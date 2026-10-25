JNU Graffiti Row: ‘Free Umar Khalid’, ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ Slogans Appear on Campus Walls; ABVP Seeks Action

A new controversy has erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after graffiti carrying slogans such as “Free Umar Khalid” and “Long Live Naxalbari” was found on walls inside the university campus. The development has drawn objections from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which has demanded that the university identify those responsible and take appropriate action. The JNU administration has taken cognisance of the matter and is looking into the incident. An official said that the university would not allow vested interests to disturb peace on the campus. The administration has also indicated that such graffiti would not be tolerated. Important: CA Foundation September 2026 Result LIVE JNU Graffiti: What Did ABVP Say? The JNU unit of ABVP alleged that political and objectionable writing had appeared at different locations on the campus. The organisation also claimed that objectionable content was written alongside a portrait of VD Savarkar.

ABVP accused Left-wing student groups of attempting to disrupt the academic environment and questioned the use of university walls for political messaging. However, the identity of those who wrote the graffiti has not been established, and the university is investigating the matter. JNU ABVP president Mayank Panchal said that freedom of expression should not be used to justify damage to public property or disrespect towards national figures. The organisation called upon the university administration to identify those responsible and take action. ABVP JNU secretary Praveen Piyush said that the university does not belong to any particular ideology and that its academic atmosphere and campus property should be protected. JNU Administration Begins Probe The JNU administration has taken note of the graffiti and is examining the matter. According to reports, university authorities have maintained that attempts to disturb peace on campus will not be allowed.