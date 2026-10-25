Key Points MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 released by MPESB on 24 October 2026.

Exam dates postponed from 28 October 2026 to 30 October - 5 November 2026.

Download admit card for 507 posts from esb.mp.gov.in using application number.

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 on 24 October 2026. It is for the first-phase preliminary written exam for the Subedar and Sub-Inspector recruitment, which will fill 507 posts. The exam will start on 30 October to 5 November 2026 at different centres across the state. Candidates who have applied successfully can now download the hall ticket from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in as the hall ticket will be same only the exam date is postponed. The MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 can be downloaded by entering their application number, date of birth, and verification details. Without the admit card, entry to the exam hall is not allowed. Check this article to get a direct link to download the admit card along with the steps and more.

MP Police SI Exam 2026 Postponed: New Exam Date The MP Police SI Exam 2026, earlier scheduled to start on 28 October 2026, has been postponed. According to the MPESB website, the Subedar and Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test will now be held from 30 October 2026 to 5 November 2026. Candidates should check esb.mp.gov.in regularly for the shift-wise schedule and any other updates. Particulars Details Earlier Exam Date 28 October 2026 New Exam Date 30 October 2026 to 5 November 2026 Official Website esb.mp.gov.in MP Police SI & Subedar Admit Card 2026 Download Link The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has activated the download link for the Subedar and Sub-Inspector admit card on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their Application Number, Date of Birth, and verification details to log in. The verification details are the first 2 letters of the mother's name and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number.

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Click Here to Download MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Highlights The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal, has released the admit card for the Subedar and Sub-Inspector recruitment exam. The recruitment will fill 507 posts in the Home (Police) Department. Candidates can check all the key details of the exam in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name MP Police Subedar SI Recruitment 2026 Conducting Board Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal Department Home (Police) Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh Post Name Subedar and Sub-Inspector (SI) Total Posts 507 Admit Card Release Date 24 October 2026 Exam Date 28 October 2026 Official Website esb.mp.gov.in

How to Download MP Police SI Admit Card 2026? Candidates just need to follow the simple steps below and keep their login details ready. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official MPESB website by following these steps: Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on the "Admit Card" section on the homepage.

Click on the link "Test Admit Card - Police Sub-Inspector / Subedar Recruitment Test".

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

Solve the security captcha shown on the screen and click on "Submit".

Your MP Police SI Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download it and take 2-3 printouts for the day of the exam. Details Mentioned on the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should check that all the details printed on it are correct. The following details are given on the MP Police Subedar/SI Admit Card 2026: