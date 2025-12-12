KVS Librarian Syllabus 2025: Check the Latest Syllabus and Download PDF

KVS Librarian Syllabus 2025: The KVS Librarian Syllabus is an important tool for the candidates preparing for the Librarian posts at KV schools. The candidates should start their preparation by going through the syllabus in a detailed manner. Having an understanding of the syllabus is the first step to start the preparation journey. Candidates must download the KVS Librarian PDF and start preparing now.
Librarian Syllabus 2025 includes sections on language proficiency, general awareness, reasoning, computer literacy, and librarian-specific library science topics. Understanding the syllabus and exam pattern is essential for structured preparation. Below is the detailed syllabus and pattern for the upcoming KVS Librarian recruitment.
KVS Librarian Syllabus 2025
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the syllabus and pattern for the Librarian recruitment exam. The selection process for KVS Librarian post includes Tier-I, Tier-II, and Interview stages. Knowing the syllabus in advance helps aspirants plan their studies and focus on key areas.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)
|
Post Name
|
Librarian
|
Selection Process
|
Tier- I (Objective), Tier-II (Objective+Descriptive), and Interview
|
Exam Mode
|
Online Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Total Marks
|
Written Exam: 180 marks
Professional Competency Test: 60 marks
|
Job Location
|
Across India (Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools)
KVS Librarian Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates can download the KVS Librarian Syllabus PDF from the link provided below. Download the PDF and stick to the syllabus to sail through the exam easily.
|
KVS Librarian Syllabus 2025
KVS Librarian Syllabus 2025 for Tier-I
The KVS Librarian Syllabus includes topics for Tier-I as well as Tier-II. The Tier-I Syllabus includes sections such as General Reasoning, Numeric Ability, Basic Computer Literacy, General Knowledge, Language Competency Test (English), and Language Competency Test (One other Modern Indian Languages). These topics are described in detail here:
General Reasoning
-
Arithmetical Reasoning
-
Verbal and non-verbal types
-
Analogies
-
Similarities
-
Syllogism
-
Space visualization
-
Problem-Solving
-
Blood Relation
-
Figure classification
-
Logical Reasoning
-
Mirror Image
-
Directions
-
Puzzles and Seating Arrangement
-
Data Sufficiency
-
Coding-decoding
-
Order and Ranking
-
Alpha Numeric Symbol Series
Numeric Ability:
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Problems on Ages
-
Area
-
Square Root and Cube Root
-
Height and Distance
-
Surds and Indices
-
Boats and Streams
-
Simple Interest
-
Chain Rule
-
Permutation and Combination
-
Decimal Fraction
-
Time and Work
-
Stocks and Share
-
Probability
-
Logarithm
-
Average
-
Numbers
-
Allegation and Mixture
-
Discount
-
Time and Distance
-
Volume and Surface Area
-
Simplification
-
Pipes and Cistern
-
HCF, LCM
-
Compound Interest
Basic Computer Literacy:
-
Computer Software & Hardware
-
History and Evaluation of Computers
-
Web Technology
-
Database Management Systems
-
Abbreviations
-
Basic Computer Terminology & Shortcuts
-
Computer Memory or Storage Devices
-
Browsers and Search Engines
-
Internet
-
General Concept of Social Networking
-
Generations and Types of Computers
-
Operating Systems
General Knowledge:
-
Polity
-
Economics
-
Indian Constitution
-
Indian Art & Culture
-
Awards
-
Books & their authors
-
Sports
-
History- Ancient
-
Medieval & Modern
-
Geography
-
Current Affairs
-
General Science
-
Scientific Research
-
National/International Organizations /Institutions
Language Competency Test (English):
-
Tenses
-
Punctuation
-
Voice
-
Articles
-
Modal
-
Narration
-
Preposition
-
Vocabulary
-
Idioms & phrases
-
Antonym & Synonyms
-
Reading Comprehension
-
Word Power
-
Pronoun
-
Adverb
-
Adjective
-
Verb
General Hindi:
-
भाषा
-
संज्ञा एवं संज्ञा के भेद
-
सर्वनाम एवं सर्वनाम के भेद
-
विशेषण एवं विशेषण के भेद
-
क्रिया एवं क्रिया के भेद
-
वचन
-
लिंग
-
उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय
-
वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)
-
पर्यायवाची
-
विपरीपार्थक
-
अनेकार्थक
-
समानार्थी शब्द
-
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ
-
अलंकार
-
सन्धि
-
तत्सम
-
तद्भव
-
देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द
-
समास
-
पद परिचय
-
पठन कौशल
-
शब्द सामर्थ्य
KVS Librarian Syllabus 2025 for Tier-II
Foundation of Library & Information Science
1. Library as a Social Institution:
-
Social & Historical foundations of the Library.
