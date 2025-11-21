IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
NIOS April 2026 Registration and Fee Payment Window Open, Apply at sdmis.nios.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 21, 2025, 09:30 IST

The NIOS Class 10 and 12 Exam 2026 registration and fee payment window is now open. Eligible candidates can complete the process through the direct link given here. 

NIOS 2026 Registration and Fee Payment
Key Points

  • Last date for fee payment without a late fee is December 20, 2025
  • Window to be open with a late fee of Rs. 150 from Dec 21 to 31, 2025
  • Final window with a consolidated late fee of Rs. Rs. 1600 available from Jan 1 to 10, 2026

NIOS Exam 2026: The NIOS Board has issued a notification regarding the NIOS 10th and 12th exam registration and fee payment schedule for the March-April 2026 examinations. Candidates appearing for the exams must ensure that they complete the registration and fee payment process before the specified deadline. 

According to the schedule released, the window for students to complete the registration and fee payment will be available from today, November 21, to December 20, 202,5, without a late fee. With a late fee, however, the window will be available from December 21 to 31, 2025. With a consolidated late fee of Rs. 1600/-, the window will be available from January 1 to 10, 2026.

NIOS 10th 12th April 2026 fee payment window is now open on the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete the fee payment process.

NIOS 10th 12th April 2026 Exam Fee Payment - Click Here

NIOS April 2026 Fee - Click Here

NIOS Registration and Fee Payment April 2026 Fee Details

The window for candidates to submit their fee for the April 2026 examination is available on the official website. Check the fee details below.

WITHOUT LATE FEE (Rs. 300/- per Subject. Additional fee of Rs. 150/- per subject having practical component)

For learners enrolled in Stream-I, Block-I for March/April 2026 Examination.

21st November, 2025 to 20th December, 2025

For eligible learners for examinations prior to September/October 2025 Public Examination.

WITH LATE FEE OF Rs. 150/- PER SUBJECT

For all eligible learners as mentioned at Sl. No. 1 and 2 above.

21st December, 2025 to 31st December, 2025

WITH CONSOLIDATED LATE FEE OF Rs. 1600/- PER LEARNER

For all eligible learners as mentioned at SI.No.1 and 2 above.

01 January, 2026 to 10th January, 2026

