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MP SI Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF at esb.mp.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 10:14 IST

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026: MPESB has released the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 on October 24 for 507 Subedar and Sub-Inspector posts. Candidates can now download the hall ticket from esb.mp.gov.in using their application number and date of birth. The exam starts on 28 October 2026, in two shifts. Check this article to get the direct download link and other details.

MP SI Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF at esb.mp.gov.in
MP SI Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF at esb.mp.gov.in

Key Points

  • MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 released by MPESB on 24 October 2026.
  • Exam dates postponed from 28 October 2026 to 30 October - 5 November 2026.
  • Download admit card for 507 posts from esb.mp.gov.in using application number.

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 on 24 October 2026. It is for the first-phase preliminary written exam for the Subedar and Sub-Inspector recruitment, which will fill 507 posts. The exam will start on 30 October to 5 November 2026 at different centres across the state. Candidates who have applied successfully can now download the hall ticket from the official website, esb.mp.gov.in as the hall ticket will be same only the exam date  is postponed. The MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 can be downloaded by entering their application number, date of birth, and verification details. Without the admit card, entry to the exam hall is not allowed. Check this article to get a direct link to download the admit card along with the steps and more. 

Screenshot 2026-10-24 232230

MP Police SI Exam 2026 Postponed: New Exam Date

The MP Police SI Exam 2026, earlier scheduled to start on 28 October 2026, has been postponed. According to the MPESB website, the Subedar and Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test will now be held from 30 October 2026 to 5 November 2026. Candidates should check esb.mp.gov.in regularly for the shift-wise schedule and any other updates.

Particulars 

Details

Earlier Exam Date

28 October 2026

New Exam Date

30 October 2026 to 5 November 2026

Official Website

esb.mp.gov.in 

MP

MP Police SI & Subedar Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has activated the download link for the Subedar and Sub-Inspector admit card on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their Application Number, Date of Birth, and verification details to log in. The verification details are the first 2 letters of the mother's name and the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number.

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026

Click Here to Download 

MP Police SI Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal, has released the admit card for the Subedar and Sub-Inspector recruitment exam. The recruitment will fill 507 posts in the Home (Police) Department. Candidates can check all the key details of the exam in the table below.

Particulars 

Details

Exam Name 

MP Police Subedar SI Recruitment 2026

Conducting Board

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), Bhopal

Department

Home (Police) Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh

Post Name

Subedar and Sub-Inspector (SI)

Total Posts

507

Admit Card Release Date

24 October 2026

Exam Date

28 October 2026

Official Website

esb.mp.gov.in

How to Download MP Police SI Admit Card 2026?

Candidates just need to follow the simple steps below and keep their login details ready. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official MPESB website by following these steps:

  • Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), esb.mp.gov.in.

  • Click on the "Admit Card" section on the homepage.

  • Click on the link "Test Admit Card - Police Sub-Inspector / Subedar Recruitment Test".

  • Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.

  • Solve the security captcha shown on the screen and click on "Submit".

  • Your MP Police SI Admit Card will appear on the screen.

  • Download it and take 2-3 printouts for the day of the exam.

Details Mentioned on the MP Police SI Admit Card 2026

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should check that all the details printed on it are correct. The following details are given on the MP Police Subedar/SI Admit Card 2026:

  • Candidate's name and roll number

  • Application number

  • Date of birth

  • Candidate's photograph and signature

  • Exam date and shift timing

  • Reporting time and gate closing time

  • Name and address of the exam centre

  • Important instructions for the exam day

MP Police SI & Subedar Exam Date 2026

Candidates should know the exam date and shift timings well before exam day. This helps them plan their travel and reach the centre on time. According to the official notice released by MPESB, the first-phase preliminary written exam for the Subedar/Sub-Inspector recruitment will start on Wednesday, 28 October 2026. It will be held at different centres across the state in two shifts. The shift-wise timings are given in the table below.

Particulars

Shift 1 (Morning)

Shift 2 (Afternoon)

Exam Name

Subedar / SI Selection Test 2026

Subedar / SI Selection Test 2026

Written Examination Date

28 October 2026 (Wednesday) onwards

28 October 2026 (Wednesday) onwards

Reporting & Entry Window

8:00 AM to 9:00 AM

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Instruction Reading Time

9:50 AM to 10:00 AM (10 Minutes)

2:50 PM to 3:00 PM (10 Minutes)

Exam Duration (Marking Answers)

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (2 Hours / 120 Mins)

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM (2 Hours / 120 Mins)

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 25, 2026, 07:12 IST
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    FAQs

    •  What are the new exam date?
      +
      MPESB has postponed the MP Police SI examination 2026. Earlier it was on 28 October and now it is from 30 October to 5 November 2026
    • Which documents must I carry to the exam centre?
      +
      Candidates must carry a printout of the admit card, a valid photo ID, and a recent passport size photo.
    • What should I do if there is a mistake on my admit card?
      +
      Candidates should contact MPESB before the exam day to get it corrected.All answers come from the details in your screenshots. Please check Q3 against the live login page, as the article was inconsistent on the login details.
    • Is admit card is same for the new exam date of MP Police SI?
      +
      Yes, the admit card is same to the new exam date of MP Police SI.

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