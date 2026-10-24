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SVNIT, Surat GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 23:32 IST

This article details the expected Round 1 GATE 2027 CSE cutoff scores for SVNIT, Surat, across various categories, based on previous year trends. It provides a comprehensive overview of admission scores from 2024 to 2026, helping applicants understand the required range for securing a spot.

SVNIT, Surat GATE 2027
SVNIT, Surat GATE 2027

SVNIT GATE 2027: To secure a spot in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), Surat in Round 1 of GATE 2027 counselling, applicants will need to check range scores as per their categories. This can be analysed based on the previous year trends for past three years provided below.

In the Open (General) group, the required scores will be the highest, falling between 713 and 637. Scores required in reserved categories get progressively more accessible. In the OBC-NCL group, the estimated cutoff will be between 635 and 607. Cutoffs for EWS candidates will be between 637 and 611. In addition, the projected cutoff scores for SC candidates will range from 489 to 463, while for ST applicants the ranges are assumed to be from 393 to 367.

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GATE 2027: Overview

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, also known as GATE 2027, is a nationwide examination that serves to evaluate the knowledge and understanding of different subjects at undergraduate level in various fields of engineering, technology, sciences, architecture, and humanities.

Particulars 

Details

Organizing Institute

IIT Madras

Official Website

gate2027.iitm.ac.in

Mode of Exam

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Duration

3 Hours

Total Test Papers

31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper)

Attempt Limit

Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations.

SVNIT, Surat GATE 2027: Expected Round 1 CSE Scores 

As per the previous year trends, admission to Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, in Computer Science Engineering for different categories will be based on the expected scores as follows:

Category

Expected Max GATE Score 2027

Expected Min GATE Score 2027

OPEN

713

637

OBC-NCL

635

607

EWS

637

611

SC

489

463

ST

393

367

SVNIT, Surat GATE 2026: Previous Year Round 1 CSE Scores 

During Round 1 in GATE 2026, the admission for opened category was close to 698 and 632 scores. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

698

632

OBC-NCL

621

598

EWS

629

598

ST

381

358

SC

472

452

SVNIT, Surat GATE 2025: Previous Year Round 1 CSE Scores 

During GATE 2025, admission in Computer Science Engineering in the college was happening between 706 to 645 scores for open category. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

706

645

OBC-NCL

641

614

EWS

645

639

ST

357

339

SC

503

477

SVNIT, Surat GATE 2024: Previous Year Round 1 CSE Scores 

While in the year 2024, admission to the program was accepted between 726 to 610 scores. 

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

OPEN

726

610

OBC-NCL

595

563

EWS

570

566

SC

433

423

ST

375

302

As per the expected and previous year GATE scores, admission trends for CSE at SVNIT Surat Round 1 from 2024 to 2027 suggest that cutoffs may remain stable across the different categories. Cutoffs for the open category have remained higher than 700 and lower than 610-645. However, the percentile difference might vary each year as per the performance of candidates and availability of seats, applicants will have to meet. 

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 23:32 IST
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