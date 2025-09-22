TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Question Paper: Download Group 2 Exam Last Year Paper PDF

Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 2 question Paper PDF previous year from here. The previous year question paper pdf allows one to know the questions that were asked previously. Practicing the previous year TNPSC Group 2 question paper allows one to practice questions and understand their strengths and weaknesses. Download last year's question paper PDF from here.
TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper 2025
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is all set to conduct the TNPSC Group 2 2025 exam on 28th September 2025. The candidates who are going to take the exam on the scheduled date will be able to download the TNPSC Group 2 question paper 2025 after the exam is completed.
In the meantime, candidates can go through the TNPSC Group 2 previous year question paper pdf from here. The last year's question paper pdf will allow the aspirants to understand the question paper trend over the years. We have shared the TNPSC Group 2 previous year question paper PDF from here.
TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Question Paper
The TNPSC Group 2 question paper for Prelims consists of 200 multiple choice questions. Out of this, 175 questions are from General Studies while 25 questions are from Mathematical and mental aptitude. The TNPSC Group 2 question paper will allow the aspirants to understand the syllabus, exam pattern, as well as improve accuracy.
Download TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Question Paper PDF
The TNPSC Group 2 previous year question paper PDF has been given below. Candidates can download the last year’s question papers for General Studies, General Tamil by clicking on the link below.
TNPSC Group 2 Question Paper Pattern
The TNPSC Group 2 question paper is for a total of 300 marks for a duration of 3 Hours. The details about the question paper pattern is given below in the table.
|
TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum marks
|
Duration
|
General Tamil (S.S.L.C. Standard) or General English (S.S.L.C. Standard)
|
100
|
300
|
3 hours
|
General Studies (Degree Standard)
|
75
|
Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (S.S.L.C. Standard)
|
25
|
Total
|
200
TNPSC Group 2 Previous Year Paper: Marks Distribution
The TNPSC Group 2 syllabus consists of several topics/subjects. The subject wise marks distribution is given in the table below.
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
Science
|
15
|
Current Affairs
|
15
|
Geography
|
10
|
History
|
15
|
Indian Constitution
|
20
|
Indian Economy
|
15
|
Indian National Movement
|
15
|
Tamil Nadu History
|
40
|
Tamil Nadu Administration
|
30
|
Mental Ability
|25
