BCECEB PG Counselling 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 20, 2025, 17:37 IST

BCECEB PG Counselling 2025 registration and choice filling will close tomorrow, November 21, 2025, at 11:59 PM. Candidates must register and fill choices on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECEB Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the BCECEB PG Counselling 2025 registrations tomorrow, November 21, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to create a new account at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Students will also be able to fill their choices online till November 21, 2025 till 11:59 PM.

How to register for BCECEB PG Counselling 2025? 

  1. Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘online portal of PGMAC-2025’
  3. Create new account and enter your details 
  4. Upload required documents and submit the form
  5. Save the confirmation page for future reference 

BCECEB Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Check the following table carrying the important dates of BCECEB Counselling 2025: 

Event Start Date & Time End Date & Time
Revised Registration-Cum-Choice filling 19-11-2025 01:42 PM -
Registration - 21-11-2025 10:00 PM
Online Choice filling 19-11-2025 01:42 PM 21-11-2025 11:59 PM
Last date of payment and submission of the Online Application Form - 21-11-2025 10:00 PM

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

