Indian Players with the Most Player of the Match Awards in T20Is: T20 International (T20I) cricket is the most explosive format in cricket tournament and from team India, there are many many players who given their outstanding performance got the Player of the Match awards in T20I by their batting, like Yuvraj sing hitted 6 Sixes in 6 Balls against England in 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, by their bowling, and all-rounder performances. The Player of the Match award is given to the player who has given the most contribution in the match. The Indian player with the most Player of the Match Awards in T20I is Surya Kumar Yadav with 17 awards, Virat Kohli is on 2nd with 16 awards followed by Rohit Sharma with 14 awards. Here is the list of Indian players with the most Player of the Match awards in T20 International cricket.

Top 14 Indian Players with the Most Man of the Match Awards in T20Is The T20I is the fastest type of cricket tournament, and many Indian players have given outstanding performances and won the Player of the Match. Here is the Top 14 Indian Players with the Most Player of the Match Awards in T20Is given below in the table: Rank Indian Player T20I Matches Played Player of the Match Awards 1 Suryakumar Yadav 113 17 2 Virat Kohli 125 16 3 Rohit Sharma 159 14 4 Jasprit Bumrah 100 8 5 Axar Patel 113 8 6 Hardik Pandya 138 8 7 Yuvraj Singh 58 7 8 Abhishek Sharma 68 7 9 Kuldeep Yadav 56 6 10 Ishan Kishan 67 6 11 Sanju Samson 78 6 12 Arshdeep Singh 100 6 13 Shreyas Iyer 73 5 14 Yuzvendra Chahal 80 5

Overview About Top Indian Players with the Most Player of the Match Awards in T20Is 1. Suryakumar Yadav – 17 Awards Suryakumar Yadav is on the top ranking from the Indian Players with the Most Player of the Match Awards in T20Is with 17 awards in 113 T20I matches. He was known for his batting & ability to score runs in critical and crucial conditions, whether to give a target in 1st inning, or while chasing. During his captaincy only, Team India won ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026. His aggressive approach and ability to score quickly make him a key player in the shortest format of international cricket. 2. Virat Kohli – 16 Awards Virat Kohli is on the second ranking from the Indian Players with the Most Player of the Match Awards in T20Is with 16 awards in 125 T20I matches. He is known for his consistency, excellent timing, and the ability to handle the pressure, as it comes to play at 3rd players, which is the most important and crucial time to stand as a batter.

3. Rohit Sharma – 14 Awards Former Indian Captain, Rohit Sharma is on the third ranking from the Indian Players with the Most Player of the Match Awards in T20Is with 14 awards in 159 T20I matches. He is known for his powerful hitting, timing, and has the ability to provide the fast start in batting score for team india at the top of the batting order. During his captaincy only, Team India won ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024. Due to his experience and leadership, team India was at the peak in T20I matches. 4. Jasprit Bumrah – 8 Awards Jasprit Bumrah is on the fourth ranking from the Indian Players with the Most Player of the Match Awards in T20Is with 08 awards in 100 T20I matches. He is one of the leading fast bowlers from team India, and he is known for his yorkers, unusual bowling action and ability to take wickets under pressure.

5. Axar Patel – 8 Awards Axar Patel is on the fifth ranking from the Indian Players with the Most Player of the Match Awards in T20Is with 08 awards in 114 T20I matches. As an all-rounder, he contributes with both bat and ball. His left-arm spin helps India control the scoring rate, while his batting provides additional depth to the team. 6. Hardik Pandya – 8 Awards Hardik Pandya is on the sixth ranking from the Indian Players with the Most Player of the Match Awards in T20Is with 08 awards in 138 T20I matches. He is an important all-rounder who can score quick runs, bowl pace and contribute in the field. His ability to perform different roles makes him a valuable member of India's T20I side. 7. Yuvraj Singh – 7 Awards Yuvraj Singh is on the sixth ranking from the Indian Players with the Most Player of the Match Awards in T20Is with 07 awards in 58 T20I matches.