-
Different types of libraries- Academic, Public, Special –their distinguishing features and functions.
-
Role of U.G.C. for development of Academic libraries.
-
Role in the Library of formal and informal education. Shivaji University, Kolhapur
2. Normative Principles of Lib. & Inf. Science
-
Five Laws of Library Science.
-
Implications of five laws in Lib. & Inf. Science
-
Development of Libraries with special reference to India, Baroda Public Library system
-
Library Co-operation Resource Sharing and Library Networking.
3. Laws Relating to Libraries & Information
-
Library legislation needs essential features.
-
Library legislation in India.
-
Maharashtra Public Library Act.
-
Press and registration act & Delivery of Books act (Public Library).
-
Copyright act, Intellectual Property rights.
4. Library and information Profession
-
Attribution of profession
-
Librarianship as a profession
-
Professional ethics
-
Professional associations and their role
-
National & International Library Associations- FID, IFLA, LA, ILA, ALA, IASLIC etc.
-
Professional education & research.
5. Promoters of Library & Information services
-
National level promoters- RRRLF.
-
International level promoters- UNESCO
6. Public relations & Extension activities
-
Definition
-
facets and programs
-
publicity & extension, Out reach activities
-
Library path finders (Guides)
-
Factors affecting Library development, Literacy, publishing, Book Trade.
Knowledge Organization, Information Processing & Retrieval
1. Universe of Knowledge
-
Structure and attributes
-
Modes of formation of subjects
-
Different types of subjects
-
Universe of subjects as mapped in different schemes of classification.
2. Bibliographic description
-
Catalogue purpose, Structure and types physical forms including OPAC filling rules.
-
Normative Principles of cataloguing
-
Overview of principles and practice in document description
-
Current trends in Standardization, description and exchange
-
Standard codes of cataloguing
3. Methods of Knowledge Organization
-
General theory of Library Classification.
-
Normative principles of classification and their application.
-
Species of Library Classification.
-
Standard Schemes of Classifications and their features, CC, DDC, UDC.
-
Notation: Need, Functions, Characteristics
-
Design and development of schemes of Library Classification, Standard sub-division Index.
-
Trends in Library Classification.
4. Subject Classification
-
Principles of Subject Classification
-
Subject heading lists and their features.
Information Technology: Basic
1. Information Technology
-
Definition, Need, Scope and Objectives
2. Computer Basic (Hardware)
-
Introduction to Computers
-
Overview of Historical Development of Computers
-
Generations of Computers, Classification of Computers
-
Essential Components of Computer system
3. Computer Architecture-Organization of Computer
-
Input and Output devices- Keyboard, Scanner, OCR, Printers, Monitor
4. Software
-
Operating systems: Single & Multi User Systems, Basic features of MS-DOS, MS Windows, Linux, UNIX, Windows NT etc.
-
Programming Languages: Concepts and Tools
-
Algorithm & Flowcharting.
5. Word Processors, Spread Sheet etc.
6. DBMS Package
-
Familiarity with DBASE, FOXPRO, CDS/ISIS, SOUL, MS Access (Basic features)
7. Computer application to library & Information work
-
House keeping operations
8. Communication Technology
-
Communication Technology Basic Concepts
-
Networking: Basic Concepts
-
Internet
Management of Libraries & Information Centres/Institutions
1. Management
-
Concepts, definition and scope
-
Management styles and approaches
-
Management schools of thought
-
Functions and principles of Scientific Management
2. Human Resource Management
-
Organizational structure
-
Delegation, Communication and Participation
-
Job Description and Analysis, Job evaluation
-
Inter-personal relation
-
Recruitment procedures
-
Motivation, group Dynamics
-
Training and Development
-
Disciplines and Grievances
-
Performance Appraisal
3. Financial Management
-
Resources Mobilization
-
Budgeting Techniques and Methods PPBS, Zero Based Budgeting etc.
