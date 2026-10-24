World’s Largest Militaries in 2026: India Has the 2nd Biggest Force, Check Full Global Rankings For Air, Navy, Ground Power
India has the world’s second-largest active military, with approximately 1.431 million personnel. China leads the category with around 2.04 million active troops.
India ranks among the world’s largest military powers when compared by troop strength, tank inventory, military aircraft and naval assets, according to an analysis using 2026 Global Firepower data.
India Ranks Second in Active Personnel
India has the world’s second-largest active military, with approximately 1.431 million personnel. China leads the category with around 2.04 million active troops.
The figures encompass active-duty personnel and exclude reserve forces and paramilitary organisations. India’s position showcases the scale of its armed forces and its continuing focus on maintaining a large operational manpower base.
India Secures Fifth-Largest Tank Fleet
With 3,913 tanks, India ranks fifth globally in armoured strength. China leads with 5,870 tanks, followed by Russia with 5,630 and North Korea with 4,895.
The ranking reviews the size of each country’s tank inventory but does not assess the age, technology, readiness or combat capability of the vehicles. These parameters can significantly affect battlefield performance.
Military Air Power Rankings
India ranks fourth in total military aircraft, with an estimated 2,183 aircraft across its armed forces. The figure includes fighter aircraft, helicopters, transport planes and training aircraft.
The United States dominates this category with 13,032 military aircraft. Its total exceeds the combined inventories of Russia, China, India and South Korea, highlighting Washington’s considerable advantage in air assets.
Combined Ranking for 4 Military Parameters in 2026
|
Country
|
Active personnel
|
Tanks
|
Military aircraft
|
Naval assets
|
China
|
2,035,000 (#1)
|
5,870 (#1)
|
3,529 (#3)
|
841 (#1)
|
India
|
1,431,000 (#2)
|
3,913 (#5)
|
2,183 (#4)
|
343 (#4)
|
United States
|
1,333,030 (#3)
|
4,666 (#4)
|
13,032 (#1)
|
465 (#3)
|
Russia
|
1,320,000 (#4, tied)
|
5,630 (#2)
|
4,237 (#2)
|
747 (#2)
|
North Korea
|
1,320,000 (#4, tied)
|
4,895 (#3)
|
—
|
332 (#6)
|
Ukraine
|
900,000 (#6)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Pakistan
|
660,000 (#7)
|
2,677 (#7)
|
1,397 (#7)
|
—
|
Iran
|
610,000 (#8)
|
2,675 (#8)
|
—
|
—
|
Ethiopia
|
503,000 (#9)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Türkiye
|
481,000 (#10)
|
2,284 (#9)
|
1,101 (#8)
|
—
|
Egypt
|
—
|
3,620 (#6)
|
1,088 (#9)
|
—
|
Vietnam
|
—
|
1,999 (#10)
|
—
|
—
|
South Korea
|
—
|
—
|
1,540 (#5)
|
—
|
Japan
|
—
|
—
|
1,429 (#6)
|
—
|
France
|
—
|
—
|
974 (#10)
|
—
|
Indonesia
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
338 (#5)
|
Thailand
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
304 (#7)
|
Italy
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
285 (#8)
|
Sweden
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
279 (#9)
|
Sri Lanka
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
275 (#10)
Source: Visual Capitalist, based on 2026 Global Firepower data
Who has the Largest Naval Assets
While India holds the fourth spot globally in naval assets, with 343 vessels. China leads with 841 vessels, followed by Russia with 747 and the United States with 465.
The parameter includes warships, submarines, patrol boats and smaller naval craft. Because every vessel is counted equally, the figures do not fully showcase variations in size, firepower, technology, or strategic importance.
World’s Largest Arms Importer
The rankings also uncover India’s relevance in the global defence trade. India accounted for 24% of France’s arms exports, 48% of Russia’s, and 29% of Israel’s.
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