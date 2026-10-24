From Rs 2.9 LPA to Rs 1.5 Crore: Tech Professional’s Journey After Early Layoff

A technology professional who started his career with an annual salary of Rs 2.9 lakh and lost his first job has shared how multiple career changes helped him reach a reported Rs 1.5 crore annual job opportunity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In a Reddit post, the professional described his nearly nine-and-a-half-year career journey, which included working at L&T Infotech, IBM, Airbus and Thoughtworks before receiving the overseas opportunity. His experience highlights how learning new technical skills, exploring different job opportunities and seeking support from colleagues helped him move towards his preferred career path. Career Began With a Layoff at L&T Infotech The professional said he started working at L&T Infotech in a manual testing role. However, he struggled with the assigned work and could not clear the required internal examinations within the permitted attempts. He was eventually laid off while earning around Rs 2.9 lakh per annum.

The setback did not end his job search. Within 15 days, he joined IBM after a friend encouraged him to apply again. At IBM, he worked with JD Edwards, an enterprise software platform used by businesses. However, his long-term interest was in big data, a field that involves analysing large amounts of information to identify patterns and useful insights. He began learning the technology independently but struggled to secure a role because he lacked practical experience working on live projects. How He Moved Into Big Data According to his account, an unexpected professional connection eventually helped him get an opportunity to work on a big data project. He also spoke to his manager about his career concerns and requested permission to move into the technology area he wanted to pursue. After receiving the necessary approval, he joined a big data project in May 2020.

He said he worked long hours while learning the technology and adapting to a production environment, where software and systems are used in real-world operations. Despite these efforts, his annual salary was around Rs 3.78 lakh in January 2022. Frustrated with his salary growth, he began applying to other companies. He received offers from TCS, Cognizant, Wipro and Nineleaps, with annual packages ranging from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 13 lakh, according to his post. His manager subsequently matched the highest offer, increasing his monthly salary to around Rs 1.25 lakh by March 2022. Salary Increased After Switching Companies Later, the professional moved to Airbus, where he received an annual package of Rs 23 lakh and a joining bonus of Rs 5 lakh. At Airbus, he worked with Palantir Foundry, a platform used to integrate and analyse business data. He said he contributed to major projects and gained valuable experience.