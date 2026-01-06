HP SET Notification 2026 OUT: Application Form Link Active at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Last Date and More

HP SET Notification 2026 OUT: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released detailed notification for the HP SET (State Eligibility Test) Notification 2026. The State Eligibility Test (SET) is the much awaited exam for teaching aspirants which is the gateway for determining the eligibility for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in Universities and Colleges located within the State of Himachal Pradesh. Candidates can apply online for the HP SET against Advt. No. 1/1-2026 on or before January 30, 2026 at https://hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HP SET Notification 2026 PDF Link

The detailed recruitment notification for HP SET (State Eligibility Test) Notification 2026 has been released by the HPPSC on its official website. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-