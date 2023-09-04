India Team for ICC World Cup 2023: Complete Squad, Players List, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers and All-Rounders
ICC World Cup 2023 India Team and Players: One of the biggest sporting events in the world is the quadrennial ICC Cricket World Cup. It’s held every four years and is among the most-watched sports tournaments on the planet.
The 2023 ICC World Cup will commence from October 5. This season is also special because it’s being hosted in India, a country where the sport is beloved by every strata of society and players are worshipped like idols.
Just a month is left before the games begin, and fans are eagerly awaiting to watch their favourite teams and players in action. Most of the countries have announced their official squads, but India has yet to. But that wait is set to end soon.
As per reports, the Team India World Cup Squad has been finalized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the players list will be released on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Cricket pundits have already predicted the players that will represent the Indian team at the World Cup, but the BCCI can always throw a few curveballs.
Some player exclusions and inclusions from the squad have already been revealed that’s sure to surprise many fans. You can check the full ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India Team and Player list here.
ICC World Cup India Team Squad 2023
India will be hosting the 2023 Cricket World Cup, set to take place from October 5 to November 19, 2023. However, the home team is yet to reveal the players that’ll represent it at the World Cup. The whole nation is awaiting the squad announcement, and it will finally happen on September 5, precisely a month before the start of the World Cup. Team India is currently participating in the Asia Cup 2023, and the World Cup squad is expected to be similar to the former.
We have a few reports on the players that will be included and excluded, along with some accurate predictions by cricket experts.
As per the latest reports, KL Rahul, who had been battling injuries for the past few months, has been cleared to play in the ICC World Cup. He will serve as the primary wicket-keeper. Fan-favourites and IPL stars Sanju Samson, Tilak Verma and Prasidh Krishna are unlikely to make the cut.
Rohit Sharma, who is the captain of the ODI team will lead the Indian squad at the World Cup too, with Hardik Pandya as vice-captain.
Here is the full 15-player provisional squad for India.
- Rohit Sharma (Captain)
- Shubman Gill
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- KL Rahul
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain)
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Ishan Kishan
- Axar Patel
- Shardul Thakur
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Mohammed Shami
- Mohammed Siraj
Cricket World Cup 2023 India Match Dates and Schedule
|
Match Date
|
Teams
|
Venue
|
October 8
|
India v Australia
|
MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
|
October 11
|
India v Afghanistan
|
Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
|
October 14
|
India v Pakistan
|
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
|
October 19
|
India v Bangladesh
|
MCA Stadium in Pune
|
October 22
|
India v New Zealand
|
HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
|
October 29
|
India v England
|
Ekana Stadium in Lucknow
|
November 2
|
India v Sri Lanka
|
Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
|
November 5
|
India v South Africa
|
Eden Gardens in Kolkata
|
November 11
|
India v Netherlands
|
Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru