India Team for ICC World Cup 2023: Complete Squad, Players List, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers and All-Rounders

ICC World Cup 2023 India Team and Players: One of the biggest sporting events in the world is the quadrennial ICC Cricket World Cup. It’s held every four years and is among the most-watched sports tournaments on the planet.

The 2023 ICC World Cup will commence from October 5. This season is also special because it’s being hosted in India, a country where the sport is beloved by every strata of society and players are worshipped like idols.

Just a month is left before the games begin, and fans are eagerly awaiting to watch their favourite teams and players in action. Most of the countries have announced their official squads, but India has yet to. But that wait is set to end soon.

As per reports, the Team India World Cup Squad has been finalized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the players list will be released on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Cricket pundits have already predicted the players that will represent the Indian team at the World Cup, but the BCCI can always throw a few curveballs.

Some player exclusions and inclusions from the squad have already been revealed that’s sure to surprise many fans. You can check the full ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India Team and Player list here.

ICC World Cup India Team Squad 2023

India will be hosting the 2023 Cricket World Cup, set to take place from October 5 to November 19, 2023. However, the home team is yet to reveal the players that’ll represent it at the World Cup. The whole nation is awaiting the squad announcement, and it will finally happen on September 5, precisely a month before the start of the World Cup. Team India is currently participating in the Asia Cup 2023, and the World Cup squad is expected to be similar to the former.

We have a few reports on the players that will be included and excluded, along with some accurate predictions by cricket experts.

As per the latest reports, KL Rahul, who had been battling injuries for the past few months, has been cleared to play in the ICC World Cup. He will serve as the primary wicket-keeper. Fan-favourites and IPL stars Sanju Samson, Tilak Verma and Prasidh Krishna are unlikely to make the cut.

Rohit Sharma, who is the captain of the ODI team will lead the Indian squad at the World Cup too, with Hardik Pandya as vice-captain.

Here is the full 15-player provisional squad for India.

  • Rohit Sharma (Captain)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain)
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Axar Patel
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Mohammed Siraj

Cricket World Cup 2023 India Match Dates and Schedule

Match Date

Teams

Venue

October 8

India v Australia 

MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 11

India v Afghanistan 

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

October 14

India v Pakistan 

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 19

India v Bangladesh

MCA Stadium in Pune

October 22

India v New Zealand 

HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29

India v England 

Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

November 2

India v Sri Lanka 

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5

India v South Africa 

Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 11

India v Netherlands 

Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

