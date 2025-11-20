IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT at ibps.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

ICSI CSEET Result 2025, Link Active
By Mohd Salman
Nov 20, 2025, 17:48 IST

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The IBPS Clerk Result 2025 for prelims was released on 20 November at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared on 4 and 5 October can check their qualifying status for the mains exam scheduled to be conducted on November 29.

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Today (November 20) on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 on 4 and 5 October can now check their qualifying status on the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk Pre Result 2025 contains the list of candidates shortlisted for the mains exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2025. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 plays an important role in determining eligibility for the next phase. Candidates can download their IBPS Clerk Result 2025 prelims using their registration number and password to check their scores and cut-off marks.

The IBPS Clerk Result 2025 for the preliminary stage has been officially released, at ibps.in The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result is a qualifying round, but it plays an important role in shortlisting candidates for the final selection. With over 13,000 vacancies announced under the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025, the competition was intense. Candidates are advised to download their IBPS Clerk Result 2025 prelims using their registration credentials and verify their sectional and overall scores once the scorecards are released. Click on the direct link below to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025.

The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 link is now active on the official website ibps.in, which allows candidates to check their qualifying status for the mains exam. The IBPS Clerk result released on 20 November 2025 displaying whether a candidate has qualified for the mains exam scheduled on 29 November 2025. Click on the direct link below to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025.

Click Here

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: Overview

The IBPS Clerk Result 2025 for the preliminary examination has officially been released for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 which was conducted on 4 and 5 October, and the result was declared on 20 November 2025. Candidates can check their IBPS Clerk Pre Result 2025 by logging in with their registration credentials on the official website, ibps.in. Check the table below

Feature

Details

Exam Name

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Result Release Date

20 November 2025

Official Website

ibps.in

Prelims Exam Dates

4 and 5 October 2025

Vacancies

13,533 Customer Service Associate posts

Next Stage

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam on 29 November 2025

Result Access

Registration number and password/date of birth

