MP SI Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF at esb.mp.gov.in
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026: MPESB has released the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 on October 24 for 507 Subedar and Sub-Inspector posts. Candidates can now download the hall ticket from esb.mp.gov.in using their application number and date of birth. The exam starts on 28 October 2026, in two shifts. Check this article to get the direct download link and other details.
Key Points
- MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 released by MPESB on 24 October 2026.
- Exam dates postponed from 28 October 2026 to 30 October - 5 November 2026.
- Download admit card for 507 posts from esb.mp.gov.in using application number.
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 on 24 October 2026. It is for the first-phase preliminary written exam for the Subedar and Sub-Inspector recruitment, which will fill 507 posts. The exam will start on 30 October to 5 November 2026 at different centres across the state. Candidates who have applied successfully can now download the hall ticket from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in as the hall ticket will be same only the exam date is postponed. The MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 can be downloaded by entering their application number, date of birth, and verification details. Without the admit card, entry to the exam hall is not allowed. Check this article to get a direct link to download the admit card along with the steps and more.
MP Police SI Exam 2026 Postponed: New Exam Date
The MP Police SI Exam 2026, earlier scheduled to start on 28 October 2026, has been postponed. According to the MPESB website, the Subedar and Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test will now be held from 30 October 2026 to 5 November 2026. Candidates should check esb.mp.gov.in regularly for the shift-wise schedule and any other updates.
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Particulars
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Details
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Earlier Exam Date
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28 October 2026
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New Exam Date
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30 October 2026 to 5 November 2026
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
MP Police SI & Subedar Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has activated the download link for the Subedar and Sub-Inspector admit card on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their Application Number, Date of Birth, and verification details to log in. The verification details are the first 2 letters of the mother's name and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number.
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MP Police SI Admit Card 2026
MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal, has released the admit card for the Subedar and Sub-Inspector recruitment exam. The recruitment will fill 507 posts in the Home (Police) Department. Candidates can check all the key details of the exam in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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MP Police Subedar SI Recruitment 2026
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Conducting Board
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal
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Department
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Home (Police) Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh
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Post Name
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Subedar and Sub-Inspector (SI)
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Total Posts
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507
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Admit Card Release Date
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24 October 2026
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Exam Date
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28 October 2026
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Official Website
How to Download MP Police SI Admit Card 2026?
Candidates just need to follow the simple steps below and keep their login details ready. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official MPESB website by following these steps:
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Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), esb.mp.gov.in.
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Click on the "Admit Card" section on the homepage.
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Click on the link "Test Admit Card - Police Sub-Inspector / Subedar Recruitment Test".
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Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
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Solve the security captcha shown on the screen and click on "Submit".
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Your MP Police SI Admit Card will appear on the screen.
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Download it and take 2-3 printouts for the day of the exam.
Details Mentioned on the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026
After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should check that all the details printed on it are correct. The following details are given on the MP Police Subedar/SI Admit Card 2026:
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Candidate's name and roll number
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Application number
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Date of birth
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Candidate's photograph and signature
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Exam date and shift timing
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Reporting time and gate closing time
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Name and address of the exam centre
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Important instructions for the exam day
MP Police SI & Subedar Exam Date 2026
Candidates should know the exam date and shift timings well before exam day. This helps them plan their travel and reach the centre on time. According to the official notice released by MPESB, the first-phase preliminary written exam for the Subedar/Sub-Inspector recruitment will start on Wednesday, 28 October 2026. It will be held at different centres across the state in two shifts. The shift-wise timings are given in the table below.
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Particulars
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Shift 1 (Morning)
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Shift 2 (Afternoon)
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Exam Name
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Subedar / SI Selection Test 2026
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Subedar / SI Selection Test 2026
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Written Examination Date
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28 October 2026 (Wednesday) onwards
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28 October 2026 (Wednesday) onwards
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Reporting & Entry Window
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8:00 AM to 9:00 AM
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1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
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Instruction Reading Time
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9:50 AM to 10:00 AM (10 Minutes)
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2:50 PM to 3:00 PM (10 Minutes)
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Exam Duration (Marking Answers)
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10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (2 Hours / 120 Mins)
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3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (2 Hours / 120 Mins)
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com