KVS Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Post Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

KVS Cut Off 2025: The cut off marks are important for the candidates who are going to appear for the exam in this cycle or in the upcoming cycles. These marks provide an idea to the candidates about the previous year trends and about the post-wise cut offs so that the candidates can streamline their preparation accordingly. These marks also help in analyzing the current preparation level by cross-checking the marks obtained in mock tests with the previous year cut off.

KVS Cut Off 2025

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the recruitment exams for KVS teaching posts such as Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and non-teaching posts such as Assistant Commissioner, Administrative Officer, Finance Officer, and others. Once the written exam gets conducted and the final results are out, the official cut off marks will be released alongside. The cut off marks are the minimum marks that the candidates are required to obtain at the respective stages in order to qualify the selection process.