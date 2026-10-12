MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2027: Check AI and VLSI Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
MANIT Bhopal has released expected and previous year GATE cutoffs for M.Tech programs in Artificial Intelligence and VLSI Design & Embedded Systems. Candidates can check category-wise scores to estimate admission possibilities for GATE 2027 through CCMT.
GATE 2027: Candidates planning to appear for the GATE exam in the Artificial and VLSI Design & Embedded Systems program can expect admission around 610-545 scores (open category). Both the M.Tech programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and VLSI Design & Embedded Systems have intense competition from candidates securing top scores in GATE exams. Each year, cutoff marks vary depending on exam difficulty level, the volume of applicants, and the recruitment needs of major industries.
While the admission will be done next year, after the completion of GATE 2027 exam, candidates can check the admission possibility for postgraduate specialization in the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal. It has become the best place to obtain advanced-level engineering degree courses via the CCMT system. To check for admission candidates, they can find previous years and expected scores to estimate a seat during the 2027 academic year.
Check| NIT Kurukshetra GATE CE Cutoff 2027: Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Scores
MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2027: Overview
Candidates can find a detailed overview of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal shared in the table below. This includes courses offered, fees, placement details, etc.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Institute Type
|
Public / Government (Centrally Funded Technical Institute)
|
Courses Offered
|
M.Tech / M.Arch / M.Plan (Full-Time, 2 Years)
|
Qualifying Entrance Exam
|
GATE Score
|
Counselling Body
|
CCMT Counseling (Centralized Counselling)
|
AI Seat Intake
|
25 Seats
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems Intake
|
25 Seats
|
B. Tech, B.Arch and B. Plan
|
INR 1,25,000/-
|
Total M.Tech Course Fees
|
INR 3.72 Lakhs to INR 5.49 Lakhs
|
B.Tech (CSE) Highest Package
|
INR 82 LPA
|
B.Tech (CSE) Average Package
|
INR 19 LPA to INR 25 LPA
|
Median Placement Package
|
11 LPA to INR 13.8 LPA.
Check| NIT Calicut GATE CSE Cutoff 2027: Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2027: Round 1 Expected AI and VLSI Design Scores
Check MANIT Bhopal Round 1 expected Artificial Intelligence for open category admission was 660. While the minimum score was 620. While for VLSI Design & Embedded Systems minimum expected score is 545.
|
PG Program
|
Group
|
Category
|
Expected Max GATE Score 2027
|
Expected Min GATE Score 2027
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
OPEN
|
660
|
620
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
EWS
|
610
|
605
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
OBC-NCL
|
610
|
585
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
SC
|
475
|
440
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
ST
|
410
|
400
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
OPEN
|
610
|
570
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
EWS
|
530
|
505
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
OBC-NCL
|
550
|
510
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
SC
|
400
|
380
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
ST
|
310
|
290
|
PG Program
|
Group
|
Category
|
Expected Max GATE Score 2027
|
Expected Min GATE Score 2027
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
OPEN
|
620
|
545
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
EWS
|
535
|
525
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
OBC-NCL
|
550
|
535
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
SC
|
425
|
380
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
ST
|
350
|
325
MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2026: Round 1 AI and VLSI Design Scores
Candidates can check for previous year trends in a table shared below. As per 2026 GATE scores, the admission for AI in open category minimum score was 614. While for VLSI and Embedded Systems Design open category minimum score was 540.
|
PG Program
|
Group
|
Category
|
Max GATE Score
|
Min GATE Score
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
ST
|
405
|
405
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
SC
|
377
|
377
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
OBC-NCL
|
530
|
490
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
OBC-NCL
|
602
|
586
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
OPEN
|
574
|
562
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
EWS
|
605
|
605
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
SC
|
459
|
434
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
OPEN
|
640
|
614
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
EWS
|
502
|
502
|
VLSI and Embedded Systems Design
|
G1
|
ST
|
337
|
337
|
VLSI and Embedded Systems Design
|
G1
|
OPEN
|
629
|
540
|
VLSI and Embedded Systems Design
|
G1
|
OBC-NCL
|
540
|
536
|
VLSI and Embedded Systems Design
|
G1
|
SC
|
422
|
375
|
VLSI and Embedded Systems Design
|
G1
|
EWS
|
528
|
524
MANIT Cutoff 2025: Round 1 AI and VLSI Design Scores
During the GATE 2025 admission at MANIT, Bhopal, open category admission for Artificial Intelligence was between 862-635. While admission to VLSI Design & Embedded Systems was 553-514.
|
PG Program
|
Group
|
Category
|
Max GATE Score
|
Min GATE Score
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
OBC-NCL
|
561
|
542
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
OBC-NCL
|
602
|
585
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
SC
|
436
|
436
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
EWS
|
606
|
606
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
SC
|
473
|
453
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
ST
|
291
|
291
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
OPEN
|
862
|
635
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
EWS
|
588
|
588
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
OPEN
|
659
|
588
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
EWS
|
491
|
487
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
ST
|
303
|
276
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
OBC-NCL
|
510
|
484
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
OPEN
|
553
|
514
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
SC
|
354
|
345
MANIT Cutoff 2024: Round 1 AI and VLSI Design Scores
Check GATE 2024 Round 1 maximum and minimum scores for admission to Artificial Intelligence and VLSI design and Embedded System provided below. The table contains category-wise scores.
|
PG Program
|
Group
|
Category
|
Max GATE Score
|
Min GATE Score
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
SC
|
395
|
385
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
EWS
|
584
|
584
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
OBC-NCL
|
519
|
514
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
EWS
|
521
|
521
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
OPEN
|
588
|
575
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
OBC-NCL
|
603
|
580
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
OPEN
|
661
|
624
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
ST
|
299
|
299
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G1
|
SC
|
447
|
447
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
G2
|
ST
|
251
|
251
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
SC
|
355
|
350
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
ST
|
266
|
266
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
OBC-NCL
|
474
|
449
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
OPEN
|
563
|
494
|
VLSI Design & Embedded Systems
|
G1
|
EWS
|
489
|
479
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.