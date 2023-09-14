[Updated] Rohit Sharma Stats 2023: Total Runs, Centuries and Wickets in All Format

Rohit Sharma Stats 2023: The ICC World Cup 2023 is on the horizon, and fans are enthusiastic to witness their favourite cricketers in action. The last season of the tournament was one of the most exciting ones, and the Cricket World Cup 2023 is expected to deliver even more thrilling games.

India is the host for the World Cup, and the squad includes many star players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Sharma is considered one of the best batsmen of the modern era and is on track to break many near-unbreakable records. He is also the current captain of the Indian team.

As captain, Rohit Sharma has found a great degree of success and has experience leading young and veteran players alike. He won the Indian Premier League five times and is known for his cool and composed nature.

Today, we take a look at Rohit Sharma’s records and achievements over the course of his remarkable career.

Rohit Sharma Biography

Rohit Sharma Stats and Key Achievements

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

52

248

148

Inning

88

241

140

Not Out

9

36

17

Runs

3677

10031

3853

Highest Score

212

264

118

Average

46.54

48.93

31.32

Balls Faced

6534

11111

2767

Strike Rate

56.27

90.27

139.24

100s

10

30

4

50s

16

51

29

Fours

394

923

348

Sixes

77

286

182

Catch

51

90

58

Stumping

0

0

0

Rohit Sharma ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Batting

Innings:

17

Not Outs:

2

Aggregate:

978

Highest Score:

140

Average:

65.20

50s:

3

100s:

6

Ducks:

1

Scoring Rate

95.98

Opened Batting:

17

 
