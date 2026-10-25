Rajasthan 4th Grade Document Verification 2026: Notice Out; Check Schedule, Documents Required & Other Details

Rajasthan 4th Grade Document Verification 2026: The Office of the Joint Director, School Education, Jaipur Division, has issued an important notice for candidates shortlisted in the Rajasthan 4th Grade (Chaturth Shreni) Karmchari Direct Recruitment 2024. Candidates must appear for eligibility verification with all required documents under Advertisement No. 19/2024, issued on 12 December 2024 by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur. Applicants must bring two self-attested sets of the Detailed Form cum Scrutiny Form, along with originals and certificates for age, caste, domicile, and education. They must also carry an e-Aadhaar with a QR code and two recent passport-size photos. Candidates should read all instructions carefully before reporting for verification.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Class 4 recruitment has moved to its document verification stage. The Joint Director, School Education, Jaipur Division, issued the notice on 23 October 2026 for candidates shortlisted under Advertisement No. 19/2024. Candidates must fill the Detailed Form cum Scrutiny Form online and bring two self-attested sets, originals, e-Aadhaar with QR code, and two passport-size photos. Serving employees need a No Objection Certificate. Offline filers must bring a Rs 100 postal order with printed form.

Check Official Notice for RSSB 4th Grade Document Verification 2026

RSSB 4th Grade Document Verification 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about Rajasthan 4th Grade Document Verification 2026 in the table given below: