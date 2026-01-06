PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2025 at sssb.punjab.gov.in soon, Download Hall Ticket, Exam On Jan 11

PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2025: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is expected to release the Jail Warder Admit Card 2025 soon for the written exam scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026. A total of 500 vacancies are to be filled for various posts including Jail Warders, Assistant Superintendents, and Matrons. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in various rounds including written Examination, PST/PMT and others. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket through the link at the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.
PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2025 Link
Candidates applied successfully for the Jail Warder posts can download the admit card through the link after using your login credentials. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|PSSSB Admit Card 2025
|Download Link Active Soon
PSSSB Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2025 Overview
Earlier PSSSB had launched the recruitment drive for Jail Warders, Assistant Superintendents, and Matrons posts across the state. Check the key highlights of PSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 in the table below:
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)
|
Post
|
Jail Warders, Assistant Superintendents, and Matrons
|
Vacancy
|
500 Posts
|
Jail Warder Exam Date
|
January 11, 2026
|
Admit Card Status
|
Awaited
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination, PST/PMT and other stages
|
Official Website
|
sssb.punjab.gov.in
How to Download PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2025?
Candidates appearing in the exam under PSSSB recruiting drive can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit to PSSSB Website: Open your browser and go to the official website Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board-sssb.punjab.gov.in
Step 2: Get the Link: Check the notification or direct link for the concerned exam admit card download link.
Step 3: Enter Credentials: Click the link and enter your unique login credentials like Application Number, Registration Number, or Password, as required to the link.
Step 4: Download & Verify: Your admit card will appear; check all details carefully and then download and print it.
