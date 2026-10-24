SVNIT, Surat GATE 2027: Check CSE Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

SVNIT GATE 2027: To secure a spot in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) department at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), Surat in Round 1 of GATE 2027 counselling, applicants will need to check range scores as per their categories. This can be analysed based on the previous year trends for past three years provided below. In the Open (General) group, the required scores will be the highest, falling between 713 and 637. Scores required in reserved categories get progressively more accessible. In the OBC-NCL group, the estimated cutoff will be between 635 and 607. Cutoffs for EWS candidates will be between 637 and 611. In addition, the projected cutoff scores for SC candidates will range from 489 to 463, while for ST applicants the ranges are assumed to be from 393 to 367.

Check| MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2027: Check AI and VLSI Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores GATE 2027: Overview The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, also known as GATE 2027, is a nationwide examination that serves to evaluate the knowledge and understanding of different subjects at undergraduate level in various fields of engineering, technology, sciences, architecture, and humanities. Particulars Details Organizing Institute IIT Madras Official Website gate2027.iitm.ac.in Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test (CBT) Exam Duration 3 Hours Total Test Papers 31 papers (including new program in Robotics and Automation (RA) paper) Attempt Limit Candidates can choose two test papers from approved two-paper combinations. SVNIT, Surat GATE 2027: Expected Round 1 CSE Scores

As per the previous year trends, admission to Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, in Computer Science Engineering for different categories will be based on the expected scores as follows: Category Expected Max GATE Score 2027 Expected Min GATE Score 2027 OPEN 713 637 OBC-NCL 635 607 EWS 637 611 SC 489 463 ST 393 367 SVNIT, Surat GATE 2026: Previous Year Round 1 CSE Scores During Round 1 in GATE 2026, the admission for opened category was close to 698 and 632 scores. Category Max GATE Score Min GATE Score OPEN 698 632 OBC-NCL 621 598 EWS 629 598 ST 381 358 SC 472 452 SVNIT, Surat GATE 2025: Previous Year Round 1 CSE Scores During GATE 2025, admission in Computer Science Engineering in the college was happening between 706 to 645 scores for open category.