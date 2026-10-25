IMD Weather Today, 25 October : Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Tamil Nadu; Cyclone Threat Looms Over Andhra Pradesh; Check State-Wise Forecast

IMD Weather Forecast Today, 25 October: India is right now into the transitional weather all over. The Indian Meteorological Department has different alerts for different states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is tracking a developing low-pressure weather system over the Bay of Bengal. This is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26. With that weather event, the department has issued a red alert for the southern part of the nation. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal face heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while coastal Karnataka may also witness intense showers. Rainfall activity could increase along the eastern coast later this week. Delhi and Delhi-NCR have witnessed very pleasant weather after the gusty winds, thunderstorms and drizzle from yesterday. But today, Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are likely to remain comparatively dry, with cooler nights and morning haze.

It rained in Delhi and the NCR because of a shift in weather conditions across all the states. Yesterday’s weather was driven by active thunderstorms, gusty winds, and alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is highly advised right now to look at the weather forecast before you step out and be prepared with an umbrella. Residents should stay updated, as weather conditions can change quickly. IMD Weather Forecast: Rainfall Outlook Across India Over the Next 48 Hours Region Expected Weather Conditions Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mangaluru and Bengaluru Intense rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning, with isolated extremely heavy downpours. Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Rainfall is expected to intensify as the Bay of Bengal system develops, particularly from October 27–28. Raipur, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Ranchi Rain may spread to isolated areas, with heavy showers possible over the next 48 hours. Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Amritsar and Lucknow Mostly dry weather with clear to partly cloudy skies. Morning mist or haze may affect visibility.

IMD Weather Today: Rain Alerts (The Rain map has been taken from IMD Officials at 7:40, and is subjected to chnages over the day) IMD Weather Forecast Today: Cyclone And Severe Weather Alerts - Cyclonic Storm Expected by October 26: The weather system over the east-central Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into a deep depression on October 25 and develop into a cyclonic storm by October 26. - Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall: Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall, according to the IMD. - Wind Warning for Bay of Bengal: Squally winds reaching 50–60 kmph, with gusts of up to 70 kmph, are expected over parts of the Bay of Bengal. - Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore: Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the central and southwestern Bay of Bengal waters through October 28 due to rough sea conditions.

Also Read: IMD Cyclone Arnab Alert: Bay of Bengal Storm to Become India's 1st Cyclone of 2026, Heavy Rain in 10 States; When is Landfall? IMD Weather Forecast For Major And Regions Delhi Weather Today After yesterday’s rain, Delhi is likely to remain largely dry on Sunday, October 25. It will have partly cloudy skies and morning haze. Daytime conditions are expected to remain comparatively comfortable these days. It is also expected that the pollution will rise in a few days, like every year in Delhi. Punjab Weather Today Punjab and its cities are expected to experience mostly dry weather. The dry weather is because there is a quick shift in the weather. The cities in the north are experiencing the onset of winter. But today, Punjab will have clear or partly cloudy skies across several areas. Conditions may become more stable following recent unsettled weather in northwestern India.

Residents should check district-level forecasts before travelling and remain alert to any changes in weather conditions. Gurugram Weather Today It is predicted that Gurugram is to remain largely dry on October 25, as weather conditions are similar to Delhi. A little morning haze will affect visibility in some areas, and it will continue for a while. While daytime conditions are likely to remain comfortable, commuters should monitor local updates for changes in cloud cover or possible showers. Lucknow Weather Today Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh will remain largely dry, unlike southern India, where heavy rainfall is in the forecast. Uttar Pradesh may experience cloud cover and morning haze, varying across different cities locally. Jammu And Kashmir Weather Today Jammu and Kashmir may experience isolated to scattered rainfall on October 25, with conditions varying across Jammu, Srinagar and higher-altitude areas.