MP Police SI Admit Card 2026: Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF at esb.mp.gov.in - Link Active

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit card for the MP Police SI written examination on 24 October 2026. The Preliminary written examination is scheduled to be held on 28 October 2026. The candidates who are going to appear for the examination should download the admit card from the official website. The direct link will also be provided here once the link goes active on the MPESB official website. The candidates are required to take a printout of their e-admit card as there will be no entry inside the examination hall without it. The MPESB will be conducting the recruitment examination for the post of Subedar and Sub Inspector (SI) Cadre - Technical and Non-Technical.

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the MPESB is going to fill a total of 504 Subedar and Sub Inspector (SI) vacancies under the advertisement number PHQ/2-Reach/S-1/997/26. Check the highlights in the table below: