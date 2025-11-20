BCECEB PG Counselling 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- BCECEB PG Counselling 2025 registration and choice filling close tomorrow, November 21, 2025.
- Candidates must register on the official website.
- Candidates must fill choices on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
BCECEB Counselling 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will close the BCECEB PG Counselling 2025 registrations tomorrow, November 21, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to create a new account at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Students will also be able to fill their choices online till November 21, 2025 till 11:59 PM.
How to register for BCECEB PG Counselling 2025?
- Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
- Click on ‘online portal of PGMAC-2025’
- Create new account and enter your details
- Upload required documents and submit the form
- Save the confirmation page for future reference
BCECEB Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Check the following table carrying the important dates of BCECEB Counselling 2025:
|Event
|Start Date & Time
|End Date & Time
|Revised Registration-Cum-Choice filling
|19-11-2025 01:42 PM
|-
|Registration
|-
|21-11-2025 10:00 PM
|Online Choice filling
|19-11-2025 01:42 PM
|21-11-2025 11:59 PM
|Last date of payment and submission of the Online Application Form
|-
|21-11-2025 10:00 PM
