[Updated] Rohit Sharma Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format
Rohit Sharma Stats 2023: The ICC World Cup 2023 is on the horizon, and fans are enthusiastic to witness their favourite cricketers in action. The last season of the tournament was one of the most exciting ones, and the Cricket World Cup 2023 is expected to deliver even more thrilling games.
India is the host for the World Cup, and the squad includes many star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Sharma is considered one of the best batsmen of the modern era and is on track to break many near-unbreakable records. He is also the current captain of the Indian team.
As captain, Rohit Sharma has found a great degree of success and has experience leading young and veteran players alike. He won the Indian Premier League five times and is known for his cool and composed nature.
Today, we take a look at Rohit Sharma’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.
Related:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets
Rohit Sharma Stats and Key Achievements
|
FORMAT
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
Match
|
52
|
248
|
148
|
Inning
|
88
|
241
|
140
|
Not Out
|
9
|
36
|
17
|
Runs
|
3677
|
10031
|
3853
|
Highest Score
|
212
|
264
|
118
|
Average
|
46.54
|
48.93
|
31.32
|
Balls Faced
|
6534
|
11111
|
2767
|
Strike Rate
|
56.27
|
90.27
|
139.24
|
100s
|
10
|
30
|
4
|
50s
|
16
|
51
|
29
|
Fours
|
394
|
923
|
348
|
Sixes
|
77
|
286
|
182
|
Catch
|
51
|
90
|
58
|
Stumping
|
0
|
0
|
0
Rohit Sharma ODI World Cup Stats 2023
|
Batting
|
Innings:
|
17
|
Not Outs:
|
2
|
Aggregate:
|
978
|
Highest Score:
|
140
|
Average:
|
65.20
|
50s:
|
3
|
100s:
|
6
|
Ducks:
|
1
|
Scoring Rate
|
95.98
|
Opened Batting:
|
17