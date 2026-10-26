Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Allotment Result Released, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

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The Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the allotment results for the second stray vacancy round for MBBS and BDS. Candidates who participated in the Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 stray vacancy allotment can check their allotment status on the official website. Those allotted seats in the Karnataka UGNEET 2026 second stray vacancy round must compulsorily report to the allotted colleges for the verification and final admission process. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges with all the necessary documents. Karnataka NEET UG 2026 second stray vacancy round allotment result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the allotment PDF through the direct link given here. Stray Vacancy Allotment List - Click Here Steps to Download Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Allotment Result

The link fo students to download the second stray vacancy round allotment result is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to download the allotment result. Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka UGNEET Step 2: Click on UGNEET 2026 Step 3: Click on the Round 2 stray vacancy allotment result link Step 4: The allotment list PDF will be displayed Step 5: Download further reference Allotment of Remaining Seats After Stray Vacancy - Click Here Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Further Counselling Round Admissions to the seats remaining after the second stray vacancy round will be conducted are given the choice to enter their choices for the remaining seats. As per the official notification, students can enter their choices until 10:30 AM today, October 26, 2026. As per the vacancy list released, 273 medical seats and 2 BDS seats remain to be filled. Students can check the seat matrix and enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment.