UPPSC RO ARO result 2025 for Prelims exam is expected to be declared in August/September 2025. The candidates who appeared for the exam on 27th July 2025 will be able to check their qualifying status online. Along with the UPPSC RO ARO result, the cut off marks will also be released. Know details on how to check result, RO ARO result date, etc. here.
UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) concluded the UPPSC RO ARO exam 2025 on 27th July 2025. The UPPSC RO ARO answer key was declared on 30th July 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly anticipating the UPPSC RO ARO result 2025. The UPPSC RO ARO result is expected to be declared in August 2025.
Once the UPPSC RO ARO Preliminary result has been released, candidates will be able to download the result online and check their qualifying status.
UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Release Date
UPPSC RO ARO result 2025 is expected to be declared in August 2025.
|
UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 Events
|
Dates
|
UPPSC RO ARO Notification Release Date
|
9th October 2023
|
Application Form Release Date
|
9th October 2023
|
Apply Online Last Date
|
24th November 2023 (Extended)
|
Exam Date (Prelims)
|
27th July 2025
|
UPPSC RO ARO Result 2025 Release Date
|
August 2025
How to Download UPPSC RO ARO Result When Declared?
Candidates will be able to download UPPSC RO ARO result 2025 online on the UPPSC website. The steps to download the result are as follows:
- Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) i.e. https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.
- Go to the ‘Results’ section on the homepage and click on it
- Now, search the ‘Result For Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO)’ link and click on it.
- The PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
- Search for your roll number in the PDF by clicking on Ctrl+F and type in your roll number/name.
- If it gets highlighted, then you have qualified the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims exam.
UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off 2025
Along with the UPPSC RO ARO result, the UPPSC RO ARO cut off shall also be released. The cut off marks is the minimum marks that one needs to score in the exam to be declared qualified in the exam. In the table below, we have shared the expected UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks.
|
UPPSC RO ARO Cut-Off 2025
|
Categories
|
Cut-off Marks (Expected)
|
Female
|
100-110
|
General
|
110-120
|
OBC
|
105-115
|
ST
|
75-85
|
SC
|
90-100
What’s Next After UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Result?
Once the UPPSC RO ARO Prelims result is announced, the next stage of the recruitment process in Mains exam. Only those candidates are eligible to take the UPPSC RO ARO Mains exam who qualify the Prelims exam. Candidates should check out the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus. Check the table below.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Question Type
|
Paper 1
|
General Studies
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
|
Objective
|
Paper 2
|
General Hindi and Drafting
|
160
|
160
|
3 hours
|
Objective & Subjective
|
Paper 3
|
Hindi Essay
|
3
|
120
|
3 hours
|
Subjective