-
Budgetary Control
-
Cost effectiveness and Cost Benefit analysis
-
Outsourcing
4. Reporting
-
Types of reports, Annual report-compilation, Contents and style
-
Library Statistics etc
5. System Analysis and Design
-
Library as a system
-
Project Management PERT/COM
-
Decision Tables
-
Performance evaluation standards, MIS
-
Performance Measurement, reengineering, Time and Motion Study - SWOT ( Strength WeaknessOpportunities Threat)
-
DFD (Data Flow Diagram)
6. Total Quality Management(TQM)
-
Definition, Concept, Element
-
Quality Audit, LIS related standards
-
Technology Management
7. Library House Keeping Operations
-
Different sections of Library & Information Center and their functions.
-
Collection Development and Management Policies Procedures
-
Book Ordering (Acquisition)
-
Technical Processing
-
Serials Control, Circulation Control, Maintenance etc.
-
Stock Verification- Policies and Procedures
-
Evaluation and Weeding
-
Archiving-conservation-Preservation
-
Restoration including Print, Non-Print and Electronic Materials
8. Planning
-
Concept, Definition, Need and Purpose, Types
-
Policies and Procedures, MBO
-
Building and Space management in Libraries and Information Centers
-
Library Building, Interior & Exterior, Furniture, Equipment’s, Standards & Types
-
Risk Management, Contingency Management
-
Planning of related Infrastructure, Library Standards
9. Management of change
-
Concept of change
-
Changes in Procedures, Methods, Tools and Techniques
-
Problems of Incorporating Change
-
Techniques of Managing Change
Information Sources & Services
1. Reference and information sources
-
Documentary Sources of Information, Print, Non-Print including Electronic: Special features, Scope, types
-
Nature, Characteristic, Utility and evaluation of different types of Information sources: Physical formats, Authority, Content, Utility
-
Non-Documentary Information Sources
-
Reference Sources Categories, Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Information Sources.(Encyclopedia, Dictionary, Periodical, Thesis, Books, Year book, Patents, Trade literature, standards, Monographs, Reference Books, Year Books, Almanac, Atlas, Abstracting & Indexing periodicals, Bibliographies, Handbooks etc.)
-
Internet as a Source of Information
2. Reference Service
-
Concept, Definition, Need, Scope and trends
-
Reference Interview and Search Techniques
3. Information Services and Products
-
Information services and Products
-
Information services concepts, Definition, Need and trends
-
Need, Techniques and Evaluation of Alerting services (CAS &SDI)
-
Bibliographic, Referral, Document Delivery and Translation Services
4. Information System and their Services
-
Study of National, International and Commercial Information Systems and ServicesBackground, their Services and Products
Library Users
1. Techniques of Library and Information Centres Survey
-
Proforma method
-
Interview method
-
Records analysis method
2. Information users and their Information Needs
-
Categories of Information users
-
Information needs definition and models
-
Information seeking behaviour
3. User Education
-
Goals and Objectives level, Techniques and Methods, Evaluation of Users Education Programmes
4. User Studies
-
Methods and techniques of User studies
-
Evaluation of User studies
5. User Orientation Programmes
-
Conventional and modern Techniques: Study tour, Newsletters, Handbooks, Leaflets, Power point Presentation, Websites etc
I- Knowledge, Organization, Information Processing & Retrieval
1. Classification of Documents (Using CC & DDC) (Latest Ed.)
-
Classification of documents representing simple subject
-
Classification of documents having common isolates
-
Classification of documents representing compound subjects
-
Classification of documents representing complex subjects
2. Assignment of Book Number
-
(Using at least one standard Book Numbering System)
3. Cataloguing of Documents(Using CCC & AACR (Latest Ed.)
-
Cataloguing of Simple documents
-
Cataloguing of complex documents
4. Subject Cataloguing
-
Assigning subject Heading Using at least one standard subject Heading
II. Information Technology:Basic
1. Use of Operating Systems
2. Word Processors, Spread Sheets
3. Database Creation using at least one DBMS software
4. Database Search and Retrieval
III: Information Sources & Services
1. Study and evaluation of Reference sources
2. Compilation of Current Awareness List/Biography/Content List/ Press Clippings
IV: Library & Users
1. Survey of Libraries and Information centres
2. Survey of a group of user
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation