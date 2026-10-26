Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Allotment Result Released, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka UGNEET counselling 2026 second stray vacancy round allotment list has been issued online. The window for students to enter choices for the remaining vacant seats closes at 10:30 AM today
The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the allotment results for the second stray vacancy round for MBBS and BDS. Candidates who participated in the Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 stray vacancy allotment can check their allotment status on the official website.
Those allotted seats in the Karnataka UGNEET 2026 second stray vacancy round must compulsorily report to the allotted colleges for the verification and final admission process. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges with all the necessary documents.
Karnataka NEET UG 2026 second stray vacancy round allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the allotment PDF through the direct link given here.
Stray Vacancy Allotment List - Click Here
Steps to Download Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Allotment Result
The link fo students to download the second stray vacancy round allotment result is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to download the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka UGNEET
Step 2: Click on UGNEET 2026
Step 3: Click on the Round 2 stray vacancy allotment result link
Step 4: The allotment list PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download further reference
Allotment of Remaining Seats After Stray Vacancy - Click Here
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Further Counselling Round
Admissions to the seats remaining after the second stray vacancy round will be conducted are given the choice to enter their choices for the remaining seats. As per the official notification, students can enter their choices until 10:30 AM today, October 26, 2026. As per the vacancy list released, 273 medical seats and 2 BDS seats remain to be filled. Students can check the seat matrix and enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment.
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Remaining Seats After Stray Vacancy
The remaining seat vacancy list after allotment in the second stray vacancy round has also been released online. Those who have not been allotted seats until now can visit the website and log in with their credentials to enter the choices for the counselling round to fill up the remaining seats. Students must make sure they cross-check the seat matrix and enter the choices for allotment
Remaining Seats After Stray Vacancy - Click Here
Dates for Allotment Results and other details will be notified on the official website soon. Students participating in the stray vacancy round are advised to keep visiting the official website for further notifications for admissions under the stray vacancy round.
Also Read: AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Admit Card Out Today, Download PDF at aiimsexams.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Reporting to Colleges Begins Today, Check List of Documents, Steps to Download Allotment Letter
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Apply by November 22
OJEE BAMS, BHMS Vacancy After 2nd Round 2026 Out at ojee.nic.in; Check College-Wise Seat Matrix
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.