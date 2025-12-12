OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT-5.2: Check the Key Features, Updates, and How to Use

OpenAI has introduced its latest artificial intelligence model, ChatGPT 5.2, marking another major step forward in the development of advanced AI tools. The new model aims to offer better performance, greater accuracy, and smoother handling of complex tasks.
In recent years, AI has quickly moved from a basic assistant to an essential tool for work, learning, and business operations. With ChatGPT 5.2, OpenAI is trying to meet the growing demand for faster solutions, improved understanding, and more reliable output.
With ChatGPT 5.2, OpenAI has focused more on enhancing general intelligence, coding abilities, and long-context reasoning, features that help users complete tasks that require deeper thinking and longer inputs. These improvements are designed to support people from various fields, including students, professionals, content creators, and businesses.
ChatGPT 5.2 aims to simplify all these tasks, making everyday work easier and more efficient. Let’s have a look at its key features, updates, and usage.
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT 5.2
OpenAI officially launched its GPT-5.2 model on Thursday. The release came shortly after reports that CEO Sam Altman had issued a ‘code red’ in early December, asking teams to pause non-essential projects and prioritise development. This move was reportedly in response to Google’s launch of Gemini 3, which had shown strong performance across industry benchmarks.
According to OpenAI, ChatGPT 5.2 brings improvements in general intelligence, coding support, and long-context understanding. This means the model can now process longer inputs, understand more detailed instructions, and deliver clearer, more accurate results.
The company also stated that the new version can create better spreadsheets, build structured presentations, and manage complex, multi-step tasks more effectively.
These updates are expected to increase productivity and offer greater economic value for users.
Key Features of ChatGPT 5.2
Below is the list of key features of ChatGPT 5.2:
Improved General Intelligence: Delivers more accurate answers and a better understanding across everyday and professional topics.
Advanced Coding Support: Offers clearer explanations, improved debugging, and better handling of long code files.
Long-Context Processing: Can understand longer instructions and remember details over extended conversations.
Better Productivity Tools: Creates organised spreadsheets and structured presentations, and executes multi-step tasks with higher accuracy.
Faster Response Options: Different versions, Instant, Thinking, and Pro, allow users to pick the speed and depth they need.
How to Use ChatGPT 5.2
Using ChatGPT 5.2 is simple:
Step 1: Open ChatGPT on the web or app.
Step 2: Log in to your OpenAI or ChatGPT account.
Step 3: Users with paid plans will automatically see options for ChatGPT 5.2 Instant, Thinking, or Pro.
Step 4: Select the version you want to use based on your task.
Step 5: Start typing your instructions or questions.
Developers using the OpenAI API can continue to use existing models, and GPT-5.2 will be available as an additional option without affecting older versions.
