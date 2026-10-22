MP Police SI Admit Card 2026: Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF at esb.mp.gov.in - Link Active
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026: The MPESB has released the MP Police SI written examination admit card on its official website esb.mp.gov. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the hall ticket pdf using their login credentials. Check this article to get the admit card link and other details.
Key Points
- MPESB released MP Police SI admit card on 24 October 2026.
- The preliminary written examination is scheduled for 28 October 2026.
- Candidates must download and print the admit card for exam entry.
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the MP Police SI written examination on 24 October 2026. The Preliminary written examination is scheduled to be held on 28 October 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination should download the admit card from the official website. The direct link will also be provided here once the link goes active on the MPESB official website. The candidates are required to take a printout of their e-admit card as there will be no entry inside the examination hall without it. The MPESB will be conducting the recruitment examination for the post of Subedar and Sub Inspector (SI) Cadre - Technical and Non-Technical.
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the MPESB is going to fill a total of 504 Subedar and Sub Inspector (SI) vacancies under the advertisement number PHQ/2-Reach/S-1/997/26. Check the highlights in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Department Name
|
Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh
|
Post Name
|
Subedar and Sub Inspector (SI) Cadre – Technical and Non-Technical
|
Advertisement No.
|
PHQ/2-Reach/S-1/997/26
|
No. of Vacancies
|
504 posts
|
Pay Scale
|
Level-9 (₹36,200 - ₹1,14,800/-)
|
Notification Release Date
|
01 September 2026
|
Application Dates
|
09 September to 23 September 2026
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
28 October 2026
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
24 October 2026
|
Official Website
|
esb.mp.gov.in
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The candidates who are going to appear for the MP Police SI prelims examination scheduled to be held on 28 October 2026 should download the hall tickets once made available on the official website.
|
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026
How to Download MP Police SI Admit Card 2026
To download the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, go to the Admit Card section.
-
Click on the link “Subedar & Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test 2026”.
-
Enter your online application form number, date of birth, password, and security code.
-
Now, click on the Proceed Further button.
-
Download the admit card and take a printout of it.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.