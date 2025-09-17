RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off 2025: Check Expected Category Wise Cut Off Marks

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The UPPSC RO ARO cut off 2025 is the minimum marks that is required by the candidates to obtain in the exam to be eligible to qualify the exam. On 16th September 2025, the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims result was declared where 7509 candidates have qualified based on the cut off marks. Only those candidates are eligible to appear for the UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam who obtain the cutoff marks. Aspirants can refer to the expected cut-offs and previous years’ trends to analyze the exam’s difficulty and understand category-wise competition level, etc

Check the UPPSC RO ARO cut off 2025 marks

UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducted the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025 exam on 27th July 2025. Through the UPPSC RO ARO exam, a total of 419 vacancies will be filled up for the recruitment of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO), also known as Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. The UPPSC RO ARO cut off 2025 shall be released soon by the officials. The cut off is the marks that determine the qualifying marks to be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. 

In the meantime, candidates can go through the previous year UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks. Other than this, we have also shared the UPPSC RO ARO expected cut off marks. With the declaration of the UPPSC RO ARO result for Prelims, candidates are keen on knowing about the official UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks. 

UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 Highlights 

Particular

Details

Exam Name

Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination 2023

Total Vacancies

419

Candidates Appeared

454589

Candidates Qualified

7509

Prelims Result

Declared

Mains Exam Date

To be announced

Selection Stages

Prelims, Mains, Interview

Official website

https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off 2025: Check RO ARO Prelims Result Statistics

The UPPSC RO ARO result 2025 for Prelims was released on 16th September 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the official cut off marks soon. In this year’s UPPSC RO ARO exam, a total of 454589 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of this, only 7509 candidates have managed to qualify the exam. The post wise number of vacancies and candidates qualified is specified in the table below.

Posts

Vacancies

Candidates Qualified

Review Officer

338

6093

Assistant Review Officer

79

1386

Assistant Review Officer (Accounts)

02

30

Total

419

7509

UPPSC RO ARO Expected Cut Off 2025

The UPPSC RO ARO expected cut off marks is the anticipated cutoff marks. This marks is based on the feedback of the students who took the exam. The expected cut off marks is based on factors such as exam difficulty, vacancies, and past trends. The table below has the category wise expected UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks. 

UPPSC RO ARO Expected Cut Off 2025

Category

Prelims Expected Cut Off 

General

125-135 marks

OBC (NCL)

120-130 marks

SC

104-110 marks

ST

92-100 marks

Female

115-120 marks

PWD

80-90 marks

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut off, Last Years’ Marks 

The UPPSC RO ARO previous year cut off marks are given below in the table. Candidates can go through the last year’s cut off marks to estimate this year’s cutoff marks. 

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off

Category

RO (Secretariat)/ARO (Accountancy)

ARO(Secretariat)

RO (Secy. Accounts)

RO(Secretariat Urdu)

RO(Secretariat Hindi)

General

122

85

101

85

132

Female

112

80

100

81

122

OBC

122

85

101

85

132

SC

105

71

92

64

113

ST

84

60

What is UPPSC RO ARO Qualifying Marks 2025? 

The UPPSC RO ARO Qualifying Marks 2025 is the fixed marks which is set by the Commission and is mandatory for the candidates to obtain. These category-wise marks remain constant, unlike cut-offs which change each year.

UPPSC RO ARO Minimum Qualifying Marks

Category

Minimum Marks

Others Categories

40%

SC/ST

35%

