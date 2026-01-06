PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2025 at sssb.punjab.gov.in soon, Download Hall Ticket, Exam On Jan 11

PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2025: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is expected to release the Jail Warder Admit Card 2025 soon for the written exam scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026. A total of 500 vacancies are to be filled for various posts including Jail Warders, Assistant Superintendents, and Matrons. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in various rounds including written Examination, PST/PMT and others. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket through the link at the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2025 Link

Candidates applied successfully for the Jail Warder posts can download the admit card through the link after using your login credentials. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-