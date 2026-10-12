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MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2027: Check AI and VLSI Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 15:31 IST

MANIT Bhopal has released expected and previous year GATE cutoffs for M.Tech programs in Artificial Intelligence and VLSI Design & Embedded Systems. Candidates can check category-wise scores to estimate admission possibilities for GATE 2027 through CCMT.

MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2027: Check AI and VLSI Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores
MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2027: Check AI and VLSI Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

GATE 2027: Candidates planning to appear for the GATE exam in the Artificial and VLSI Design & Embedded Systems program can expect admission around 610-545 scores (open category). Both the M.Tech programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and VLSI Design & Embedded Systems have intense competition from candidates securing top scores in GATE exams. Each year, cutoff marks vary depending on exam difficulty level, the volume of applicants, and the recruitment needs of major industries. 

While the admission will be done next year, after the completion of GATE 2027 exam, candidates can check the admission possibility for postgraduate specialization in the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal. It has become the best place to obtain advanced-level engineering degree courses via the CCMT system. To check for admission candidates, they can find previous years and expected scores to estimate a seat during the 2027 academic year.

Check| NIT Kurukshetra GATE CE Cutoff 2027: Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Scores

MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2027: Overview 

Candidates can find a detailed overview of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal shared in the table below. This includes courses offered, fees, placement details, etc. 

Parameter

Details

Institute Type

Public / Government (Centrally Funded Technical Institute)

Courses Offered 

M.Tech / M.Arch / M.Plan (Full-Time, 2 Years)

Qualifying Entrance Exam

GATE Score 

Counselling Body 

CCMT Counseling (Centralized Counselling)

AI Seat Intake

25 Seats

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems Intake

25 Seats

B. Tech, B.Arch and B. Plan

INR 1,25,000/- 

Total M.Tech Course Fees

INR 3.72 Lakhs to INR 5.49 Lakhs

B.Tech (CSE) Highest Package 

INR 82 LPA

B.Tech (CSE) Average Package 

INR 19 LPA to INR 25 LPA

Median Placement Package

11 LPA to INR 13.8 LPA.

Check| NIT Calicut GATE CSE Cutoff 2027: Category-Wise Previous Year Trends and Expected Scores

MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2027: Round 1 Expected AI and VLSI Design Scores 

Check MANIT Bhopal Round 1 expected Artificial Intelligence for open category admission was 660. While the minimum score was 620. While for VLSI Design & Embedded Systems minimum expected score is 545. 

PG Program

Group

Category

Expected Max GATE Score 2027

Expected Min GATE Score 2027

Artificial Intelligence

G1

OPEN

660

620

Artificial Intelligence

G1

EWS

610

605

Artificial Intelligence

G1

OBC-NCL

610

585

Artificial Intelligence

G1

SC

475

440

Artificial Intelligence

G1

ST

410

400

Artificial Intelligence

G2

OPEN

610

570

Artificial Intelligence

G2

EWS

530

505

Artificial Intelligence

G2

OBC-NCL

550

510

Artificial Intelligence

G2

SC

400

380

Artificial Intelligence

G2

ST

310

290

PG Program

Group

Category

Expected Max GATE Score 2027

Expected Min GATE Score 2027

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

OPEN

620

545

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

EWS

535

525

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

OBC-NCL

550

535

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

SC

425

380

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

ST

350

325

MANIT, Bhopal GATE 2026: Round 1 AI and VLSI Design Scores 

Candidates can check for previous year trends in a table shared below. As per 2026 GATE scores, the admission for AI in open category minimum score was 614. While for VLSI and Embedded Systems Design open category minimum score was 540. 

PG Program

Group

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

Artificial Intelligence

G1

ST

405

405

Artificial Intelligence

G2

SC

377

377

Artificial Intelligence

G2

OBC-NCL

530

490

Artificial Intelligence

G1

OBC-NCL

602

586

Artificial Intelligence

G2

OPEN

574

562

Artificial Intelligence

G1

EWS

605

605

Artificial Intelligence

G1

SC

459

434

Artificial Intelligence

G1

OPEN

640

614

Artificial Intelligence

G2

EWS

502

502

VLSI and Embedded Systems Design

G1

ST

337

337

VLSI and Embedded Systems Design

G1

OPEN

629

540

VLSI and Embedded Systems Design

G1

OBC-NCL

540

536

VLSI and Embedded Systems Design

G1

SC

422

375

VLSI and Embedded Systems Design

G1

EWS

528

524

MANIT Cutoff 2025: Round 1 AI and VLSI Design Scores 

During the GATE 2025 admission at MANIT, Bhopal, open category admission for Artificial Intelligence was between 862-635. While admission to VLSI Design & Embedded Systems was 553-514.

PG Program

Group

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

Artificial Intelligence

G2

OBC-NCL

561

542

Artificial Intelligence

G1

OBC-NCL

602

585

Artificial Intelligence

G2

SC

436

436

Artificial Intelligence

G1

EWS

606

606

Artificial Intelligence

G1

SC

473

453

Artificial Intelligence

G2

ST

291

291

Artificial Intelligence

G1

OPEN

862

635

Artificial Intelligence

G2

EWS

588

588

Artificial Intelligence

G2

OPEN

659

588

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

EWS

491

487

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

ST

303

276

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

OBC-NCL

510

484

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

OPEN

553

514

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

SC

354

345

MANIT Cutoff 2024: Round 1 AI and VLSI Design Scores 

Check GATE 2024 Round 1 maximum and minimum scores for admission to Artificial Intelligence and VLSI design and Embedded System provided below. The table contains category-wise scores.

PG Program

Group

Category

Max GATE Score

Min GATE Score

Artificial Intelligence

G2

SC

395

385

Artificial Intelligence

G1

EWS

584

584

Artificial Intelligence

G2

OBC-NCL

519

514

Artificial Intelligence

G2

EWS

521

521

Artificial Intelligence

G2

OPEN

588

575

Artificial Intelligence

G1

OBC-NCL

603

580

Artificial Intelligence

G1

OPEN

661

624

Artificial Intelligence

G1

ST

299

299

Artificial Intelligence

G1

SC

447

447

Artificial Intelligence

G2

ST

251

251

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

SC

355

350

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

ST

266

266

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

OBC-NCL

474

449

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

OPEN

563

494

VLSI Design & Embedded Systems

G1

EWS

489

479

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 15:31 IST
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