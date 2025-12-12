OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT-5.2: Check the Key Features, Updates, and How to Use

OpenAI has introduced its latest artificial intelligence model, ChatGPT 5.2, marking another major step forward in the development of advanced AI tools. The new model aims to offer better performance, greater accuracy, and smoother handling of complex tasks.

In recent years, AI has quickly moved from a basic assistant to an essential tool for work, learning, and business operations. With ChatGPT 5.2, OpenAI is trying to meet the growing demand for faster solutions, improved understanding, and more reliable output.

With ChatGPT 5.2, OpenAI has focused more on enhancing general intelligence, coding abilities, and long-context reasoning, features that help users complete tasks that require deeper thinking and longer inputs. These improvements are designed to support people from various fields, including students, professionals, content creators, and businesses.