Education News Today in English November 20th 2025: NITI Aayog on Financial Literacy, First Gen Z-Themed Post Office at IIT Delhi, and More

CFA Institute Collaborates with NITI Aayog to Enhance Financial Literacy within the Innovation Ecosystem

NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and the CFA Institute are partnering to improve financial literacy and governance in India's innovation sector. They signed an agreement in New Delhi, aiming to strengthen financial knowledge, ethical decision-making, and governance across the growing startup and entrepreneurship landscape.

The partnership will support various AIM initiatives, including Atal Tinkering Labs, Incubation Centres, and early-stage startups. It will offer structured training, specialized financial education, and global best practices. Specifically, students in Atal Tinkering Labs will receive learning modules on financial literacy and ethics.