IMD Weather Today, 25 October : Red Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Tamil Nadu; Cyclone Threat Looms Over Andhra Pradesh; Check State-Wise Forecast
IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and nearby regions as a developing Bay of Bengal system may intensify into a cyclone. Check state-wise weather forecasts, rainfall warnings, wind alerts and conditions across India today.
IMD Weather Forecast Today, 25 October: India is right now into the transitional weather all over. The Indian Meteorological Department has different alerts for different states.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is tracking a developing low-pressure weather system over the Bay of Bengal. This is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26.
With that weather event, the department has issued a red alert for the southern part of the nation. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal face heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while coastal Karnataka may also witness intense showers. Rainfall activity could increase along the eastern coast later this week.
Delhi and Delhi-NCR have witnessed very pleasant weather after the gusty winds, thunderstorms and drizzle from yesterday. But today, Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are likely to remain comparatively dry, with cooler nights and morning haze.
It rained in Delhi and the NCR because of a shift in weather conditions across all the states. Yesterday’s weather was driven by active thunderstorms, gusty winds, and alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
It is highly advised right now to look at the weather forecast before you step out and be prepared with an umbrella. Residents should stay updated, as weather conditions can change quickly.
IMD Weather Forecast: Rainfall Outlook Across India Over the Next 48 Hours
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Region
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Expected Weather Conditions
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Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mangaluru and Bengaluru
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Intense rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning, with isolated extremely heavy downpours.
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Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack
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Rainfall is expected to intensify as the Bay of Bengal system develops, particularly from October 27–28.
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Raipur, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Ranchi
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Rain may spread to isolated areas, with heavy showers possible over the next 48 hours.
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Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Amritsar and Lucknow
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Mostly dry weather with clear to partly cloudy skies. Morning mist or haze may affect visibility.
IMD Weather Today: Rain Alerts
(The Rain map has been taken from IMD Officials at 7:40, and is subjected to chnages over the day)
IMD Weather Forecast Today: Cyclone And Severe Weather Alerts
- Cyclonic Storm Expected by October 26: The weather system over the east-central Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into a deep depression on October 25 and develop into a cyclonic storm by October 26.
- Red Alert for Heavy Rainfall: Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall, according to the IMD.
- Wind Warning for Bay of Bengal: Squally winds reaching 50–60 kmph, with gusts of up to 70 kmph, are expected over parts of the Bay of Bengal.
- Fishermen Advised to Stay Ashore: Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the central and southwestern Bay of Bengal waters through October 28 due to rough sea conditions.
Also Read: IMD Cyclone Arnab Alert: Bay of Bengal Storm to Become India's 1st Cyclone of 2026, Heavy Rain in 10 States; When is Landfall?
IMD Weather Forecast For Major And Regions
Delhi Weather Today
After yesterday’s rain, Delhi is likely to remain largely dry on Sunday, October 25. It will have partly cloudy skies and morning haze.
Daytime conditions are expected to remain comparatively comfortable these days. It is also expected that the pollution will rise in a few days, like every year in Delhi.
Punjab Weather Today
Punjab and its cities are expected to experience mostly dry weather. The dry weather is because there is a quick shift in the weather. The cities in the north are experiencing the onset of winter.
But today, Punjab will have clear or partly cloudy skies across several areas. Conditions may become more stable following recent unsettled weather in northwestern India.
Residents should check district-level forecasts before travelling and remain alert to any changes in weather conditions.
Gurugram Weather Today
It is predicted that Gurugram is to remain largely dry on October 25, as weather conditions are similar to Delhi.
A little morning haze will affect visibility in some areas, and it will continue for a while. While daytime conditions are likely to remain comfortable, commuters should monitor local updates for changes in cloud cover or possible showers.
Lucknow Weather Today
Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh will remain largely dry, unlike southern India, where heavy rainfall is in the forecast.
Uttar Pradesh may experience cloud cover and morning haze, varying across different cities locally.
Jammu And Kashmir Weather Today
Jammu and Kashmir may experience isolated to scattered rainfall on October 25, with conditions varying across Jammu, Srinagar and higher-altitude areas.
Travellers heading towards mountain roads should check local weather advisories, particularly for possible rain, reduced visibility or snowfall in elevated regions.
State-Wise Weather Forecast Today: All 28 States and Capitals
Here’s the weather across India's 28 states on October 25, 2026. It shows rainfall risks and general conditions, but residents should check district-specific IMD warnings for the latest updates.
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State
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Capital
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Weather Forecast
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Andhra Pradesh
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Amaravati
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Rain is possible in coastal areas. Heavy to extremely heavy rain is forecast in parts of the state on October 27–28.
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Arunachal Pradesh
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Itanagar
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No major rainfall warning established in the available summary. Check local forecasts.
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Assam
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Dispur
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No major rainfall warning established in the available summary. Local conditions may vary.
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Bihar
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Patna
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Mostly dry conditions are expected today. Isolated heavy rainfall is possible later in the week.
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Chhattisgarh
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Raipur
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Isolated heavy rainfall is possible on October 28–29.
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Goa
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Panaji
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Check local forecasts for showers. No specific statewide heavy-rain warning is confirmed here.
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Gujarat
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Gandhinagar
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No major rainfall warning established in the available summary.
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Haryana
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Chandigarh*
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Mostly dry weather is expected, including across the wider Delhi-NCR region.
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Himachal Pradesh
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Shimla
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Isolated to scattered rainfall is possible in some areas.
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Jharkhand
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Ranchi
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Mostly dry conditions may continue today, with isolated heavy rainfall possible later in the week.
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Karnataka
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Bengaluru
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Rain and thunderstorms are expected in parts of the state, with heavy rainfall possible in the south interior.
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Kerala
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Thiruvananthapuram
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Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast, with isolated extremely heavy downpours possible.
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Madhya Pradesh
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Bhopal
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Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are possible in some areas.
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Maharashtra
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Mumbai
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Check regional forecasts for local showers. No statewide heavy-rain warning is confirmed here.
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Manipur
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Imphal
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No major rainfall warning established in the available summary.
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Meghalaya
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Shillong
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No major rainfall warning established in the available summary.
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Mizoram
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Aizawl
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No major rainfall warning established in the available summary.
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Nagaland
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Kohima
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No major rainfall warning established in the available summary.
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Odisha
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Bhubaneswar
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The developing Bay of Bengal system may bring rain and strong winds from October 27 onwards.
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Punjab
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Chandigarh*
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Mostly dry conditions are expected, although local weather may vary.
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Rajasthan
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Jaipur
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No major statewide rainfall warning established in the available summary.
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Sikkim
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Gangtok
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Check local forecasts for changing conditions, particularly at higher altitudes.
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Tamil Nadu
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Chennai
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Widespread rain is expected, with heavy to extremely heavy downpours possible in isolated areas.
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Telangana
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Hyderabad
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Rainfall is possible later in the week as the weather system develops.
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Tripura
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Agartala
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No major rainfall warning established in the available summary.
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Uttar Pradesh
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Lucknow
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Mostly dry conditions are expected in many areas. Check district-level updates.
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Uttarakhand
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Dehradun
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Isolated rainfall is possible in some areas, with conditions varying across the hills.
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West Bengal
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Kolkata
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Rainfall activity may increase from October 27, with isolated heavy rain possible in coastal districts later.
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