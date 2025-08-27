UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at upsssc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is expected to release the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card soon on its official website. Students who have registered successfully and set to attend the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) will be able to download the UPSSSC Admit Card after using their login credentials from the website-upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 6th and 7th September 2025 across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts for various Group 'C' recruitment examinations to be held across the state.

Alternatively, we will provide here the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 download link through which you can download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card -

UP PET Admit Card 2025 Download Link

