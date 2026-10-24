India ranks among the world’s largest military powers when compared by troop strength, tank inventory, military aircraft and naval assets, according to an analysis using 2026 Global Firepower data.

India Ranks Second in Active Personnel

India has the world’s second-largest active military, with approximately 1.431 million personnel. China leads the category with around 2.04 million active troops.

The figures encompass active-duty personnel and exclude reserve forces and paramilitary organisations. India’s position showcases the scale of its armed forces and its continuing focus on maintaining a large operational manpower base.

India Secures Fifth-Largest Tank Fleet

With 3,913 tanks, India ranks fifth globally in armoured strength. China leads with 5,870 tanks, followed by Russia with 5,630 and North Korea with 4,895.