OJEE BAMS, BHMS Vacancy After 2nd Round 2026 Out at ojee.nic.in; Check College-Wise Seat Matrix

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the OJEE BAMS/BHMS vacancy list after the second round of counselling 2026. The vacancy matrix, dated October 24, 2026, lists 149 vacant seats across participating Ayurveda and Homoeopathy colleges in Odisha for the 2026-27 academic session.

Candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses can check the college-wise and category-wise seat availability on the official website, ojee.nic.in. The newly released vacancy matrix can help eligible candidates assess available seats during the subsequent counselling process.

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OJEE BAMS, BHMS Vacancy 2026: Key Details