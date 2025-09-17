UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off 2025: Check Expected Category Wise Cut Off Marks

The UPPSC RO ARO cut off 2025 is the minimum marks that is required by the candidates to obtain in the exam to be eligible to qualify the exam. On 16th September 2025, the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims result was declared where 7509 candidates have qualified based on the cut off marks. Only those candidates are eligible to appear for the UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam who obtain the cutoff marks. Aspirants can refer to the expected cut-offs and previous years’ trends to analyze the exam’s difficulty and understand category-wise competition level, etc
UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducted the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims 2025 exam on 27th July 2025. Through the UPPSC RO ARO exam, a total of 419 vacancies will be filled up for the recruitment of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO), also known as Samiksha Adhikari and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari. The UPPSC RO ARO cut off 2025 shall be released soon by the officials. The cut off is the marks that determine the qualifying marks to be eligible to appear for the Mains exam.
In the meantime, candidates can go through the previous year UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks. Other than this, we have also shared the UPPSC RO ARO expected cut off marks. With the declaration of the UPPSC RO ARO result for Prelims, candidates are keen on knowing about the official UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks.
UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 Highlights
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination 2023
|
Total Vacancies
|
419
|
Candidates Appeared
|
454589
|
Candidates Qualified
|
7509
|
Prelims Result
|
Declared
|
Mains Exam Date
|
To be announced
|
Selection Stages
|
Prelims, Mains, Interview
|
Official website
|
https://uppsc.up.nic.in/
UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off 2025: Check RO ARO Prelims Result Statistics
The UPPSC RO ARO result 2025 for Prelims was released on 16th September 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the official cut off marks soon. In this year’s UPPSC RO ARO exam, a total of 454589 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of this, only 7509 candidates have managed to qualify the exam. The post wise number of vacancies and candidates qualified is specified in the table below.
|
Posts
|
Vacancies
|
Candidates Qualified
|
Review Officer
|
338
|
6093
|
Assistant Review Officer
|
79
|
1386
|
Assistant Review Officer (Accounts)
|
02
|
30
|
Total
|
419
|
7509
UPPSC RO ARO Expected Cut Off 2025
The UPPSC RO ARO expected cut off marks is the anticipated cutoff marks. This marks is based on the feedback of the students who took the exam. The expected cut off marks is based on factors such as exam difficulty, vacancies, and past trends. The table below has the category wise expected UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks.
|
UPPSC RO ARO Expected Cut Off 2025
|
Category
|
Prelims Expected Cut Off
|
General
|
125-135 marks
|
OBC (NCL)
|
120-130 marks
|
SC
|
104-110 marks
|
ST
|
92-100 marks
|
Female
|
115-120 marks
|
PWD
|
80-90 marks
UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut off, Last Years’ Marks
The UPPSC RO ARO previous year cut off marks are given below in the table. Candidates can go through the last year’s cut off marks to estimate this year’s cutoff marks.
|
UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off
|
Category
|
RO (Secretariat)/ARO (Accountancy)
|
ARO(Secretariat)
|
RO (Secy. Accounts)
|
RO(Secretariat Urdu)
|
RO(Secretariat Hindi)
|
General
|
122
|
85
|
101
|
85
|
132
|
Female
|
112
|
80
|
100
|
81
|
122
|
OBC
|
122
|
85
|
101
|
85
|
132
|
SC
|
105
|
71
|
92
|
64
|
113
|
ST
|
84
|
60
|
–
|
–
|
–
What is UPPSC RO ARO Qualifying Marks 2025?
The UPPSC RO ARO Qualifying Marks 2025 is the fixed marks which is set by the Commission and is mandatory for the candidates to obtain. These category-wise marks remain constant, unlike cut-offs which change each year.
|
UPPSC RO ARO Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Category
|
Minimum Marks
|
Others Categories
|
40%
|
SC/ST
|
35%
