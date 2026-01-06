HP SET Notification 2026 OUT: Application Form Link Active at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Last Date and More

HP SET Notification 2026 OUT: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released detailed notification for the HP SET (State Eligibility Test) Notification 2026. The State Eligibility Test (SET) is the much awaited exam for teaching aspirants which is the gateway for determining the eligibility for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in Universities and Colleges located within the State of Himachal Pradesh. Candidates can apply online for the HP SET against Advt. No. 1/1-2026 on or before January 30, 2026 at https://hppsc.hp.gov.in.
HP SET Notification 2026 PDF Link
The detailed recruitment notification for HP SET (State Eligibility Test) Notification 2026 has been released by the HPPSC on its official website. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below-
|
HP SET Notification 2026
HP SET 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can apply online for this much awaited exam through official website on or before January 30, 2026 till 11:59 p.m. Check details schedule given below-
|Release of Official Notification
|January 5, 2026
|Online Application Start Date
|January 5, 2026
|Last Date for Online Application & Fee Payment
|January 30, 2026
HP SET Notification 2026 Highlight
As per the HP SET (State Eligibility Test) Notification 2026 released, the test will be conducted in 22 subjects as per Para “C” below at various examination centers located at Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Kangra at Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Una, Kullu and Chamba subject. Check overview of the HP SET 2026 given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission
|Post Name
|HP SET (State Eligibility Test) Notification 2026
|Advt. No.
|1/1-2026
|Exam datte
|January 30, 2026
|Exam Centre
|Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Kangra at Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Una, Kullu and Chamba
|Medium of Question Paper
|English and Hindi
|HP SET Cut Off 2026
|To be released after final result
|Official Website
|https://hppsc.hp.gov.in/
