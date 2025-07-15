Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UPSSSC PET 2025: PET Exam Date Out, Admit Card, Question Paper, Pattern, Syllabus & More

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

UPSSSC PET 2025 notification was released by the Uttar Pradesh Government as a Preliminary Eligibility Test for the recruitment of Group B and C posts on 4th May 2025. The exam date for the same has been released. The exam will be held in September 2025 on two days. Read this post for complete details about UP PET 2025 like eligibility, syllabus, pattern, exam date and much more.

UPSSSC PET 2025

The UPSSSC PET exam date 2025 has been released officially. As per the notice released, the exam will be held on 6th and 7th September 2025 in two shifts. The first shift is from  10 am and 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm.  The admit card for the same shall be released in August 2025. 

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has activated the UPSSSC PET Application window 2025 at upsssc.gov.in from 14th May 2025 up to 17th June 2025. The UPSSSC PET notification is released for Group B and C posts and posts such as UP Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant, etc. Those who wish to get jobs for these posts need to qualify the UP PET. Read this post to get complete information on the UPSSSC PET exam 2025. 

UPSSSC PET 2025 Highlights 

The UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test 2025 is conducted for the recruitment os suitable candidates to the Group B and C posts and other similar posts. The following table has the major highlights of the UPSSSC PET exam 2025. 

UPSSSC PET 2025- Exam Summary

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission 

Exam Name

UPSSSC PET 2025

Purpose of Examination

For Recruitment on Group “B” and “C” posts

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

14th May to 17th June 2025

Validity

3 years

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

Official website 

upsssc.gov.in/

UPSSSC PET 2025 Important Dates

The UPSSSC PET online application window was from 14th May 2025. Candidates who have filled out the form will be able to appear for the exam on 6th and 7th September 2025. The following table has the important dates associated with the UPSSC PET exam 2025. 

UPSSSC PET 2025- Important Dates

Events

Dates

Release of Official UPSSSC PET Notification

2nd May 2025

UPSSSC PET Apply Online 2025 Starts

14th May 2025

Last Date for Online Application

17th June 2025

Fee Submission & Correction window closing date

24th June 2025

UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card

August 2025 

UPSSSC PET Exam Date

6th and 7th September 2025

UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key 

To be updated

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result

To be updated

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 

The UPSSSC PET admit card 2025 will be released by the officials on its official website few days before the exam date. With the exam date being scheduled for September, the admit card will be released in August 2025. Only those candidates will be able to download the hall ticket who have successfully filled the application form. 

UPSSSC PET Vacancy 2025

The UPSSSC PET vacancy details have not been released yet. However, the post wise vacancy details will be released soon by the UPSSSC for Group B and C posts. Last year, 20,994 (approx.) vacancies were released. 

UPSSSC PET Online Form 2025 

The UPSSSC PET Application Form Link has been activated by the UPSSSC on the official website from 14th May to 17th June 2025. Furthermore, the candidates can also make corrections in the application form up to June 24, 2025. Given below are the steps to apply online for the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam. 

Step 1: Visit the UPSSSC's official website

Step 2: Fill out the Candidate Registration form

Step 3: For the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2025, click "Apply"

Step 4: If you're a first-time user, finish your registration. 

Step 5: To finish your registration, enter your personal information, qualifications, and other related details

Step 6: Fill up all the relevant information. Upload the scanned image of your passport-size photograph and signature in the required format

Step 7: Complete your application by submitting the remaining information and paying the fee. Take a print out of the PET online form after paying the fee. 

UPSSSC PET Application Fee 2025

Candidates can submit the UPSSSC PET Application Fee through online mode only.  The application fee for each category of candidate is given below in the table for PET. 

Category

Application Fee

Online Processing Fee

Total Amount

UR/OBC

Rs. 160

Rs. 25

Rs. 185

SC/ST

Rs.70

Rs. 25

Rs. 95

PH

Rs.Nil

Rs. 25

Rs. 25

What is UPSSSC PET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit & Qualification Details 

Candidates applying for the PET 2025 exam must fulfill the age limit and educational qualification as prescribed by the UPSSSC. The candidates must have passed at least class 10th from a recognised board and should have crossed 18 years. The following table gives you the details regarding the UPSSSC PET eligibility criteria 2025.

Criteria

Details

Educational Qualification

Must have passed at least Class 10 (High School) from any recognized board or possess any higher qualification from a recognized university in India.

Age Limit 

18 to 40 years

Age Relaxation

  

SC/ST/OBC

As per Government Regulations

Meritorious Sportsperson

5 years

PWD (Persons with Disabilities)

15 years

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Pattern

The UPSSSC PET exam consists of only objective type questions. A total of 100 questions are asked for a duration of 2 hours. There is a negative marking of 1/4  for each wrong answer marked. The paper difficulty level is up to class 10th standard only. Check the table below to know the subjects in the PET exam. 

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Pattern

Subject

Marks

India History

5

Indian National Movement

5

Geography

5

Indian Economy

5

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

5

General Science

5

Elementary Arithmetic

5

General Hindi

5

General English

5

Logic & Reasoning

5

Current Affairs

10

General Awareness

10

Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages

10

Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs

10

Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables

10

Total

100

UP PET Cut Off 2025

UPSSSC will release the UPSSSC Cutoff marks after the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam.  PET cut-off marks will be released along with the result and the candidates have to score more than the minimum cut-off marks announced by the commission.  

What is PET Salary 2025? 

As per the UPSSSC PET official notification, it is specified that the PET exam will be conducted for the posts which have their salary above Pay Scale 1 (5200-20200) Grade pay 1900/- and below Pay Scale 2 (9300-34800) Grade Pay 4600/-.

Apart from the basic, there are various perks associated with the posts as well, like DA, HRA, travelling allowance, etc. as well, which takes the in-hand salary from Rs 25000 to Rs 37000 initially, depending on the post.

 

PET Answer Key 2025

Once the UPSSSC PET exam 2025 is completed, the candidates will be able to download the official answer key online. With the help of the PET answer key, one will be able to analyse their marks. Other than this, one can also challenge the answer key with proof of the correct answer marked by the candidate. 

