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OJEE BAMS, BHMS Vacancy After 2nd Round 2026 Out at ojee.nic.in; Check College-Wise Seat Matrix

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 14:14 IST

OJEE BAMS BHMS vacancy after 2nd round 2026 is out. Check the official vacancy list with 149 vacant seats, college-wise seat matrix and steps to download the PDF at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE BAMS, BHMS Vacancy After 2nd Round 2026 Out at ojee.nic.in; Check College-Wise Seat Matrix
OJEE BAMS, BHMS Vacancy After 2nd Round 2026 Out at ojee.nic.in; Check College-Wise Seat Matrix
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The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the OJEE BAMS/BHMS vacancy list after the second round of counselling 2026. The vacancy matrix, dated October 24, 2026, lists 149 vacant seats across participating Ayurveda and Homoeopathy colleges in Odisha for the 2026-27 academic session.

Candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses can check the college-wise and category-wise seat availability on the official website, ojee.nic.in. The newly released vacancy matrix can help eligible candidates assess available seats during the subsequent counselling process. 

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OJEE BAMS, BHMS Vacancy 2026: Key Details

Particulars

Details

Counselling authority

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)

Courses

BAMS and BHMS

Academic session

2026-27

Vacancy list

After Round 2

Notice number

OJEE/0628

Notice date

October 24, 2026

Total vacant seats

149

Official website

ojee.nic.in

OJEE BAMS/BHMS Vacancy After Round 2: College-Wise Seats

According to the official vacancy matrix, 112 seats are vacant across five BAMS colleges, while 37 seats remain available across four BHMS colleges. The college-wise vacancy details are given below. 

College name

Course

Vacant seats

Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Puri

BAMS

10

Government Ayurveda College, Bolangir

BAMS

8

KATS Ayurveda College, Ankuspur, Ganjam

BAMS

14

Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital, Arilo, Cuttack

BAMS

44

SSN Ayurvedic College, Paikmal

BAMS

36

Biju Pattanaik Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur

BHMS

6

Dr Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Bhubaneswar

BHMS

19

Odisha Medical College of Homoeopathy and Research, Sambalpur

BHMS

5

Utkalmani Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Rourkela

BHMS

7

Total

    

149

    

OJEE BAMS, BHMS Vacancy List 2026: How to Download PDF

Candidates can follow these steps to check the official vacancy matrix:

  1. Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in
  2. Open the Notices section on the homepage
  3. Click on “VACANCY AFTER 2nd ROUND BAMS/BHMS”
  4. Open the vacancy PDF
  5. Check the available seats by college, course and category
  6. Download the document for reference during counselling

OJEE BAMS, BHMS Vacancy List 2026: Direct LINK

OJEE BAMS, BHMS Counselling 2026: What Next?

Candidates should check the latest OJEE counselling schedule and instructions to confirm the next round's registration, choice-filling, allotment and reporting dates. The availability of vacant seats does not guarantee admission, as allotment depends on eligibility, merit, category, seat availability and the choices submitted by candidates.

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Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 25, 2026, 14:14 IST
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