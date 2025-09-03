BPSC 71st Admit Card to be Out Soon at bpsc.bihar.gov.in: Download Prelims Call Letter

The 71st BPSC Prelims exam is scheduled for 13th September 2025. The candidates who are going to take the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of the BPSC admit card 2025. The admit card is expected to be released by 6th September 2025. Once the call letter is released, the candidates will be able to download it online to appear for the exam. The admit card shall have details regarding the exam date, timing, exam centre address, candidate's details, etc. Know more about the 71st BPSC Prelims admit card on this page.
BPSC Admit Card 2025 for Prelims
The Bihar Public Service Commission is expected to release the 71st BPSC Admit Card 2025 by 6th September 2025 on its official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. With the exam being scheduled for 13th September 2025, the BPSC aspirants are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the admit card.
BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The BPSC 71st Admit Card is expected to be out by 6th September. Lakhs of candidates are eagerly waiting for the release of the call letter. Check the table below for more details on it.
|
71st BPSC Exam Events
|
Date
|
71st BPSC Apply Online Begins on
|
2nd June 2025
|
Last Date for Submitting Online Application
|
30th June 2025
|
BPSC 71 Prelims Exam Date 2025
|
13th September 2025
|
Admit Card Releases on
|
By 6th September 2025 (Expected)
BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025 - Exam Timing
The BPSC exam shall be held on 13th September 2025 from 12 PM to 2 PM, i.e. in a single shift. The entry will be closed at 11 AM. Hence, all the candidates are required to reach the exam venue at the given time only. The table below has the details regarding the BPSC exam timings.
|
BPSC 2025 Exam Date, Timing
|
Exam Date
|
Entry Closing Time
|
Exam Timing
|
13th September 2025, Sunday
|
11 AM
|
12 PM to 2 PM
Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Pattern
The Bihar Police Constable exam pattern for Prelims consists of only objective questions for a total of 150 marks. The exam duration is 2 Hours. For each incorrect answer marked, there shall be a negative marking of 1/3. Generally, candidates are required to score at leat 60-70% marks to pass (varies with the difficulty level). Check the table below.
|
BPSC Exam Pattern for Prelims 2025
|
Subject
|
General Studies
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective
|
No. of Questions
|
150
|
Maximum Marks
|
150
|
Duration
|
2 hours
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3 for each wrong answer
What to Do If Photo, Signature is Not Clear on BPSC Admit Card 2025?
BPSC has released a short notice for the candidates whose photographs and signatures are not clear on the BPSC admit card. Here is what you would have to do.
- Two photographs will have to be attested by the gazetted officer.
- One of the photographs will have to be pasted on the e admit card while 2nd photograph has to be pasted in the file copy of the admit card in front of the center superintendent.
- Candidates will have to fill the declaration form available on BPSC website and paste their photograph attested by gazetted officer in the space provided.
How to Download 71st BPSC Admit Card 2025?
Every BPSC exam aspirant must carry a print out of the BPSC hall ticket. Without the hardcopy of BPSC admit card, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Here are the steps to download the BPSC admit card through the BPSC website.
Step 1:Visit the official website of BPSC.
Step 2: Check the Notification bar and click on the Apply Online link given on the left side of the panel.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials of the BPSC exam like login ID & Password & then sign in.
Step 4: A hall ticket containing BPSC Prelims exam details & instructions will display on the screen.
Step 5: Take a Printout of the 71st BPSC Prelims call letter and keep the soft copy for future reference.
Things to Carry along with BPSC Admit Card
All the candidates who will be appearing for the 71st BPSC exam must ensure that they carry the following given list of documents to the exam hall for the Prelims exam.
- BPSC 71st Admit Card print out
- Any one valid ID proof in original such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, and Voter ID Card
- 2 Passport size photographs that are recently taken (not more than 3 months old).