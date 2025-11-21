Google Launches Nano Banana Pro: Check the New Features and Usage

Google has launched its new and advanced image tool called Nano Banana Pro, also known as Gemini 3 Pro Image. This updated model is designed to help people create clearer, smarter and more detailed visuals without needing expert skills. A few months ago, Google introduced the first Nano Banana model, which became popular for restoring old photos and making creative images. Now, Nano Banana Pro takes these features further by using the powerful Gemini 3 Pro system. With better reasoning and real-world understanding, it can turn even simple ideas into accurate, meaningful visuals. Check out: Google Prepares Nano Banana 2 Launch with 4K AI Rendering and Gemini 3.0 Upgrade New Features of Nano Banana Pro Google has packed Nano Banana Pro with several advanced features to make image creation easier, smarter, and more flexible. Some of the key features include:

1. Smarter Visual Creation The tool can turn ideas like product prototypes, infographics or rough sketches into clear and detailed visuals. It understands context better, so the images look more accurate and realistic. 2. Handwritten Notes to Diagrams You can convert handwritten notes into neat diagrams or layouts. This is useful for students, teachers, and professionals who want quick and clean visual content. 3. Google Search Connection The model can connect with Google Search to pull real-time information. This lets you generate things like recipe snapshots, weather updates or sports summaries directly inside an image. 4. Clear and Correct Text in Images Nano Banana Pro can generate text inside visuals, long paragraphs, labels or multilingual content with clear and clean formatting. It can also translate or localise content for global use.

5. Multi-Image Blending You can blend up to 14 images and keep the appearance of up to 5 people consistent. This is helpful for group portraits, creative designs, and brand mockups. 6. From Sketch to Product It can convert simple sketches or blueprints into near-realistic 3D-style designs. This is ideal for designers, students, and creators working on early prototypes. 7. Consistent Branding Brands can maintain the same colours, fonts, and style across different visuals, mockup,s and marketing materials. 8. Studio-Quality Editing Controls Users get tools like selective editing, camera angle adjustments, focus changes, lighting edits, colour grading and mood changes. You can even switch day to night or add soft effects. 9. High-Resolution Support It supports many aspect ratios along with 2K and 4K resolution, making it suitable for social media, presentations, large screens and printing.

Where You Can Use Nano Banana Pro Google is rolling out Nano Banana Pro across many of its apps and platforms: Gemini App: Available under ‘Create images’ with the ‘Thinking’ model. Free users get limited usage; paid subscribers get higher limits.

Google Search (U.S.) : Pro and Ultra users can use it in AI Mode.

NotebookLM : Global access for subscribers.

Google Ads : Advertisers will get improved image generation for campaigns.

Google Slides & Google Vids : Workspace users will start receiving the new tool.

For Developers : Available through the Gemini API, Google AI Studio and Google Antigravity.

For Enterprises : Supported in Vertex AI for large-scale creation and coming soon to Gemini Enterprise.

Filmmakers & Creators: Google’s AI filmmaking tool, Flow, will also include Nano Banana Pro for Ultra subscribers.