Education News Today in English November 20th 2025: NITI Aayog on Financial Literacy, First Gen Z-Themed Post Office at IIT Delhi, and More

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 20, 2025, 17:57 IST

Here are the top important education news headlines from across India for students, parents, and guardians today, November 20, 2025. Read crisp news on government updates, MoUs, agreements on education here.

Check the top latest news bulletins on education today, November 20, 2025.
Check the top latest news bulletins on education today, November 20, 2025.
Here are the top news bulletins on Education across India. Students, parents, and guardians must read them to stay up-to-date with the latest and credible news from across the country on the developments in the education sector. 

CFA Institute Collaborates with NITI Aayog to Enhance Financial Literacy within the Innovation Ecosystem

NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and the CFA Institute are partnering to improve financial literacy and governance in India's innovation sector. They signed an agreement in New Delhi, aiming to strengthen financial knowledge, ethical decision-making, and governance across the growing startup and entrepreneurship landscape. 

The partnership will support various AIM initiatives, including Atal Tinkering Labs, Incubation Centres, and early-stage startups. It will offer structured training, specialized financial education, and global best practices. Specifically, students in Atal Tinkering Labs will receive learning modules on financial literacy and ethics.

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Nears Completion of School Renovation in J&K

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is near completion on the renovation and upgrade of 21 Government Schools (20 in Reasi and one in Udhampur) in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative, part of the Shrine Board's social support program, addresses damage caused by weather conditions. Under the direction of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the project, led by CEO Mr. Sachin Kumar Vaishya, focused on safety, hygiene, and creating learning environments, enhancing the schools' functionality and appeal.

IIT Delhi Houses First Gen Z-themed Post Office

India Post opened the first Gen Z-themed Post Office at IIT Delhi, a modernization step. This plan, started by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, aims for youth spaces. The IIT Delhi Post Office, designed with students, has a modern look, Wi-Fi, student art, QR-based parcel booking, and Speed Post discounts. It is part of a national plan to revamp 46 campus Post Offices by December 15, 2025.

TEC and IIIT-Delhi Sign MoU on Telecom Research

The Telecommunications Engineering Centre (TEC) and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) signed an MoU for joint technical studies and contributions in telecom technologies and global standardization. The focus areas include AI in telecom, 5G and 6G, Renewable Energy, Software Defined Network, and Network Function Virtualization. This agreement aims to boost indigenous telecom research, design, and manufacturing, leading to India-specific standards, test frameworks, and local solutions for national self-reliance.

