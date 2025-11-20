IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT at ibps.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Today (November 20) on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 on 4 and 5 October can now check their qualifying status on the official website, ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk Pre Result 2025 contains the list of candidates shortlisted for the mains exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2025. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 plays an important role in determining eligibility for the next phase. Candidates can download their IBPS Clerk Result 2025 prelims using their registration number and password to check their scores and cut-off marks.

IBPS Clerk Result 2025 OUT

The IBPS Clerk Result 2025 for the preliminary stage has been officially released, at ibps.in The IBPS Clerk Prelims Result is a qualifying round, but it plays an important role in shortlisting candidates for the final selection. With over 13,000 vacancies announced under the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025, the competition was intense. Candidates are advised to download their IBPS Clerk Result 2025 prelims using their registration credentials and verify their sectional and overall scores once the scorecards are released. Click on the direct link below to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025.