UPSSSC PET 2025: PET Exam Date Out, Admit Card, Question Paper, Pattern, Syllabus & More

UPSSSC PET 2025 notification was released by the Uttar Pradesh Government as a Preliminary Eligibility Test for the recruitment of Group B and C posts on 4th May 2025. The exam date for the same has been released. The exam will be held in September 2025 on two days. Read this post for complete details about UP PET 2025 like eligibility, syllabus, pattern, exam date and much more.
UPSSSC PET 2025
The UPSSSC PET exam date 2025 has been released officially. As per the notice released, the exam will be held on 6th and 7th September 2025 in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am and 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm. The admit card for the same shall be released in August 2025.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has activated the UPSSSC PET Application window 2025 at upsssc.gov.in from 14th May 2025 up to 17th June 2025. The UPSSSC PET notification is released for Group B and C posts and posts such as UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, etc. Those who wish to get jobs for these posts need to qualify the UP PET. Read this post to get complete information on the UPSSSC PET exam 2025.
UPSSSC PET 2025 Highlights
The UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test 2025 is conducted for the recruitment os suitable candidates to the Group B and C posts and other similar posts. The following table has the major highlights of the UPSSSC PET exam 2025.
|
UPSSSC PET 2025- Exam Summary
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission
|
Exam Name
|
UPSSSC PET 2025
|
Purpose of Examination
|
For Recruitment on Group “B” and “C” posts
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
14th May to 17th June 2025
|
Validity
|
3 years
|
Job Location
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Official website
|
upsssc.gov.in/
UPSSSC PET 2025 Important Dates
The UPSSSC PET online application window was from 14th May 2025. Candidates who have filled out the form will be able to appear for the exam on 6th and 7th September 2025. The following table has the important dates associated with the UPSSC PET exam 2025.
|
UPSSSC PET 2025- Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Release of Official UPSSSC PET Notification
|
2nd May 2025
|
UPSSSC PET Apply Online 2025 Starts
|
14th May 2025
|
Last Date for Online Application
|
17th June 2025
|
Fee Submission & Correction window closing date
|
24th June 2025
|
UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card
|
August 2025
|
UPSSSC PET Exam Date
|
6th and 7th September 2025
|
UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key
|
To be updated
|
UPSSSC PET 2025 Result
|
To be updated
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025
The UPSSSC PET admit card 2025 will be released by the officials on its official website few days before the exam date. With the exam date being scheduled for September, the admit card will be released in August 2025. Only those candidates will be able to download the hall ticket who have successfully filled the application form.
UPSSSC PET Vacancy 2025
The UPSSSC PET vacancy details have not been released yet. However, the post wise vacancy details will be released soon by the UPSSSC for Group B and C posts. Last year, 20,994 (approx.) vacancies were released.
UPSSSC PET Online Form 2025
The UPSSSC PET Application Form Link has been activated by the UPSSSC on the official website from 14th May to 17th June 2025. Furthermore, the candidates can also make corrections in the application form up to June 24, 2025. Given below are the steps to apply online for the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam.
Step 1: Visit the UPSSSC's official website
Step 2: Fill out the Candidate Registration form
Step 3: For the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2025, click "Apply"
Step 4: If you're a first-time user, finish your registration.
Step 5: To finish your registration, enter your personal information, qualifications, and other related details
Step 6: Fill up all the relevant information. Upload the scanned image of your passport-size photograph and signature in the required format
Step 7: Complete your application by submitting the remaining information and paying the fee. Take a print out of the PET online form after paying the fee.
UPSSSC PET Application Fee 2025
Candidates can submit the UPSSSC PET Application Fee through online mode only. The application fee for each category of candidate is given below in the table for PET.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Online Processing Fee
|
Total Amount
|
UR/OBC
|
Rs. 160
|
Rs. 25
|
Rs. 185
|
SC/ST
|
Rs.70
|
Rs. 25
|
Rs. 95
|
PH
|
Rs.Nil
|
Rs. 25
|
Rs. 25
What is UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit & Qualification Details
Candidates applying for the PET 2025 exam must fulfill the age limit and educational qualification as prescribed by the UPSSSC. The candidates must have passed at least class 10th from a recognised board and should have crossed 18 years. The following table gives you the details regarding the UPSSSC PET eligibility criteria 2025.
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Educational Qualification
|
Must have passed at least Class 10 (High School) from any recognized board or possess any higher qualification from a recognized university in India.
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 40 years
|
Age Relaxation
|
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
As per Government Regulations
|
Meritorious Sportsperson
|
5 years
|
PWD (Persons with Disabilities)
|
15 years
UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Pattern
The UPSSSC PET exam consists of only objective type questions. A total of 100 questions are asked for a duration of 2 hours. There is a negative marking of 1/4 for each wrong answer marked. The paper difficulty level is up to class 10th standard only. Check the table below to know the subjects in the PET exam.
|
UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
India History
|
5
|
Indian National Movement
|
5
|
Geography
|
5
|
Indian Economy
|
5
|
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
|
5
|
General Science
|
5
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
5
|
General Hindi
|
5
|
General English
|
5
|
Logic & Reasoning
|
5
|
Current Affairs
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages
|
10
|
Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs
|
10
|
Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables
|
10
|
Total
|
100
UP PET Cut Off 2025
UPSSSC will release the UPSSSC Cutoff marks after the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam. PET cut-off marks will be released along with the result and the candidates have to score more than the minimum cut-off marks announced by the commission.
What is PET Salary 2025?
As per the UPSSSC PET official notification, it is specified that the PET exam will be conducted for the posts which have their salary above Pay Scale 1 (5200-20200) Grade pay 1900/- and below Pay Scale 2 (9300-34800) Grade Pay 4600/-.
Apart from the basic, there are various perks associated with the posts as well, like DA, HRA, travelling allowance, etc. as well, which takes the in-hand salary from Rs 25000 to Rs 37000 initially, depending on the post.
PET Answer Key 2025
Once the UPSSSC PET exam 2025 is completed, the candidates will be able to download the official answer key online. With the help of the PET answer key, one will be able to analyse their marks. Other than this, one can also challenge the answer key with proof of the correct answer marked by the candidate.
Check other competitive exams:
Trending Exams:
UPSC IAS | BPSC PCS | MPPSC | APPSC Group 1