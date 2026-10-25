Rajasthan 4th Grade Document Verification 2026: Notice Out; Check Schedule, Documents Required & Other Details
RSSB 4th Grade Document Verification 2026: The Jaipur Division School Education Office has issued a document verification notice for Rajasthan Class 4 Recruitment 2024 (Advertisement No. 19/2024). Candidates must fill the Detailed Form online and bring originals, two self-attested sets, e-Aadhaar, photos, and NOC if serving. Check this article to know the list of documents and other details.
Key Points
- The Joint Director, School Education, Jaipur, issued the DV notice on Oct 23, 2026.
- This DV is for Rajasthan 4th Grade Direct Recruitment 2024 (Advt. No. 19/2024).
- Candidates must bring Detailed Form, originals, e-Aadhaar, and two passport photos.
Rajasthan 4th Grade Document Verification 2026: The Office of the Joint Director, School Education, Jaipur Division, has issued an important notice for candidates shortlisted in the Rajasthan 4th Grade (Chaturth Shreni) Karmchari Direct Recruitment 2024. Candidates must appear for eligibility verification with all required documents under Advertisement No. 19/2024, issued on 12 December 2024 by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur. Applicants must bring two self-attested sets of the Detailed Form cum Scrutiny Form, along with originals and certificates for age, caste, domicile, and education. They must also carry an e-Aadhaar with a QR code and two recent passport-size photos. Candidates should read all instructions carefully before reporting for verification.
RSSB 4th Grade Document Verification 2026
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Class 4 recruitment has moved to its document verification stage. The Joint Director, School Education, Jaipur Division, issued the notice on 23 October 2026 for candidates shortlisted under Advertisement No. 19/2024. Candidates must fill the Detailed Form cum Scrutiny Form online and bring two self-attested sets, originals, e-Aadhaar with QR code, and two passport-size photos. Serving employees need a No Objection Certificate. Offline filers must bring a Rs 100 postal order with printed form.
Check Official Notice for RSSB 4th Grade Document Verification 2026
RSSB 4th Grade Document Verification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about Rajasthan 4th Grade Document Verification 2026 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Issuing Office
|
Office of Joint Director, School Education, Jaipur Division, Jaipur
|
Recruitment
|
Rajasthan 4th Grade Direct Recruitment 2024
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur
|
Advertisement No.
|
19/2024
|
Purpose of Notice
|
Eligibility check and document verification
|
Form Required
|
Detailed Form cum Scrutiny Form (online filling is mandatory)
|
Number of Copies
|
2 sets, self-attested
|
Offline Option
|
Download the form from the RSSB website, print and fill it, and bring a ₹100 postal order in the name of the Secretary, RSSB, Jaipur
|
Documents to Carry
|
Originals and self-attested copies of education, age, caste, domicile, character, special qualification, marital status and sports certificates
|
For Serving Candidates
|
No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the competent authority
Documents to Carry for Rajasthan 4th Grade Document Verification 2026
Candidates called for verification must carry a complete set of documents, since missing even one can delay or cancel their eligibility check. The list below follows the notice.
-
Detailed Form cum Scrutiny Form: Two printed copies, filled online, with self-attested copies of all documents.
-
Fee receipt: Self-attested copy of the fee deposit receipt.
-
Educational qualification: Original and self-attested copies of mark sheets and certificates.
-
Age proof: Original and self-attested copy of the date of birth certificate.
-
Caste certificate: Original and self-attested copy, where applicable.
-
Domicile (mool niwas) certificate: Original and self-attested copy.
-
Character certificate: Original and self-attested copy.
-
Special qualification, marital status and sports certificates: Originals and copies, where applicable.
-
NOC: No Objection Certificate from the competent authority, for candidates already in service.
-
Identity proof: Original ID along with a self-attested copy.
-
e-Aadhaar: Downloaded printout with the QR code.
-
Photographs: Two recent passport-size photos.
-
Affidavits and other formats: Filled as per the annexure formats.
-
Rs 100 postal order: Only for candidates who could not fill the form online, drawn in the name of Secretary, RSSB, Jaipur.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com