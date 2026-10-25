When is Sharad Purnima 2026: Check Date, India Timings, and Moonrise Schedule Today
Millions across India and global diaspora communities observe Sharad Purnima on October 25, 2026. Known as the harvest full moon, the celebration involves special night prayers, celestial offerings, and an age-old tradition of preparing sweet rice pudding under open moonlight.
The autumn full moon brings one of India's most cherished seasonal observances: Sharad Purnima 2026. It is celebrated on Sunday October 25th. And the occasion marks the formal transition into cooler autumn months in India.
Astronomical and almanac records confirm that the full lunar phase starts at 11:55 AM on October 25th and ends at 9:41 AM on October 26.
This October full moon is also an important religious observances centering on nighttime moonlight. Devotees in Hinduism are observing the primary festival tonight by engaging in traditional night prayers and cultural festivities.
When does Sharad Purnima 2026 Start across India?
The lunar period (Sharad Purnima) spans two calendar days. The two day observance is causing initial confusion over the primary day of Sharad Purnima celebration. Calendars verify that the lunar cycle officially begins in the late morning of Sunday October 25.
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Key October Full Moon Event
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Indian Standard Time (IST)
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Lunar Phase Begins
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Sunday, October 25, 11:55 AM
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Moonrise (New Delhi)
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Sunday, October 25, 5:00 PM
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Deep Night Prayer Window
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11:40 PM (Oct 25) to 12:31 AM (Oct 26)
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Lunar Phase Concludes
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Monday, October 26, 9:41 AM
The moon remains in its complete phase during Sunday night so the active celebrations including temple prayers and community vigils take place on October 25.
Why do Families leave Sweet Rice Pudding under Moonlight on Sharad Purnima in India?
The unique cultural practice associated with this festival includes boiling of milk, rice and sugar to prepare kheer and then keeping it exposed to moonlight for many hours.
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Nectar Belief: Folklore states that the autumn moonbeams rain down divine healing nectar, purifying food exposed outdoors.
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Seasonal Transition: Ayurvedic texts associate cooling dairy with soothing residual summer heat as weather turns chilly.
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Shared Morning Offering: Families collect the dish at dawn to share as sacred breakfast with relatives and neighbors.
But food safety authorities remind households to use clean thin cotton mesh over containers to protect dairy products from dust while allowing clear light exposure.
The harvest full moon bridges ancient sky gazing with family fellowship. Remember that the moonrise begins across major regions from 5:00 PM onward. So courtyards and terraces across the subcontinent will stay lit late into the night.
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