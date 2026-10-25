JNU Graffiti Row: ‘Free Umar Khalid’, ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ Slogans Appear on Campus Walls; ABVP Seeks Action
JNU graffiti row: ‘Free Umar Khalid’ and ‘Long Live Naxalbari’ slogans appeared on campus walls. JNU administration is probing the matter as ABVP seeks action.
A new controversy has erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after graffiti carrying slogans such as “Free Umar Khalid” and “Long Live Naxalbari” was found on walls inside the university campus. The development has drawn objections from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which has demanded that the university identify those responsible and take appropriate action.
The JNU administration has taken cognisance of the matter and is looking into the incident. An official said that the university would not allow vested interests to disturb peace on the campus. The administration has also indicated that such graffiti would not be tolerated.
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JNU Graffiti: What Did ABVP Say?
The JNU unit of ABVP alleged that political and objectionable writing had appeared at different locations on the campus. The organisation also claimed that objectionable content was written alongside a portrait of VD Savarkar.
ABVP accused Left-wing student groups of attempting to disrupt the academic environment and questioned the use of university walls for political messaging. However, the identity of those who wrote the graffiti has not been established, and the university is investigating the matter.
JNU ABVP president Mayank Panchal said that freedom of expression should not be used to justify damage to public property or disrespect towards national figures. The organisation called upon the university administration to identify those responsible and take action.
ABVP JNU secretary Praveen Piyush said that the university does not belong to any particular ideology and that its academic atmosphere and campus property should be protected.
JNU Administration Begins Probe
The JNU administration has taken note of the graffiti and is examining the matter. According to reports, university authorities have maintained that attempts to disturb peace on campus will not be allowed.
The administration's investigation is expected to establish how the graffiti appeared and who was responsible for it. At present, there has been no confirmed identification of the individuals behind the writings.
Who Is Umar Khalid?
Umar Khalid, a former JNU research scholar, has been in jail since September 2020 in connection with the larger conspiracy case related to the February 2020 Delhi riots. He has been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The 2020 Delhi riots resulted in 53 deaths. Khalid's continued incarceration and the delay in the trial have previously been raised by student groups and civil rights activists.
JNU Graffiti Row Comes After Jamia Controversy
The JNU incident comes shortly after a similar controversy at Jamia Millia Islamia. Graffiti carrying slogans including “Free Kashmir” and “Free Sharjeel Imam” was reportedly spotted on the Jamia campus amid ongoing student protests over the restoration of the university's students' union.
The developments at both universities have triggered political and student-level reactions in Delhi. At JNU, the administration is currently looking into the graffiti while ABVP has sought action against those responsible.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.