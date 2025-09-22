Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Question Paper: Download Group 2 Exam Last Year Paper PDF

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
28 Sep 2025
Shiwani Kumari

Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 2 question Paper PDF previous year from here. The previous year question paper pdf allows one to know the questions that were asked previously. Practicing the previous year TNPSC Group 2 question paper allows one to practice questions and understand their strengths and weaknesses. Download last year's question paper PDF from here. 

TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025 

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is all set to conduct the TNPSC Group 2 2025 exam on 28th September 2025. The candidates who are going to take the exam on the scheduled date will be able to download the TNPSC Group 2 question paper 2025 after the exam is completed. 

In the meantime, candidates can go through the TNPSC Group 2 previous year question paper pdf from here. The last year's question paper pdf will allow the aspirants to understand the question paper trend over the years. We have shared the TNPSC Group 2 previous year question paper PDF from here.

TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Question Paper

The TNPSC Group 2 question paper for Prelims consists of 200 multiple choice questions. Out of this, 175 questions are from General Studies while 25 questions are from Mathematical and mental aptitude. The TNPSC Group 2 question paper will allow the aspirants to understand the syllabus, exam pattern, as well as improve accuracy. 

Download TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Question Paper PDF 

The TNPSC Group 2 previous year question paper PDF has been given below. Candidates can download the last year’s question papers for General Studies, General Tamil by clicking on the link below. 

TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Paper

Download Link

General Studies 2022

Click Here

General Tamil 2022

Click Here

General Studies 2018

Click Here

General Tamil 2018

Click Here

General English 2018

Click Here

General Studies 2017

Click Here

General Tamil 2017

Click Here

General English 2017

Click Here

General English 2015

Click Here

General Tamil 2015

Click Here

General Studies 2013

Click Here

General Tamil 2013

Click Here

General English 2013

Click Here

TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper Pattern 

The TNPSC Group 2 question paper is for a total of 300 marks for a duration of 3 Hours. The details about the question paper pattern is given below in the table. 

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

Maximum marks

Duration

General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard)

100

300

3 hours

General Studies (Degree Standard)

75

Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard)

25

Total

200

TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Paper: Marks Distribution

The TNPSC Group 2 syllabus consists of several topics/subjects. The subject wise marks distribution is given in the table below.

Topic

Marks

Science 

15

Current Affairs

15

Geography

10

History

15

Indian Constitution

20

Indian Economy

15

Indian National Movement

15

Tamil Nadu History

40

Tamil Nadu Administration

30

Mental Ability

 25

