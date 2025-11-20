BCECEB PG Counselling 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

BCECEB Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the BCECEB PG Counselling 2025 registrations tomorrow, November 21, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to create a new account at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Students will also be able to fill their choices online till November 21, 2025 till 11:59 PM.

How to register for BCECEB PG Counselling 2025?

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Click on ‘online portal of PGMAC-2025’ Create new account and enter your details Upload required documents and submit the form Save the confirmation page for future reference

BCECEB Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Check the following table carrying the important dates of BCECEB Counselling 2025: