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World’s Largest Militaries in 2026: India Has the 2nd Biggest Force, Check Full Global Rankings For Air, Navy, Ground Power

By Jaisal Kaur
Last Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 19:40 IST

India has the world’s second-largest active military, with approximately 1.431 million personnel. China leads the category with around 2.04 million active troops.

The figures encompass active-duty personnel and exclude reserve forces and paramilitary organisations
The figures encompass active-duty personnel and exclude reserve forces and paramilitary organisations

India ranks among the world’s largest military powers when compared by troop strength, tank inventory, military aircraft and naval assets, according to an analysis using 2026 Global Firepower data.

India Ranks Second in Active Personnel

India has the world’s second-largest active military, with approximately 1.431 million personnel. China leads the category with around 2.04 million active troops.

The figures encompass active-duty personnel and exclude reserve forces and paramilitary organisations. India’s position showcases the scale of its armed forces and its continuing focus on maintaining a large operational manpower base.

India Secures Fifth-Largest Tank Fleet

With 3,913 tanks, India ranks fifth globally in armoured strength. China leads with 5,870 tanks, followed by Russia with 5,630 and North Korea with 4,895.

The ranking reviews the size of each country’s tank inventory but does not assess the age, technology, readiness or combat capability of the vehicles. These parameters can significantly affect battlefield performance.

Military Air Power Rankings

India ranks fourth in total military aircraft, with an estimated 2,183 aircraft across its armed forces. The figure includes fighter aircraft, helicopters, transport planes and training aircraft.

The United States dominates this category with 13,032 military aircraft. Its total exceeds the combined inventories of Russia, China, India and South Korea, highlighting Washington’s considerable advantage in air assets.

Combined Ranking for 4 Military Parameters in 2026

Country

Active personnel

Tanks

Military aircraft

Naval assets

China

2,035,000 (#1)

5,870 (#1)

3,529 (#3)

841 (#1)

India

1,431,000 (#2)

3,913 (#5)

2,183 (#4)

343 (#4)

United States

1,333,030 (#3)

4,666 (#4)

13,032 (#1)

465 (#3)

Russia

1,320,000 (#4, tied)

5,630 (#2)

4,237 (#2)

747 (#2)

North Korea

1,320,000 (#4, tied)

4,895 (#3)

332 (#6)

Ukraine

900,000 (#6)

Pakistan

660,000 (#7)

2,677 (#7)

1,397 (#7)

Iran

610,000 (#8)

2,675 (#8)

Ethiopia

503,000 (#9)

Türkiye

481,000 (#10)

2,284 (#9)

1,101 (#8)

Egypt

3,620 (#6)

1,088 (#9)

Vietnam

1,999 (#10)

South Korea

1,540 (#5)

Japan

1,429 (#6)

France

974 (#10)

Indonesia

338 (#5)

Thailand

304 (#7)

Italy

285 (#8)

Sweden

279 (#9)

Sri Lanka

275 (#10)

Source: Visual Capitalist, based on 2026 Global Firepower data

Who has the Largest Naval Assets

While India holds the fourth spot globally in naval assets, with 343 vessels. China leads with 841 vessels, followed by Russia with 747 and the United States with 465.

The parameter includes warships, submarines, patrol boats and smaller naval craft. Because every vessel is counted equally, the figures do not fully showcase variations in size, firepower, technology, or strategic importance.

World’s Largest Arms Importer

The rankings also uncover India’s relevance in the global defence trade. India accounted for 24% of France’s arms exports, 48% of Russia’s, and 29% of Israel’s.

 





Jaisal Kaur
Jaisal Kaur

Assistant Manager

Jaisal Kaur is a senior education journalist with around four years of experience across leading Indian media organisations, including Business Standard, The Hindu, Zee Media, and Youth Ki Awaaz. She combines a passion for creative storytelling and breaking news with in-depth expertise across diverse domains, including international affairs, geopolitics, and Indian politics.

At Jagran Josh, she specialises in writing explainers and analytical stories on international news and current affairs. Over the years, she has developed strong expertise in leveraging digital and multimedia tools, along with SEO best practices, to enhance the speed, reach, and impact of her stories.

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First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 19:40 IST
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