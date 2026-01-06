PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2025 at sssb.punjab.gov.in soon, Download Hall Ticket, Exam On Jan 11

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2026 will be released soon by the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) for the posts of Jail Warder. The written exam is scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026 across the  state. Check all details here. 

PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2025: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) is expected to release the Jail Warder Admit Card 2025 soon for the written exam scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026. A total of 500 vacancies are to be filled for various posts including Jail Warders, Assistant Superintendents, and Matrons. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in various rounds including written Examination, PST/PMT and others. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket through the link at the official website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2025 Link

Candidates applied successfully for the  Jail Warder posts can download the admit card through the link after using your login credentials. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

PSSSB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active Soon

PSSSB Jail Warder Hall Ticket 2025 Overview

Earlier PSSSB had launched the recruitment drive for Jail Warders, Assistant Superintendents, and Matrons posts across the state. Check the key highlights of PSSSB Jail Warder Recruitment 2025 in the table below: 

Recruitment Organization

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB)

Post

Jail Warders, Assistant Superintendents, and Matrons

Vacancy

500 Posts

 Jail Warder Exam Date

January 11, 2026

Admit Card Status 

Awaited

Selection Process

Written Examination, PST/PMT and other stages

Official Website

sssb.punjab.gov.in

How to Download PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2025?

Candidates appearing in the exam under PSSSB recruiting drive can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Visit to PSSSB Website: Open your browser and go to the official website Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board-sssb.punjab.gov.in
Step 2: Get the Link: Check the notification or direct link for the concerned exam admit card download link.
Step 3: Enter Credentials: Click the link and enter your unique login credentials like Application Number, Registration Number, or Password, as required to the link.
Step 4: Download & Verify: Your admit card will appear; check all details carefully and then download and print it.

