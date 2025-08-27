UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at upsssc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is expected to release the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card soon on its official website. Students who have registered successfully and set to attend the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) will be able to download the UPSSSC Admit Card after using their login credentials from the website-upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC PET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 6th and 7th September 2025 across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts for various Group 'C' recruitment examinations to be held across the state.
Alternatively, we will provide here the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 download link through which you can download the UPSSSC PET Admit Card -
UP PET Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will activate the admit card download link for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 very soon on its official website. Candidates who have applied for this exam will be able to download UP PET Admit Card 2025 from the official website of the commission upsssc.gov.in by entering their login details. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025: What is the UP PET exam shift and timing?
The UPSSSC PET 2025 exam will be conducted on 6th and 7th September 2025 at various centers across the state. The UP PET exam will be held in two shifts – first shift from 10 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Check the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam shift and timing table here:
|
Exam Date
|
Shift
|
Time
|
Sep 06, 2025
|
First Shift
|
10.00 am – 12:00 pm
|
Sep 06, 2025
|
Second Shift
|
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
|
Sep 07, 2025
|
First Shift
|
10:00 am – 12:00 pm
|
Sep 07, 2025
|
Second Shift
|
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
How to download the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card?
Candidates can download the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Official Website-Visit the official website: upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click the Link-Click on the UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card link on the home page.
Step 3: Login Credentials-In the login page, enter the registration number and password
Step 4: Get the Hall Ticket-You will get the Admit card in a new window.
Step 5: Download the admit card and also get a printout of it
