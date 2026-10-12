MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2027: Check AI and VLSI Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: Candidates planning to appear for the GATE exam in the Artificial and VLSI Design & Embedded Systems program can expect admission around 610-545 scores (open category). Both the M.Tech programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and VLSI Design & Embedded Systems have intense competition from candidates securing top scores in GATE exams. Each year, cutoff marks vary depending on exam difficulty level, the volume of applicants, and the recruitment needs of major industries.

While the admission will be done next year, after the completion of GATE 2027 exam, candidates can check the admission possibility for postgraduate specialization in the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal. It has become the best place to obtain advanced-level engineering degree courses via the CCMT system. To check for admission candidates, they can find previous years and expected scores to estimate a seat during the 2027 academic year.