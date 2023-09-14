[Updated] Rohit Sharma Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

Rohit Sharma Stats 2023: The ICC World Cup 2023 is on the horizon, and fans are enthusiastic to witness their favourite cricketers in action. The last season of the tournament was one of the most exciting ones, and the Cricket World Cup 2023 is expected to deliver even more thrilling games.

India is the host for the World Cup, and the squad includes many star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Sharma is considered one of the best batsmen of the modern era and is on track to break many near-unbreakable records. He is also the current captain of the Indian team.

As captain, Rohit Sharma has found a great degree of success and has experience leading young and veteran players alike. He won the Indian Premier League five times and is known for his cool and composed nature.

Today, we take a look at Rohit Sharma’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Related:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

Rohit Sharma Biography

Rohit Sharma Stats and Key Achievements

FORMAT Test ODI T20I Match 52 248 148 Inning 88 241 140 Not Out 9 36 17 Runs 3677 10031 3853 Highest Score 212 264 118 Average 46.54 48.93 31.32 Balls Faced 6534 11111 2767 Strike Rate 56.27 90.27 139.24 100s 10 30 4 50s 16 51 29 Fours 394 923 348 Sixes 77 286 182 Catch 51 90 58 Stumping 0 0 0

Rohit Sharma ODI World Cup Stats 2023