGT Geography
|
138
|
127
|
120
|
119
|
125
|
PGT Economics
|
134
|
125
|
120
|
112
|
126
|
PGT Physics
|
120
|
111
|
99
|
87
|
109
|
PGT Chemistry
|
134
|
125
|
112
|
98
|
126
|
PGT Biology
|
128
|
119
|
112
|
105
|
117
|
PGT Commerce
|
145
|
138
|
130
|
116
|
140
|
PGT Maths
|
141
|
131
|
116
|
104
|
131
|
PGT Computer Science
|
149
|
139
|
132
|
121
|
136
KVS TGT Previous Year Cut Off 2023
|
Post
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
TGT Maths
|
141
|
133
|
120
|
111
|
134
|
TGT Science
|
130
|
122
|
115
|
105
|
121
|
TGT Social Studies
|
134
|
126
|
121
|
116
|
127
|
TGT English
|
129
|
120
|
114
|
106
|
120
|
TGT Hindi
|
141
|
134
|
129
|
118
|
134
|
TGT Sanskrit
|
142
|
137
|
132
|
124
|
134
|
TGT Art & Education
|
132
|
126
|
124
|
107
|
122
|
TGT WE
|
136
|
129
|
117
|
108
|
126
|
TGT P&HE
|
113
|
100
|
95
|
88
|
101
KVS PRT (Music) Previous Year Cut Off 2023
|
Post
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PRT (Music)
|
138
|
127
|
128
|
107
|
128
KVS Assistant Commissioner Previous Year Cut Off 2023
|
Post
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Assistant Commissioner
|
202
|
188
|
183
|
173
|
–
KVS Non Teaching Previous Year Cut Off 2023
|
Post
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Finance Officer
|
104
|
100
|
93
|
–
|
–
|
Stenographer Grade-II
|
91
|
87
|
86
|
79
|
86
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant
|
106.28
|
91.09
|
88.53
|
84.23
|
90.23
How to Check Official KVS Cut Off 2025
Once KVS releases the official KVS Cut Off 2025, candidates will be able to download it in PDF format. Follow these steps to check the cut off:
-
Visit the official KVS website: kvsangathan.nic.in
-
On the homepage, go to the “Recruitment” or “Results / Announcements” section.
-
Look for the link titled “KVS Cut Off 2025”.
-
Click on the link to open the cut off PDF file.
-
Download and compare your obtained marks with the cut off to assess your qualifying status.
Factors Influencing KVS Cut Off
The KVS cut off marks are influenced by several key factors, including:
-
Number of Applicants: Higher number of applicants increases competition and may push cut off marks higher.
-
Difficulty Level of Exam: An easier exam generally results in higher cut off marks, while a tougher paper lowers it.
-
Number of Vacancies: Fewer vacancies often increase competition leading to higher cut offs and vice versa.
-
Category & Reservation Rules: General category candidates usually have higher cut offs compared to reserved categories due to competition dynamics.
Understanding these factors helps candidates estimate expected cut off trends and plan their preparation accordingly.
