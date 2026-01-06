HP SET Notification 2026 OUT: Application Form Link Active at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Last Date and More

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
By Manish Kumar
Jan 6, 2026, 11:45 IST

HP SET Notification 2026 has been released by the  Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) for the HP SET (State Eligibility Test) Notification 2026. Candidates aiming for Assistant Professor in Universities and Colleges located across the state can apply online on or before January 30, 2026 at https://hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check eligibility, exam dates, selection process and others. 

HP SET Notification 2026 OUT: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released detailed notification for the HP SET (State Eligibility Test) Notification 2026. The State Eligibility Test (SET) is the much awaited exam for teaching aspirants which is the gateway for determining the eligibility for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in Universities and Colleges located within the State of Himachal Pradesh. Candidates can apply online for the HP SET against Advt. No. 1/1-2026 on or before January 30, 2026 at https://hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HP SET Notification 2026 PDF Link

The detailed recruitment notification for HP SET (State Eligibility Test) Notification 2026 has been released by the HPPSC on its official website. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below- 

HP SET Notification 2026

Direct Link

 

HP SET 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can apply online for this much awaited exam through official website on or before January  30, 2026 till 11:59 p.m. Check details schedule given below-

Release of Official Notification January 5, 2026
Online Application Start Date January 5, 2026
Last Date for Online Application & Fee Payment January 30, 2026

 

HP SET Notification 2026 Highlight

As per the HP SET (State Eligibility Test) Notification 2026 released, the test will be conducted in 22 subjects as per Para “C” below at various examination centers located at Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Kangra at Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Una, Kullu and Chamba subject. Check overview of the HP SET 2026 given below- 

Particulars Details
Organization Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission
Post Name HP SET (State Eligibility Test) Notification 2026
Advt. No. 1/1-2026
Exam datte January 30, 2026
Exam Centre Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Kangra at Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Una, Kullu and Chamba
Medium of Question Paper  English and Hindi
Official Website https://hppsc.hp.gov.in/

