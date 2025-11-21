RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Google Launches Nano Banana Pro: Check the New Features and Usage

By Sneha Singh
Nov 21, 2025, 02:30 EDT

Google introduced Nano Banana Pro, an advanced image creation tool powered by Gemini 3 Pro. It's designed to create clearer, smarter, and more detailed visuals for users of all skill levels.

Google has launched its new and advanced image tool called Nano Banana Pro, also known as Gemini 3 Pro Image. This updated model is designed to help people create clearer, smarter and more detailed visuals without needing expert skills. A few months ago, Google introduced the first Nano Banana model, which became popular for restoring old photos and making creative images. Now, Nano Banana Pro takes these features further by using the powerful Gemini 3 Pro system. With better reasoning and real-world understanding, it can turn even simple ideas into accurate, meaningful visuals.

New Features of Nano Banana Pro

Google has packed Nano Banana Pro with several advanced features to make image creation easier, smarter, and more flexible. Some of the key features include:

1. Smarter Visual Creation

The tool can turn ideas like product prototypes, infographics or rough sketches into clear and detailed visuals. It understands context better, so the images look more accurate and realistic.

2. Handwritten Notes to Diagrams

You can convert handwritten notes into neat diagrams or layouts. This is useful for students, teachers, and professionals who want quick and clean visual content.

3. Google Search Connection

The model can connect with Google Search to pull real-time information. This lets you generate things like recipe snapshots, weather updates or sports summaries directly inside an image.

4. Clear and Correct Text in Images

Nano Banana Pro can generate text inside visuals, long paragraphs, labels or multilingual content with clear and clean formatting. It can also translate or localise content for global use.

5. Multi-Image Blending

You can blend up to 14 images and keep the appearance of up to 5 people consistent. This is helpful for group portraits, creative designs, and brand mockups.

6. From Sketch to Product

It can convert simple sketches or blueprints into near-realistic 3D-style designs. This is ideal for designers, students, and creators working on early prototypes.

7. Consistent Branding

Brands can maintain the same colours, fonts, and style across different visuals, mockup,s and marketing materials.

8. Studio-Quality Editing Controls

Users get tools like selective editing, camera angle adjustments, focus changes, lighting edits, colour grading and mood changes. You can even switch day to night or add soft effects.

9. High-Resolution Support

It supports many aspect ratios along with 2K and 4K resolution, making it suitable for social media, presentations, large screens and printing.

Where You Can Use Nano Banana Pro

Google is rolling out Nano Banana Pro across many of its apps and platforms:

  • Gemini App: Available under ‘Create images’ with the ‘Thinking’ model. Free users get limited usage; paid subscribers get higher limits.

  • Google Search (U.S.): Pro and Ultra users can use it in AI Mode.

  • NotebookLM: Global access for subscribers.

  • Google Ads: Advertisers will get improved image generation for campaigns.

  • Google Slides & Google Vids: Workspace users will start receiving the new tool.

  • For Developers: Available through the Gemini API, Google AI Studio and Google Antigravity.

  • For Enterprises: Supported in Vertex AI for large-scale creation and coming soon to Gemini Enterprise.

  • Filmmakers & Creators: Google’s AI filmmaking tool, Flow, will also include Nano Banana Pro for Ultra subscribers.

How Google Marks AI-Generated Images

To ensure transparency, Google uses SynthID, an invisible digital watermark, for all content made with its tools. Users can upload any image into the Gemini app to check if it was created using Google AI. Google is also working on adding SynthID to audio and video in the future.

Free and Pro users will see a visible “Gemini sparkle” watermark on AI-generated images. Ultra subscribers and developers using Google AI Studio will receive images without the visible mark.

