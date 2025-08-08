UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025: Check Samiksha Adhikari Prelims Result Date, Official Website

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

UPPSC RO ARO result 2025 for Prelims exam is expected to be declared in August/September 2025. The candidates who appeared for the exam on 27th July 2025 will be able to check their qualifying status online. Along with the UPPSC RO ARO result, the cut off marks will also be released. Know details on how to check result, RO ARO result date, etc. here. 

uppsc ro aro result soon

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) concluded the UPPSC RO ARO exam 2025 on 27th July 2025. The UPPSC RO ARO answer key was declared on 30th July 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly anticipating the UPPSC RO ARO result 2025. The UPPSC RO ARO result is expected to be declared in August 2025. 

Once the UPPSC RO ARO Preliminary result has been released, candidates will be able to download the result online and check their qualifying status. 

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Release Date 

UPPSC RO ARO result 2025 is expected to be declared in August 2025. 

UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 Events

Dates

UPPSC RO ARO Notification Release Date

9th October 2023

Application Form Release Date

9th October 2023

Apply Online Last Date

24th November 2023 (Extended)

Exam Date (Prelims)

27th July 2025

UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Release Date

August 2025

How to Download UPPSC RO ARO Result When Declared? 

Candidates will be able to download UPPSC RO ARO result 2025 online on the UPPSC website. The steps to download the result are as follows: 

  • Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) i.e. https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.
  • Go to the ‘Results’ section on the homepage and click on it
  • Now, search the ‘Result For Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO)’ link and click on it.
  • The PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
  • Search for your roll number in the PDF by clicking on Ctrl+F and type in your roll number/name. 
  • If it gets highlighted, then you have qualified the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims exam. 

UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off 2025 

Along with the UPPSC RO ARO result, the UPPSC RO ARO cut off shall also be released. The cut off marks is the minimum marks that one needs to score in the exam to be declared qualified in the exam. In the table below, we have shared the expected UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks. 

UPPSC RO ARO Cut-Off 2025

Categories

Cut-off Marks (Expected)

Female

100-110

General

110-120

OBC

105-115

ST

75-85

SC

90-100

What’s Next After UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Result? 

Once the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims result is announced, the next stage of the recruitment process in Mains exam. Only those candidates are eligible to take the UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam who qualify the Prelims exam. Candidates should check out the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus. Check the table below. 

Paper

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

Question Type

Paper 1

General Studies

120

120

2 hours

Objective

Paper 2

General Hindi and Drafting

160

160

3 hours

Objective & Subjective

Paper 3

Hindi Essay

3

120

3 hours

Subjective

Trending

Other Exams

TNPSC Group 2

UPSC IAS

HSSC CET

TNPSC Group 1

MPPSC

RPSC RAS

BPSC Bihar PCS

EPFO ASSISTANT

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News