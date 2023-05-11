ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Schedule, Match Fixtures, Teams, Stadium, Venues, Book Tickets Online

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The excitement is building up for the ICC World Cup 2023, the most awaited cricket tournament of the year. With the schedule and venues to be announced soon, cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the first ball to be bowled. The ICC World Cup 2023 will be held in India, one of the most cricket-crazy nations in the world. The tournament is scheduled to start on October 5, 2023, and will culminate with the final on November 19, 2023.

This 13th edition of the tournament will see 10 teams battling it out for the coveted trophy. The ICC Cricket World Cup has seen some of the most memorable moments in cricket history, including the famous "underarm" incident in the 1981 Australia vs New Zealand match, the dominance of the West Indies team in the 1970s and 80s, and the thrilling tied final between England and New Zealand in the 2019 edition which saw England winning their maiden World Cup trophy.

The ICC ODI World Cup is not only a cricketing spectacle but also a platform for nations to showcase their cricketing talent on the world stage. It has also been a great source of inspiration for young cricketers around the world, who dream of representing their countries in the tournament.

To help you understand what to anticipate from this eagerly awaited cricket competition, we will examine the IPL 2023 schedule, matches, teams, players, and outcomes in more detail in this post.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule

The ICC World Cup 2023 schedule is always carefully planned to ensure that the matches are played per different time zones. The dates and schedules haven't been announced yet and the schedule will be released only after IPL 2023 concludes on May 28. A total of 48 matches will be played amongst the 10 nations with India having already qualified due to its host status.

The ICC World Cup 2023 Match Fixtures

The Men's 50-over World Cup will kick-off on October 5 with the opening match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. The final of the tournament will also take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on November 19, according to some reports. The much awaited and heated match between Pakistan and India will take place on 15th October in Ahmedabad.

Interestingly a proper ICC world cup 2023 schedule or match has not been released, unlike the 2019’s edition, when the schedule was released a year prior to the World Cup.

The ICC World Cup 2023 Teams

Cricketing fans will be able to witness the cricketing spectacle live from the stadiums. 8 teams have automatically qualified for the tournament with the final two spots to be filled through a qualifying tournament in June-July. The automatically qualified teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa. The remaining two spots will be decided after the qualifiers that are going to be held in Zimbabwe.

The road to @cricketworldcup 2023 is set 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HSqHwMLqCn — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 10, 2023

The ICC World Cup 2023 Stadiums

Here is the list of stadiums where ICC World Cup 2023 matches will be played.

Venue Stadium Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Kolkata Eden Gardens Mumbai Wankhade Stadium Delhi Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Dharamsala Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Guwahati Assam Cricket Association Stadium Indore Holkar Stadium Rajkot Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Raipur Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium

The ICC World Cup 2023 Venues

The tournament will be played across 9 venues in India, including Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamshala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur, and Mumbai are the designated venues with Mohali and Nagpur missing out from the list. According to reports, the BCCI has provided ICC World Cup 2023 venues in the South Zone for the majority of Pakistan games, with Chennai, which has a reputation for being a tranquil host with a boisterous audience, receiving a few extra games.

The ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets Booking

The ICC World Cup 2023 tickets will go on sale soon, and fans can book their tickets online or through authorized ticketing partners. The ICC World Cup 2023 tickets booking process is expected to be smooth and hassle-free, with multiple payment options available for fans. The ticket prices are expected to be announced soon, and fans via BookMyShow and or ICC’s official website and fans can expect to pay anywhere between INR 500 to INR 10,000 per ticket, depending on the venue and the match.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is set to be a thrilling tournament, with the best teams in the world competing for the ultimate prize. Cricket fans from around the world are eagerly waiting for the tournament to start, and with the commencing and final dates announced, they can start planning their trip to India to witness the action live. So, mark your calendars and get ready for the biggest cricketing event of the year!