The autumn full moon brings one of India's most cherished seasonal observances: Sharad Purnima 2026. It is celebrated on Sunday October 25th. And the occasion marks the formal transition into cooler autumn months in India.

Astronomical and almanac records confirm that the full lunar phase starts at 11:55 AM on October 25th and ends at 9:41 AM on October 26.

This October full moon is also an important religious observances centering on nighttime moonlight. Devotees in Hinduism are observing the primary festival tonight by engaging in traditional night prayers and cultural festivities.

When does Sharad Purnima 2026 Start across India?

The lunar period (Sharad Purnima) spans two calendar days. The two day observance is causing initial confusion over the primary day of Sharad Purnima celebration. Calendars verify that the lunar cycle officially begins in the late morning of Sunday October 25.